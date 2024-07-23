designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCPK:PSKRF) (PROT in Oslo and PR4 in Frankfurt) is a small but quickly growing Norwegian Property and Casualty ("P&C") insurer (Forsikring is "insurance" in Norwegian).

It started underwriting in 2004 and was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2007. The company entered Sweden in 2011, Denmark in 2012, and Finland and the UK in 2016. It will write its first policies in France in 2025.

In all markets, Protector focuses on commercial lines of business, public sectors, and affinity schemes exclusively through brokers and agents (affinity schemes imply partnerships with certain organizations such as colleges, trade unions, employers, and professional groups when similar policies are written for members of the organizations as opposed to purely individual policies).

In 2016, the company started adhering to the Solvency II framework. In 2022, PROT implemented the IFRS 17 standard, making some current numbers incomparable with previous years.

The bullish scenario

Protector's story can be told as a tale of two numbers. The first of them is the combined ratio ("CR"), the most important metric for the P&C industry.

The company underwrote profitably in every year but 2019. Most of the time, CR was in the high-eighties or low-nineties, except for 2018-2019 when the company was ruthlessly punished for it by the drop of its stock.

The underwriting profitability is particularly impressive when combined with costly fast growth and entering new markets. And this is precisely what Protector has achieved.

Gross premiums written ("GPW") is the most convenient way to measure the growth of a P&C insurer. From 2014 to 2023, it grew more than 4 times, from 2374 to 10423 million NOK (Protector reports in Norwegian krone). The scaling up of the UK business caused extraordinarily high growth in 2023.

Protector's stock price followed these two numbers, growing from NOK 24 in 2014 to NOK 224 at the time of writing. The stock climbed in all years, except for 2018-2019. However, in 2018, PROT dropped 49%, and then another 14% in 2019.

Besides CR and growth, Protector ticks many other boxes: good investment results, paying special dividends 1-2 times a year with an approximate yield of 1-2%, high insider ownership, ROE above 20% (except for the same 2018-19; here are ROEs for the last 3 years: 38%, 43%, 46%), strong Solvency II margins (SCR was 195% in 2023), reasonable leverage through callable subordinated debt, and occasional buybacks. The stock is not expensive - its ratio of price to adjusted earnings is about 14 using its current stock price (NOK 224) and 2023 earnings (I adjust earnings for realized and unrealized gains of equities in the investment portfolio).

Before reporting its Q2 a week ago, the stock was trading at NOK 260. It dropped when the quarterly results turned out slightly below average. Certainly, the quarter did nothing to reduce the stock appeal in the long run. Investors expect the same combination of high underwriting profitability and fast growth. Counting on Protector entering new European markets every 2-4 years is reasonable as well. Its total addressable market remains ridiculously high for a small insurer (PROT's market cap today is slightly below $2B).

From its success over many years in different markets, it is clear that Protector has certain competitive advantages. The company emphasizes two - its unique skills in working with brokers and its low expense ratio due to in-house IT expertise. Protector’s most important promise to brokers and clients is to be easy to do business with, commercially attractive and trustworthy. These are not empty words, as Protector deals with the biggest brokers in all its markets and the latter rate the company on the top of the list in each jurisdiction.

Protector is particularly successful in providing coverage to the public segment meaning primarily municipalities and county authorities. It is already the largest carrier for municipalities in Scandinavia. During its rather short tenure in the UK, Protector has become the third biggest insurer of the UK public sector and housing.

Two decades of existence have allowed a small insurer to develop and hone its unique in-house business processes. All activities are measured, data-driven, and prioritized. For example, the most important criterion for evaluation of claim handling (done in-house with rare exceptions!) is the speed of settlement. No doubt both customers and brokers value this.

Investment management is done in-house as well, together with internal stress tests (similar to the Fed stress tests!) and quarterly assessments of the risks on the company's books and future risks. Based on them, Protector makes capital allocation decisions striving to maximize risk-adjusted ROE.

Uniquely for a small company (with only 500 permanent employees), Protector has established Protector University, an e-learning platform for both new employees during their onboarding and experienced employees to support their development. The same platform maintains profiles of individual employees and maps the competence of all employees across the company. The company usually promotes from within.

In 2021, Protector appointed a new, young-looking CEO. It went smoothly, and I have not noticed any changes - the company is as successful as it has ever been.

AM Best assigns Protector BBB+ rating and revised outlook from stable to positive in 2023.

Risks

I will name 3 main risks specific to Protector. First, it is a small company and even small mistakes can be costly. As I already mentioned, in 2018-19 the stock was decimated when CR got above 100% for one year only!

Secondly, its price is volatile and returns are very sensitive to the entry point. In the previous section, I mentioned that Protector's price has gone up almost 10 times since 2014. However, if we move the entry point one year forward to 2015, the stock has appreciated only 5 times.

The third risk is the status of Norwegian krone, and it deserves more detailed consideration. Until 2014, NOK was rather stable, with USD/NOK fluctuating around ~6 for quite some time. In theory, NOK should be highly dependent on crude oil prices, as Norway is one of the major oil exporters. So when oil prices dropped in the middle of the last decade, NOK depreciation seems rather natural. However, the depreciation continued after the oil price recovery!

There are several explanations for this phenomenon, such as an anticipation of oil and gas decline in the long-term, NOK status as a minor currency in Euro-dominated Europe, low interest rates in Norway, and high tax rates in Norway that make foreign investments less attractive.

Looking at the last diagram, US investors (and European investors to a lesser degree) may decide to avoid anything Norwegian. But Protector should not be too vulnerable for a very simple reason - the company does more and more business outside Norway and is not so sensitive to NOK exchange rates!

In 2023, Protector's Norwegian business constituted less than 20% of its total, as measured in GPW. No doubt, this fraction will become materially lower in the coming years, as the UK and even Sweden represent much bigger markets. For comparison, the UK share of Protector's business was more than 40% in 2023 with higher growth. Imminent entrance into France will further dilute the importance of the Norwegian business.

So even if NOK keeps depreciating, Protector will be largely shielded from the consequences. The latter statement becomes visible if we check the Euro-denominated Protector price in Frankfurt.

Since 2020, the stock has gone up ~4 times when measured in EUR even after the recent drop and not counting dividends despite the strong depreciation of NOK vs EUR!

Conclusion

Protector targets CR below 91% and SCR above 150% while continuing its expansion. We can state that the company has been successful so far and remains very ambitious. It seems that the company strives to become a European insurer, eventually covering most if not all of the important markets of Europe. It is a candidate for achieving outsized returns over the long run. Stocks of some small, well-run insurers have achieved almost unbelievable returns. Protector is one of them, Canadian Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF) (TSU:CA) is another, but a true record-setter is, perhaps, Kinsale Capital (KNSL). Despite differences, these companies share certain common traits, but we will not elaborate here. Of these three, Protector is the least expensive.

Ideally, a willing investor would establish a position and do nothing over the next 10 years or so, expecting Protector to become a 10-bagger. In reality, it is not as simple as I learned from experience.

I have followed Protector for about 3 years and owned shares for precisely 1 year. The returns are strong, but unfortunately, my initial position was rather small. And it is not by chance.

Before buying shares, I decided to take a look at a Protector's earnings call (they are available on YouTube). Compared to serious and formal earnings calls in the US, it was very different - as informal as one can imagine with all characters being merry and youthful, not to say boyish... I bought a fraction of what I was planning to buy. It took me a while to recover and figure out that my response was purely emotional and did not have any investment merit.

The recent stock drop provides a decent entry point. Certainly, it does not mean that the stock cannot drop more. I suggest buying less than one's full position and, perhaps, adding on further weakness. And be prepared to hold your shares through wild gyrations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.