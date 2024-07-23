PM Images

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) has had a good year - shares are +23.5% YTD and +30.1% over the past 12-months. The fund has a reasonably strong 10-year performance track record and its 0.15% expense fee is sensible. That being the case, today I'll take a close look at the MTUM ETF to see if it deserves an allocation within your well-diversified portfolio.

Investment Thesis

Momentum investing (commonly called "MOMO") is the investment equivalent of Newton's first law of motion: the Law of Inertia. Basically, the thought process is that a stock that is displaying relatively higher price momentum will continue to do so. The iShares strategy with its MTUM ETF is to track an index (the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index) composed of the leading American momentum stocks. I'll start my analysis of this ETF by taking a look at the current top-10 holdings.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the MTUM ETF are shown below and were taken directly from the iShares MTUM ETF webpage:

iShares

As you can see from the graphic, the top-10 holdings equate to a modestly diversified 43.0% of the entire portfolio - which is currently composed of 124 companies.

Not surprisingly, leading AI chip designer Nvidia (NVDA) is the #1 holding with a 6.8% weight. The stock has been +160% over the past year and currently trades with a forward P/E=43x. At one point this year, NVDA stock reached a market valuation of over $3 trillion dollars. While most investors are focused on the company's chip designs (and rightly so), the company also has compelling AI software (i.e., CUDA) and networking solutions and, as a result, is trying to position itself as a "one-stop shop" for AI.

That said, Broadcom (AVGO), the #2 holding with a 6.2% weight, is also a compelling AI play. Broadcom stock is +76.5% over the past year and has several strong catalysts moving forward: it is the leading provider of high-speed networking equipment (and running AI algos need access to low-latency large-bandwidth data ...), it is currently digesting the accretive VMWare acquisition (which will significantly boost yoy earnings), and it is designing custom AI chips for a few of the large hyperscalers (Google, for instance). As I have pointed out in my coverage of Broadcom, it has a partnership with Nvidia that enables Broadcom's VCF (VMware Cloud Foundation) software's full-stack to run Nvidia GPUs (see Broadcom: A 20:1 Stock Split Is Quite Likely). I apologize for being wrong about that prediction (AVGO "only" split 10:1 ...), but the point here is that many investors may don't understand that the ability to run VMWare's virtualization software on Nvidia's chips is a very positive catalyst for Broadcom going forward as it will most likely lead to strong growth for AVGO's high-margin software segment.

Today (Monday), Seeking Alpha reported that analysts at Citi said:

From our conversations, it seems that AVGO is catching up to NVDA as the top holding as AVGO has more AI customers joining (Open AI and Bytedance) and accretion from VMware. We also believe there is some investor fatigue with NVDA.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is the #3 holding with a 5.6% weight. The stock is +90% over the past year on the heels of its weight-loss drug, which received approval for use in China just last Friday.

The #5 holding is Amazon (AMZN) with a 4.4% weight. Amazon's AWS is still the largest cloud provider and, as such, will likely be a big beneficiary of AI. In addition, AMZN's advertising business is growing nicely, and the company is exhibiting strong margin expansion after years of large cap-ex spending to expand operations. For example, in Q1 FY24, Amazon's operating margin was 10.7% compared to 3.7% in Q1 of FY23. Meantime, AMZN will likely be able to monetize AI across its advertising and retail businesses (obviously, this is in addition to AWS). The point is this: Amazon will be a leading hyperscaler provider for years to come.

With a 2.6% weight, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is the #9 stock in the fund. AMD is +31.5% over the past 12 months and, although its AI chips are generally considered to be a generation behind Nvidia's, the company offers cost-competitive products that have gained acceptance among companies looking for an alternative to Nvidia's high-priced and often hard to acquire chips.

Note that Google (GOOG) is not in MTUM's top-10 holdings, despite being up 49% over the past year. That is a significantly greater price appreciation than #9 holding AMD. Perhaps I missed it, but I couldn't even find Google (i.e. Alphabet) in MTUM's entire 124-company portfolio. Very strange. Especially given the fact that - despite all the predictions that ChatGPT would somehow "kill Google search" - Google generated $16.8 billion in free-cash-flow in Q1 FY24 and grew (the now profitable ...) Google Cloud Segment revenue by 28% yoy to $9.6 billion. I am submitting this article on Monday and note that Google will be reporting Q2 earnings on Tuesday - I expect another strong report with growing free cash flow and operating margin.

