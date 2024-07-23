If I Could Only Hold 1 MLP, REIT, And BDC For The Next Decade

DNY59

I recently discussed how to build a high-yielding, tax-free portfolio for retirement passive income from holding BDCs (BIZD) and REITs (VNQ) in a Roth IRA and MLPs (AMLP) in a taxable account. All three of these asset classes rarely, if ever, pay corporate taxes, and MLP distributions are generally classified as a return on capital with a step-up in cost basis if units are passed on to heirs. Therefore structuring the portfolio this way will ideally result in tax-free income in retirement or, at the very least, be highly tax-efficient with minimal taxes due by investors.

I also recently discussed how Charlie Munger strongly believed in concentrating a portfolio on high-conviction picks as being a key to generating outstanding long-term total returns. This makes sense because the more you diversify, the more likely you are to achieve total returns that are around the market average, whereas the more you concentrate, the higher your chances are of either significantly outperforming or significantly underperforming the market. If you believe you have an informational or analysis edge in certain sectors of the market, especially places that are a little bit less efficient, such as the BDC, REIT, and MLP spaces, due to lower levels of institutional ownership, less analyst coverage, and more direct comparisons between private market valuations and public market valuations, you can set yourself up for total return outperformance and lucrative tax-efficient income.

In this spirit, in this article I will discuss what I would do if I could only hold one MLP, one REIT, and one BDC for the next decade. My criteria in selecting these are that they need to have a durable and at least somewhat defensive business model, an investment-grade balance sheet that is built to last, a relatively attractive dividend/distribution yield that should be sustainable barring extreme circumstances, the potential to generate decent to outsized total returns, and finally, a strong management team that I can trust to create value over the long term.

My MLP Pick

For my MLP, this is a slam dunk choice: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). It generates the vast majority of its cash flows from contracted assets with lengthy terms and inflation protection. The company has proven to have a very durable and defensive business model by generating double-digit returns on invested capital every year, even through energy market crashes such as in 2018 and 2020. It also has the strongest balance sheet in the sector with an A- credit rating, a 3.0x leverage ratio, significant liquidity, and the vast majority of its debt not maturing for over a decade. It also has a very attractive distribution yield north of 7% that is covered 1.7 times by distributable cash flow, a strong growth pipeline, and is growing its distribution at over 5% CAGR, likely to continue doing that for years to come.

Additionally, it trades at an attractive valuation with its enterprise value to EBITDA multiple at a discount to several of its peers and its own historical average. Between its 7% plus distribution yield, 5-6% annualized expected distribution growth rate, and potential valuation multiple expansion, EPD should generate market-beating returns with quite low risk and very attractive tax-advantaged income over the next decade.

My REIT Pick

For my REIT, this choice is a bit more difficult as there are some blue-chip stocks out there with phenomenal long-term track records such as Realty Income (O), but I would probably go with Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) today. While I do not even own this REIT at the moment as there are some other REITs I think are more opportunistic over the next three to five years and I hold a much more diversified portfolio right now than this exercise allows, I would go with MAA in this circumstance for the following reasons. First and foremost, it has a very strong balance sheet with an A- credit rating. Additionally, it has a well-diversified portfolio of quality multifamily assets in markets that generally should experience strong long-term demographic trends.

Third, it trades at a discount to the private market value of its real estate, has an impressive track record of delivering double-digit annualized total returns over the long term, and its expected growth rate is in the mid to high single digits per year. On top of that, its dividend yield is well over 4% and well covered. The growth plus yield should continue its track record of delivering double-digit annualized total returns moving forward, and if its valuation multiple expands back to being in line with its private market value, as it has historically traded at, it could return even more per year. The most appealing part of this, though, is that it comes with relatively low risk and a management team that has proven to be trustworthy stewards of shareholder capital.

My BDC Pick

For my business development company, this was also a tough choice as there are several compelling choices like Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), and Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC), all offering attractive and sustainable dividend yields with very impressive long-term track records of creating value for shareholders and boasting fairly strong balance sheets. However, they all trade at rich premiums right now, which makes them relatively less attractive in my view as total return vehicles. Instead, if I had to pick just one today, it would probably be Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL).

While they have had some underwriting issues recently with declining fair values in their portfolio bringing down NAV a bit and an elevated level of non-accruals, those non-accruals have come down to a reasonable level of just 2.4% of the portfolio, dropping considerably from 4.2% of the portfolio at the end of the prior quarter. The dividend has also grown substantially under Oaktree's management, and the company has created a lot of value for shareholders. On top of that, it has a solid investment-grade balance sheet, a dividend yield of roughly 12.3% expected over the next 12 months, and it trades at a 5.61% discount to its net asset value.

When you layer on top of that the fact that it recently slashed its management fee, giving it a more competitive fee structure relative to many of its peers, the bargain looks even more compelling. Last, but not least, it is run by one of the most prestigious high-yield debt investors in the world - Howard Marks' Oaktree Capital team - which is also augmented by Brookfield Asset Management (BN)(BAM). Therefore, it is the kind of business that I can sleep well at night holding knowing the management team is good at what it does and has a proven track record of delivering for shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

Between these three opportunities, investors can average roughly an 8% yield with excellent management teams that have proven track records, solid balance sheets, durable and defensive business models, and discounted valuations that provide a solid opportunity to generate long-term outperformance along with tax-advantaged income. Keep in mind that this is simply a thought experiment, and while hopefully, these three picks give you some good food for thought in building your own portfolio, you are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor or financial planner before constructing a portfolio, as focusing on simply three stocks is likely to entail unnecessary concentration risk, especially for retirees.