S&P 500: The Psychology Behind Corrections And Why Investors Should Buy The Dip

Yossakorn Kaewwannarat

Signs of fear are making the headlines again after the S&P 500 Index (SPX) came under moderate selling pressure over the past few trading sessions. The widely anticipated pullback has been relatively mild so far. As of Friday's close, the SPX was down by merely -2.9% from its all-time highs before staging a rebound in the last trading session.

Given how well the SPX has performed to date, with valuations on big technology names and AI-related themes running ahead of fundamentals, several Wall Street analysts have been expecting a meaningful correction of 10% to 15% for quite some time.

Amid signs that the pullback is finally in motion, analysts jumped at the first opportunity to sell fear on the financial media. Some of these calls include recommendations telling investors not to buy into the dip because prices are bound to head even lower. Even the bullish analysts have begun to hedge their calls by warning of elevated volatility in the near term and recommending that investors buy put options for protection while keeping their lofty year-end targets on the SPX.

A Dip Or A Correction, Does It Matter?

For disciplined investors with a robust investment plan in place, whether the eventual outcome is a 5% dip or a decent correction of 10%-15% really shouldn't matter that much. Unless one is planning to trade these fluctuations by timing every peak and trough over a multi-year bull market cycle (good luck with that), occasional pullbacks should be more of a distraction in the bigger scheme of things.

Perhaps a bear market is a real concern for some who are not keen to ride out lengthy drawdowns. But since the SPX has recovered from every bear market to set new record highs over time, bear markets should not pose a real problem for investors targeting a reasonably long investment horizon. For these long-term investors, these occasional pullbacks have only proven to be great buying opportunities.

So why are market participants (investors and analysts alike) so obsessed with short-term market timing?

Is It Fear, Or Just Greed In Disguise?

The seemingly irresistible temptation of trying to sell down equity positions with the intention to re-enter at a much better price has too often been mistaken as a response to fear.

The financial media regularly associates a correction in the equity market with some kind of negative event or potential risk that is causing fearful investors to sell. Quite often, the media will look for the most convenient explanation available to match the market's behaviour of the day. Indeed, it is quite common to read headlines that would initially link some piece of news to fear in the market and then, just a few moments later, claim the same piece of news is now driving the market in the opposite direction.

However, we have already pointed out that disciplined investing means rarely having to respond to these occasional pullbacks by making sweeping adjustments to the portfolio. So unless there is a real credible threat to the economy and equity fundamentals, there should be no reason for investors to sell equities as an asset class. To be clear, regular buying and selling of individual stocks as part of rebalancing an equity portfolio or making tactical adjustments to the composition of a portfolio may be necessary from time to time as company fundamentals change. However, indiscriminate selling of an entire asset class in anticipation of a potential correction is pure speculative behaviour.

Stratos Capital Partners

We believe that market corrections are predominantly driven by greed rather than fear. Many begin their investment journey thinking like investors but end up behaving like traders because they fall into the trap of thinking that they can do much better than a simple buy-and-hold strategy. Thus, every piece of news presents a tempting opportunity to deviate from the long-term plan in the hope that one can do much better by buying market bottoms and selling peaks. But when was the last time we came across an investor who had to dump equities because he could no longer contain bear overwhelming fear of a 3% pullback?

Because trying to time major bull and bear market cycles means potentially having to wait several years if one makes a wrong move, most traders also tend to lean towards timing short-term cycles. Made a bad trade? No problem, just catch the next signal on the charts. This is why day trading is so attractive for many traders. Imagine just catching a couple of trades and targeting a 1% return each day. Use some leverage, do that consistently, and you are on your way to becoming a billionaire. Simply delusional.

Fear is Easy To Trade, But Greed Is Tricky

When markets are overwhelmed by fear and equity prices are trading at deeply discounted prices, there is some margin of safety in investing in companies with sound fundamentals. There is a limit to how low prices can fall so long as a company is solvent and profitable.

But when markets are overwhelmed by greed, there is really no limit to how high asset prices can go. So long as there is a greater fool who is willing to offer a higher price, there will be a seller willing to transact. Therefore, just because the SPX is in an extended bullish streak does not necessarily mean that a correction is just around the corner.

The fact remains that many analysts have been calling for a correction for months and have failed miserably. How about those calls for a recession back in 2023? Or the stagflationary scenarios back in 2022? If one had followed that kind of advice to dump stocks, one would have missed the entire bull market to date.

It is puzzling why investors continue to heed advice from Wall Street analysts on taking directional bets on the market when the track record of these calls has been so miserable over the years. On the other hand, good textbook investing principles backed by decades of data and academic research are often cast aside and deemed unhelpful because realistic returns are simply not good enough for greedy investors.

Buy The Pullback

From our perspective, the recent pullback in the SPX is an opportunity for investors who are implementing Dollar-Cost-Averaging (DCA) or are looking to build bullish positions by buying the pullbacks. Although a 10%- 15% correction at this point is certainly possible, it would, in fact, be a healthy scenario for the bull market. Instead of trying to trade these pullbacks with precision, we think investors will be better off concentrating on picking up undervalued names.

More importantly, we are sceptical that this pullback is an early warning sign of a bear market. Recent economic data continues to reinforce our view of a robust macroeconomic outlook and favourable conditions for equities. With the U.S. economy in much better balance—disinflationary trend and resilient labour market—and the Federal Reserve sounding less hawkish of late, we suspect that the pullback will amount to nothing more than a 10%- 15% correction. Unless the Federal Reserve surprises the market by delaying rate cuts beyond September, we maintain our overall bullish view on U.S. equities as an asset class for now.

Having said that, we also note that with U.S. equity market concentration reaching extremes last seen in the 1960s, investing in the SPX no longer satisfies the objective of achieving adequate diversification for passive investors. Therefore, although we are bullish U.S. equities in general, we are maintaining our "Hold" rating on the SPX.

Instead, we prefer an equal-weighted index like the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which allows investors to achieve adequate diversification away from expensive technology and AI themes while staying fully invested in equities.

We maintain our "Buy" rating on the RSP.