From an overall portfolio standpoint, the MTUM ETF is most highly - and not surprisingly - exposed to the IT Sector:

iShares

Valuation

The chart below compares the relative valuation metrics of the MTUM ETF to that of the S&P 500:

MTUM ETF S&P 500 P/E Ratio 32.5x 28.9x Price-to-Book 5.8x 5.0x Yield 0.57% 1.32% Click to enlarge

It may be somewhat surprising for some investors to see that, other than a yield perspective, the MTUM ETF is not that much more highly valued than the S&P 500 as one might think. That is likely because many of the stocks in the MTUM top-10 holdings are also large components of the S&P 500 as well.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, the MTUM ETF has a relatively strong performance track record:

iShares

However, I'd point out that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's (VOO) 10-year average annual total return since inception in 2010 is 14.5%.

The chart below compares the MTUM ETF's 5-year performance with that of some direct competitors in the momentum category (XMMO), (SPMO), (FUMIX) as well as the Invesco Nasdaq-100 Trust (QQQ):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen from the graphic, the MTUM ETF is the worst performer of all the chosen direct competitors. And all these MOMO funds have significantly lagged the Nasdaq-100.

Risks

In my opinion, the primary risk of owning the MTUM ETF is its over-weight in the technology sector. As the chart below shows, its performance during the 2022 tech bear market was poor:

Data by YCharts

Observations

Given the dominance of the highest-performing stocks over the past few years, momentum investing makes some sense in my opinion. However, note the MTUM fund holds 124 companies - that's roughly a quarter of the entire S&P 500. My point here is that the performance of the best momentum companies is likely being dragged down by a relatively large number of companies that aren't performing nearly as well as the top-echelon of MOMO stocks. That being the case, the same strategy with an index composed of, say, 25-30 stocks would likely be a much stronger performer (albeit a riskier one as well).

According to the Index MTUM tracks, the fund is reconstituted quarterly, and each individual stock is capped at a 5% weight. That means if the ETF were to be re-balanced today, its exposure to Nvidia (for instance), would be only 5% as compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's current weight of 6.6% in Nvidia. That's likely not what investors would expect or desire.

More importantly, from a portfolio management perspective, my followers know that I advise them to build and maintain a well-diversified portfolio that has as its foundation (i.e., the largest holding) a high-quality low-cost S&P 500 fund (like the VOO ETF). I also advise them to have exposure to the other major market indexes (i.e., the DJIA and Nasdaq-100), as well as strong weighting in the tech sector, and lessor allocations to other sectors (like consumer staples, energy, utilities, etc.) for added diversification. Within that strategy, and given its relative performance, I can't see a compelling reason to own the MTUM ETF.

I think a much better strategy for the average ordinary investor is to simply pick some of the highest-performing individual stocks and buy-n-hold them for the long term. For my personal portfolio, these include Broadcom, Google, and Amazon. I would also include the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) in this group. As I have written before on Seeking Alpha, I consider the SMH semiconductor ETF to be a must-have long-term core holding (see SMH: You Need Exposure To The Vibrant And Lucrative Semiconductor Sector). I am quite sure the combination of these three companies and the SMH fund has significantly outperformed the MTUM ETF for the past 1, 3, 5, and 10-year time frames. And I am confident they will continue to do so going forward.

As for momentum investing in general, consider reading my Seeking Alpha article Best AI Angle: Semiconductors, Software, or the Hyperscalers for some insight into what investments are likely to show strong relative price performance for many years to come.

Summary & Conclusions

The MTUM ETF doesn't make the cut for my well-diversified portfolio. And this is for a number of reasons: its long-term performance track record doesn't even significantly outperform the S&P 500; the Nasdaq-100 QQQ ETF has significantly out-performed the MTUM ETF; the fund holds too many stocks to be a true MOMO beneficiary; and it doesn't even hold Google in the portfolio.

Bottom line: the idea behind MOMO is rational, but the MTUM's implementation in order to benefit from the trend is quite poor. If I owned MTUM, I'd sell it and divvy up the proceeds into the VOO and QQQ funds. For MTUM shareholders seeking to outperform the broad market averages and who already have full positions in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, I suggest selling it and using the proceeds to establish long-term positions in my favorite and relatively inexpensive AI investments: Broadcom, Google, and the SMH Semiconductor ETF. I'll end with a 5-year total returns chart of these three versus the S&P 500, the triple Qs, and the MTUM ETF: