We-Ge

Investment Thesis

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has cycled through success and setbacks in its 22 years in the footwear business. Despite its recent success, investors are still skeptical about the Crocs brand's ability to stay relevant in the upcoming years.

Crocs' international expansion, strategic diversification into sandals, industry-leading profitability, and comparatively low valuation compared to other established footwear brands have convinced me that Crocs is an excellent value stock—with growth potential—that you can buy right now.

International: Low Market Penetration, High Growth Opportunity

Crocs Investor Presentation

Facing a high market saturation and penetration in the US, Crocs is now setting its sights on international expansion. Unlike in the US, Crocs is currently underpenetrated in these countries labeled as 'Tier 1' markets: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Western Europe. Crocs CEO Andrew Rees discussed the opportunity of Crocs internationally in his presentation to UBS on March 15, 2023.

International. So, the other big access that I want to focus on to help people understand where the growth trajectory is for Crocs is really kind of our international business. So, if we look at the penetration of the Crocs brand in the U.S. marketplace, so think about that as market share, the number of products that we sell in this market, the international market is about a third of the penetration that we see in the United States, right? So, that's the opportunity, right? The opportunity is to enhance penetration in our broader international markets to reach the equivalent that we see here in the United States.

To increase its market penetration, Crocs is currently scaling up its advertising in these markets and, in the process, taking advantage of the cultural influence they possess that often proliferates into other regions, such as Korea's K-Pop, Japanese nonfiction iconic characters, US Hollywood and Sports, and European Luxury Fashion.

With its brand marketing strategy, Crocs is using this influence to connect with its target customers: the younger generations. They achieve this by collaborating and advertising with well-known influencers popular among younger audiences, such as Crocs' collaboration with Aespa in Korea, Post Malone in the US, and many more. As mentioned, these collaborations often proliferate into other regions, where they are particularly popular and provide free word-of-mouth marketing for Crocs.

Over time, these investments into their brand through their marketing efforts compounds. It tends to get engraved into the consumer's mind that when they think of footwear that is 'Fun,' 'Comfortable,' and 'Easy to wear,' the first product that comes into their mind is Crocs, thus elevating the Crocs brand into a 'Purpose Brand,' highlighted by the late Clayton Christensen in his book Competing Against Luck. Whenever consumers think of the 'jobs to be done,' they hire the product or services that provide the best solution, such as Nike's (NKE) basketball performance shoes, and search for information on the internet with Google (GOOG).

Diversification into Sandals

Before Andrew Rees became the CEO of Crocs, the company made the mistake of diversifying into multiple footwear segments and overexpanding into multiple distribution channels, damaging the Crocs Brand in the process. Andrew Rees remarked this at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

We strategically selected the sandal category for some critically important reasons and we selected this single category also for important reasons. When we look back at that period of over diversification, over expansion, part of that lack of focus and that loss attraction with the consumer was trying to diversify into too many things at the same time, none of which went particularly well. We strategically selected sandals because it's a large category, it's $30 billion on an annual basis. We think our molded technologies and the materials that we use to make our shoes allows us to make a great product, a great product, which is comfortable, easy, on and off comes in lots of different colors and flavors. We're in a great price point so that we can compete extremely effectively.

Crocs, careful to avoid its past mistakes, is strategically diversifying into the sandals segment. Even though sandals belong to a separate segment and have slightly different silhouettes, they are a natural extension of Crocs' clogs since sandals benefit from all the well-known qualities of their clogs counterparts. Designed to be comfortable and easy to wear, it benefits from the materials used in Crocs' clogs, such as Croslite and Literide foam, which is known for its comfort. Furthermore, some sandals can be customized by attaching Jibbitz, thereby adhering to Crocs' promise of customization.

Crocs Investor Presentation

Though the industry is only forecasted to grow at a CAGR of just 3%, the sandals segment provides an opportunity for Crocs to introduce non-customers to their brand who don't like the silhouette of their classic clogs but want to experience the comfort the brand is well-known for.

Additionally, as mentioned, sandals and clogs share similarities in materials and value propositions, which allows Crocs to market both products efficiently. Andrew Rees' presentation at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on July 6, 2023, highlighted this opportunity.

And we have a high focus on this, with a scale sandal business, we can invest marketing and we can put energy into the category, but many of the other players in the category that aren't sandal focused, it's the lowest ASP, least profitable product in their range, and they're not investing any marketing in driving this business.

Footwear brands such as adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike primarily advertise their performance shoes, and sandals only serve as another avenue of growth that leverages their brand name. For Crocs, similarities between their clogs and sandals allow marketing efforts exerted on either product to benefit the other. Furthermore, sandals using the same foam materials and a silhouette similar to their clog counterparts put Crocs in a position to efficiently design and manufacture these sandals at a lower cost due to the increased scale from using the same materials. This unique correlation between the two products puts Crocs in a position to gain market share in this competitive market, providing significant revenue growth for the company in the coming years.

Since 2021, the sandal segment has seen 30% revenue growth for Crocs.

Crocs Investor Presentation - Sandal's Revenue Growth

Crocs management targets quadrupling their 2021 sandals revenue of around $240M to $1B by 2026; this segment will be crucial in helping Crocs reach its $5B revenue ambition by 2026.

