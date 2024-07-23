MTUM: There Are Better MOMO Strategies Than This Momentum ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.55K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has had a strong year, with shares +23.5% YTD and +30.1% over the past year.
  • The ETF tracks an index of leading American momentum stocks, with top holdings, including Nvidia, Broadcom, and Eli Lilly.
  • Despite its recent performance, MTUM's long-term track record does not significantly outperform the S&P 500, and it severely lags the performance of the Nasdaq-100.
  • That being the case, the MTUM ETF does not make the cut for my portfolio. Nonetheless, it is still interesting to analyze this ETF.

Abstract, yellow balls on blue wave

PM Images

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) has had a good year - shares are +23.5% YTD and +30.1% over the past 12-months. The fund has a reasonably strong 10-year performance track record and its 0.15% expense fee is sensible. That being the case, today

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.55K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, AMZN, GOOG, SMH, VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTUM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MTUM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News