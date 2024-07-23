Meta Platforms Deleted From Our Model Portfolio (Technical Analysis)

Derick Hudson

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has lost our proprietary Stocks In Demand, or SID, Buy Signal and is underperforming the Index, so we deleted it from our Model Portfolio, complying with our strict buy and sell disciplines. On the chart below, you can see these sell signals. Our SID score uses both fundamental and technical data, but the rest of the signals on the chart are purely technical.

Here is our longer-term weekly chart showing these Sell Signals:

META sell signals delete it from our Model Portfolio (StockCharts.com)

At the top of the above chart, you can see the sharp drop in our SID signal. The signals below this signal are purely technical Sell Signals.

Price shows it falling from $542 resistance, targeting a test of $414 support line we have drawn on the chart. This sideways, consolidation pattern has yet to flash a bearish breakdown below $414. That test will be critical. Most portfolio managers will wait for that signal before selling.

Below the price movement is the breakdown in Index performance signal. This is our sell discipline signal because we do not keep stocks in our 10-stock Model Portfolio when they start underperforming the Index because we have too many stocks that are outperforming the Index.

The next signal is Chaikin Money Flow and you can see it bearishly dropping for many weeks, warning us to delete it from the Model Portfolio

Below Chaikin is the MACD Sell Signal. You can see the bearish crossover to the downside occurred weeks ago and is not improving.

Finally, at the bottom of the chart is the Full Stochastic Sell Signal that triggered our red, vertical line, Sell Signal. With all of these sell signals triggering our strict sell discipline, we had no choice but to delete META from our Model Portfolio.

Below is our Model Portfolio showing META before we deleted it from our 2025MP Model Portfolio:

Our Model Portfolio before we deleted META with our lowest SID grade in the SID column (Daily Index Beaters)

On the above Model Portfolio list, you can see that META has dropped to the bottom of the list because our most important Buy Signal, shown in the SID column on the far right of this report, is showing the lowest score of any stock on this list. This usually signals a stock that is underperforming the Index. We delete such stocks from the Model Portfolio because we have so many stocks that are outperforming the Index.

Notice that the technical signal in the Tech column is a Sell signal. Likewise in the fundamental, Fund column, META has lost its Buy signal. This tells us portfolio managers are probably no longer buying META at these prices. This, combined with the bearish drop in Chaikin Money Flow on the technical chart at the top of this article, indicates to us why the price is dropping to retest support levels.

Our price columns on the above reports, show that price has dropped 9.8% off its high. That is color coded green because if META gets a bounce, this could be the gain. Likewise, our Implied Return column has a return calculated by our computer as a positive 22.3%. This could tempt portfolio managers to start buying on weakness. In fact, we show a buy-on-weakness signal in our Tmg column. However, we ignore these signals because of this Sell Signals shown on the chart at the top of this article. These preliminary buy signals will only become important if all the sell signals we pointed out are reversed.

We have sell signals for META, but the market is waiting for a breakdown below the sideways trading range before serious selling starts. Alternatively, if the sell signals are reversed on the above chart, we expect portfolio managers would start buying on weakness.

We have deleted it from the Model Portfolio because of the performance breakdown. META is underperforming the Index. We have other stocks just waiting to enter our Model Portfolio.