Profitability: A Hidden Competitive Advantage

Business books have taught us that competitive advantage is born from sets of unique activities companies do in their value chain to deliver their products or services to their target customers. In Crocs' case, along with its differentiated silhouette and effective brand marketing, profitability plays a crucial role in sustaining its strategy and establishing its competitive advantage.

According to McKinsey State of Fashion 2024, the luxury segment outperformed the MSCI World Index by 14%, while the non-luxury segment underperformed by 3%. Consequently, Private Equity (PE) investors are becoming more cautious about investing in non-luxury companies, especially brands susceptible to 'Fashion Risk.' This is crucial for unprofitable non-luxury brands seeking outside funding to fund their operations and, most importantly, their marketing.

With performance marketing costs rising due to increasing demand for digital advertising, both non-luxury and luxury brands are shifting their focus to brand marketing.

McKinsey's State of Fashion 2024 Executive Survey

This type of marketing typically requires patience and consistent investment to be successful. A well-known example is the On (ONON) brand, which creates connections with local running communities or clubs that take a long time to materialize.

This is why the industry, especially the luxury segment, is dominated by huge holding companies or multi-brand fashion houses such as LVMH and Kering; in the non-luxury, you have successful multi-brand companies such as Deckers. These companies specialize in buying and nurturing standalone brands. Brands under these holding companies have access to huge capital from their parent companies, allowing them to endure periods of unprofitability and low revenue growth to grow their brand at a healthy pace. Luxury fashion companies are notorious for being long-term oriented, which coincides with the requirements to be successful in brand marketing.

Due to their long-term nature, unprofitable standalone brands require a consistent financial commitment from outside investors such as private equity funds. With a typical 3 to 5 years holding period, private equity funds often lack the patience to wait for these initiatives to materialize, especially for non-luxury and unproven brands. The low-growth nature of the industry further exacerbates this, making equity funds even more risk-averse.

Furthermore, due to the increasing cost of digital advertising, unprofitable brands that need short-term results to attract outside funding will require more resources—which most likely they don't have—to invest in performance marketing to deliver short-term revenue growth. These brands will likely fail since consumers are becoming more dismissive of targeted advertisements and starting to value brands they can relate to or connect with, which are the usual benefits of brand marketing.

For these reasons, Crocs' industry-leading profitability provides a crucial competitive advantage.

Crocs Investor Presentation - Industry Leading Operating Margin

It allows Crocs to invest gradually in its brand, take risks, strategically diversify into other footwear segments, and protect its market position. This advantage is now on full display with the HeyDude brand, since it is currently undergoing a period of low revenue growth due to the tightening of its inventory to prioritize the long-term health of its brand—a benefit that standalone brands do not have. Moreover, they can use their profitability to expand to multiple strategic segments and markets through acquisition, and I expect them to do so in the coming years.

Valuation

McKinsey's State of Fashion 2024

According to McKinsey's State of Fashion 2024, the market places a higher valuation on companies that show strong revenue or margin growth. Furthermore, investors are cautious about the 'Fashion Risk' embedded in certain brands, particularly non-luxury ones. These brands are typically sensitive to shifts in fashion trends and must consistently get it right to react to trends and remain relevant. Brands such as Nike or luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Hermes don't have this risk, since these brands have the power to influence and withstand shifts in fashion trends.

Author's Compilation - Footwear Growth Rate

Even though there are some outliers in the table above, Crocs matched or outperformed the average growth of some of the well-known brands in the footwear market in terms of EBITDA and sales. If we used McKinsey's findings, the market should be valuing Crocs higher or at least on par with some of these brands in terms of valuation multiples. However, due to fashion risk, the market is likely doubting the ability of the Crocs brand to remain relevant in the coming years. The market is likely judging the Crocs based on its repeated rise in popularity and irrelevancy.

This time, however, I believe Crocs, with its brand marketing approach, differentiated silhouette, and foam technology, has a brand that can withstand the test of time; recent action by Crocs' management to sacrifice revenue growth for the benefit of HeyDude brand's long-term health further reinforced my belief.

Using a relative valuation, if we apply the average or near the multiple the other brands currently have to Crocs' valuation metrics, we will arrive at an intrinsic value of plus $200 per share.

Risk

Fashion Risk

In an industry where consumer preferences change rapidly, such as the footwear sector, changing consumer preferences pose a significant risk to Crocs' business. Crocs is one of the main beneficiaries of the fashion trend inclining towards casualization due to younger consumers preferring comfort and self-expression, something Crocs is so good about. Despite their ongoing investment in their brand marketing, Consumers may be unreceptive to their marketing message in the future. Crocs can enter a period of irrelevancy, and this time, it might never recover from.

Economic Condition

Aside from affecting consumers' buying power for discretionary products, economic conditions can influence shifts in fashion trends. For example, price-sensitive consumers typically abandon expensive brands for cheaper ones. This might continue, forcing those affected high-end brands to compete for these customers on the lower end, starting a price war that can affect everyone.

Conclusion

Crocs' current valuation is a classic example of a 'mispriced' stock. Even though the company outperformed its peers' financial performance in the footwear market, it is still significantly undervalued. Lastly, I believe Crocs' management has the competency to elevate the brand to the same level as established footwear such as Nike and Skechers, thus eliminating the fashion risk associated with the brand.