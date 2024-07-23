BlackJack3D

Introduction

On Friday, July 19th, I turned on my computer to start working, only to realize that my data vendor’s website was down. It sometimes happens, so I didn’t think about it too much.

I only realized an hour after I read the CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Microsoft (MSFT) news that this may be related to the global outage. Although it seems incredible that one faulty update can cause a global IT blackout, this is exactly what happened.

As the responsible entity behind this, CrowdStrike investors immediately punished the company, and the stock was down 15% within the day.

Like most investors, this caught my attention, and I started researching the company. My initial reaction was similar to others: the stock is down, let’s buy. I have been researching CrowdStrike and the cybersecurity industry since then.

I think CrowdStrike is an exceptional business. It is a technological pioneer. However, good technology doesn’t always guarantee good outcomes. Cybersecurity is a trust business. Customers do not necessarily want to know how the technology works, they want to know their systems are secure. I fear this trust may weaken as a result of this minor mistake.

The stock may be fairly valued, but I expect short-term headwinds that are likely to pressure the stock. Therefore, the stock receives a “Hold” rating. It is best to stay away for now.

This article will briefly touch on what the business is doing, discuss long-term drivers, describe what caused the global outage, and conclude with the valuation section.

Understanding The Business

CrowdStrike is a technological pioneer in the cybersecurity space. As the company highlights, it has built the first cloud-native cybersecurity platform with artificial intelligence at its core. More importantly, the company has been focusing on AI long before it became popular.

This cybersecurity platform is called CrowdStrike Falcon. The AI models powering the platform “learn” as the company accesses more data, improving the model and helping it stop breaches. It provides automated protection through lightweight agents installed on each endpoint and cloud workload.

The company likens securing the cloud to securing a room. I believe this helps understand the components of the platform a lot. There are four main components:

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): Ensures that the room (cloud or environment) is structurally sound and there are no misconfigurations.

Ensures that the room (cloud or environment) is structurally sound and there are no misconfigurations. Cloud Identity Entitlement Management (CIEM): Identifies who is entering the room and determines if they are a good or a bad actor.

Identifies who is entering the room and determines if they are a good or a bad actor. Cloud Workload Protection (CWP): Detects and prevents bad behaviors happening in the room.

Detects and prevents bad behaviors happening in the room. Application Security Posture Management (ASPM): Ensures that the items (files) in the room (cloud) are secure. Identifies items that may be invasive.

With a combination of these features, the Falcon platform stops breaches and protects the working environment. As mentioned, all these features are enhanced by artificial intelligence.

These capabilities make CrowdStrike one of the best and largest cybersecurity companies.

Long-Term Drivers Persist

Despite strong revenue growth, CrowdStrike has historically been a negative profitability company due to high SG&A and R&D expenses. Gross profit increased rapidly alongside revenue.

This success is largely due to CrowdStrike’s leadership in a growing industry. The company continues to win as the industry grows, and growth drivers remain strong.

One of the biggest drivers of industry growth is the advancing technologies such as big data, edge computing, and artificial intelligence. These technologies impact the cybersecurity space in a number of ways.

Firstly, these technologies require a higher amount of data to be stored and processed. That is why we have been investing in our data center capabilities, and even in the power infrastructure that powers data centers. More data requires more security, leading to increased demand for cybersecurity services.

Additionally, these technologies enable more sophisticated cyberattacks on work environments that now have a more expanded attack surface due to hybrid and remote work. This creates the need for more advanced cybersecurity solutions. That is why companies like CrowdStrike continue to invest heavily in research and development.

Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for less complex and more simplified security systems. As cybersecurity platforms develop, the need to switch to a simpler interface may boost demand.

It would not be wrong to assume that these growth drivers will only become stronger in the future. Given the rapid development of artificial intelligence, it may not take long before we see even more sophisticated cyberattacks and advanced cybersecurity structures, for which CrowdStrike may change more.

The Global Outage Raises Concerns

The growth narrative is strong and backed by significant advancements in technology. However, what happened last week may change or stall that narrative for CrowdStrike.

It was a faulty update by CrowdStrike for the Falcon platform that brought down global IT systems for hours on Friday. Its impacts were felt across countries and industries.

Services of banks and healthcare providers were disrupted, airplanes were grounded, some TV broadcasters went offline, and many other sectors were affected.

Since Falcon uses endpoints that have deep access to operating systems to scan for threats, a faulty update can cause the system to stop working. As Microsoft is a significant customer, machines using Windows were affected by this update, causing a global crash.

This may be a once-in-a-blue-moon incident. CrowdStrike will likely implement new processes to test its updates before release. However, for a company relying on growth, this small mistake will likely have repercussions.

Cybersecurity is a trust business. Customers do not have to have technical expertise to understand the technology behind it. They trust the company will implement systems to prevent cyberattacks and secure the working environment.

For growth, CrowdStrike needs to retain its existing customers and acquire new ones. I am sure that sales representatives from CrowdStrike are in communication with existing customers now, assuring them that issues have been resolved and will not happen again. Existing customers might be easier to convince, however, acquiring new customers might become costlier for the company.

Although platforms and the technology behind them may differ, these companies offer one thing: a secure and operating system. If potential new customers were to choose between multiple offerings, I believe they would be more likely to choose a cybersecurity platform that hasn’t shown any weaknesses and errors historically.

Once trust and brand image are broken, they are not easy to reestablish. That is why I believe CrowdStrike’s growth journey will be damaged. As a high-growth company, a slowdown in growth would hurt the stock price.

Valuation

For this company, we will use the multiples method to understand how the stock is priced and compare it to other public companies in the cybersecurity space.

Below is a comparison of the industry median adjusted forward price-to-earnings (“P/E”) and CrowdStrike stock’s adjusted forward P/E. The industry consists of Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Datadog (DDOG), and Fortinet (FTNT).

For the past two and a half years, CrowdStrike stock has been trading at a slight premium compared to the broader cybersecurity space. I believe this is justified, as the company seems to have superior solutions and benefits significantly from the developments in AI, both from demand and technology perspectives.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha’s valuation scores show that CrowdStrike is significantly overvalued based on several multiples. The difference between my and Seeking Alpha’s calculations could stem from the different constituents of the cybersecurity universe and my specific adjustments to the financials.

One thing is certain: the stock is not undervalued, despite the recent decline.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike pioneered the cybersecurity space by building a strong, AI-based platform to prevent breaches, and is currently one of the best and largest players in the industry.

There are significant growth opportunities for the industry, and CrowdStrike is positioned well to benefit from them. However, the global IT outage incident caused by CrowdStrike is a big risk to this narrative. Cybersecurity is a business based on trust, and it may not be easy to rebuild this trust that may have been damaged last week. CrowdStrike is likely to face higher customer acquisition costs in the near future.

Additionally, the stock does not appear undervalued despite the recent decline. It trades above the industry median multiples and is significantly overvalued based on Seeking Alpha’s valuation scores.

The stock may present a buying opportunity if CrowdStrike manages to reestablish its brand image and build trust, and if the stock price declines further. However, for now, the company gets a “Hold” rating. It is best to stay away from it at this time.