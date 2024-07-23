If I Could Only Hold 1 MLP, REIT, And BDC For The Next Decade

Jul. 23, 2024 8:05 AM ETEPD, MAA, OCSL4 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Charlie Munger was a big believer in concentrated portfolios.
  • Building a high-yielding, tax-efficient portfolio with BDCs, REITs, and MLPs in different accounts can deliver tax-free income in retirement.
  • I share what I would hold in an ultra-concentrated buy-and-hold 8%-yielding portfolio for the next decade.
  • At least one of these picks will likely surprise you.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Businessman With Spyglass Looking Out Toward Mountain Range

DNY59

I recently discussed how to build a high-yielding, tax-free portfolio for retirement passive income from holding BDCs (BIZD) and REITs (VNQ) in a Roth IRA and MLPs (AMLP) in a taxable account. All

If you want full access to our Portfolio which has beaten the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with ~1,200 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies and you can join them today at a compelling value.

With the 2-week free trial, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
33.99K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The service also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like-minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
MAA--
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
OCSL--
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News