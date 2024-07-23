China's Third Plenum Provides Little Support To Metals

Summary

  • Last week’s key Communist Party meeting failed to lay out more policies to prop up demand for metals and we expect copper and other industrial metals to decline further in the near term to reflect a softer demand outlook in China.
  • Amid a surge of Chinese exports, global copper inventories have been rising, underscoring soft spot demand in China and elsewhere.
  • With China’s goals to hit peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, the green economy will likely remain a major long-term area of growth.

Stack of metal steel and copper round profiles. Industrial background with pipes. 3D rendered image.

vi73777/iStock via Getty Images

By Ewa Manthey

LMEX Index plunges on China demand concerns

Copper hits new three-month low

China's Third Plenum, a twice-decade policy meeting, wrapped up last week and metal markets have been looking for signs

