Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is an auto parts company that develops advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. As the company is one of the leaders in autonomous driving, I believe it will grab the attention of the market when the era of driving without human intervention truly starts. However, I recommend investors consider a few points before purchasing this stock, despite the sharp decline in its stock valuation after the first quarter earnings. Firstly, the company needs to prove that it is handling the inventory problem well. Secondly, the company's efforts to expand its customer base should be monitored

Advanced Driver Assistant System & Autonomous driving

When investing in Mobileye, I believe one of the important theses for investors will be its autonomous technologies and whether it can compete with Tesla (TSLA) FSD. To understand its underlying self-driving technologies, studying three points is important : REM (Road Experience Management), RSS (Responsibility Sensitive Safety), and True Redundancy.

REM (Road Experience Management) is the company's approach to mapping, which is crowdsourced and updated continuously. Compared to the HD maps used by other autonomous driving companies, the company believes REM maps are more effective for self-driving. Thanks to the data sent by Mobileye-equipped ADAS vehicles, REM maps contain more information for driving, such as specific road situations at certain points, and are more scalable than static HD maps. I believe continuously updated maps are a significant advantage in autonomous driving. For example, when a road is blocked due to an emergency, a vehicle without this updated information may find it hard to drive, while a car using REM maps can. Moreover, the data burden is not huge, as it is sent in small data packets (10kb/km).

RSS (Responsibility Sensitive Safety) is a mathematical model for safety in autonomous driving. The company believes that the government and the public should have a common understanding of the definition of safe driving in automated vehicles. One example is when drivers keep a safe distance from cars in front of them to prevent accidents. The automated vehicles on the other hand can be programmed with specific formulas to operate within a safe following distance.

True Redundancy refers to Mobileye's approach to environmental sensing, whereby a camera only system and a lidar-radar system work independently and thus serve as back-ups to each other. As each system collects information from the environment and builds independent models, rather than having cameras and radar/lidar each sense certain elements of the environment and then combine them into one, it works better when one system fails.

In my opinion, there are two big differences between Tesla and Mobileye's approach to autonomous driving.

Firstly, Tesla focuses on a camera-only system for sensing to save costs, whereas Mobileye utilizes radar and lidar for more accurate sensing, which increases safety but also incurs higher expenses as radar and lidar are more expensive than cameras. However, as the production of radar/lidar increases and technologies develop further, it will become more affordable.

Secondly, both companies have different perspectives on the necessity of HD maps. Tesla places less importance on maps and is trying to develop better vision sensing with the A.I. technologies and its supercomputer Dojo. For more accuracy in its model, Tesla utilizes data received from its cars all over the world to train the model. As the vehicle senses the environment and makes decisions based on the model, the need for accurate maps is not high. In contrast, as explained in above, even though Mobileye also trains its software with A.I., the company believes real-time updated maps are important for more safety. Without maps, vehicles with Mobileye solutions may find it hard to navigate, and Tesla will perform better. However, most people drive around areas where maps are already available, and in fact both systems would work well around the city

I believe Tesla and Mobileye technologies related to autonomous vehicles have their strong and weak points. Competitions may be severe, but rather than just one solution dominating the market, both approaches would grow as the market develops. FSD is the well-known solution thanks to Tesla's popularity, but Mobileye is also contributing significantly to the development of autonomous driving technology. In other words, if autonomous driving becomes one of the catalysts for Tesla or other related stocks to rise, the company will definitely receive attention from the market.

Overview of The First Quarter Earnings: Inventory Is The Problem

Company's earnings report

Overall, compared to the first quarter of 2023, the revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 48% to 239 million dollars, and the gross margin dropped sharply from 45.2% to 22.6%. As its clients faced excess inventory problems because of supply constraints during the Corona pandemic and thus reduced their orders, the company experienced a drop in shipments of its EyeQ Chips.

Seeking Alpha / Author

On the balance sheet side, even though it is highly unlikely that the company will face credit issues in the near future because it has no debts, its increasing inventories are a problem. From the fourth quarter of 2021, the inventory/asset ratio has increased from 0.6% to 3.0% in the first quarter of 2024. Moreover, inventory turnover, which I calculated using the cost of revenue, dropped from roughly 208% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to roughly 73% in the first quarter of 2024. In other words, the company became inefficient in turning inventory into revenue.

Risk & Checklist For the Second Quarter Earnings

The first risk is the inventory problem stated above, which should be monitored in the next earnings report. Increasing inventory can be a sign that the company is losing its competitiveness or that the market is in a downturn. One good news is that one of the main customers of the company's SuperVision solution, which has a higher margin, ZEEKR, recently announced that deliveries in June 2024 increased by 89% year-over-year. The Chinese EV market is showing signs of recovery, which is a positive indicator for Mobileye.

Second, it is important to see whether the company can maintain its guidance. Despite the poor first quarter earnings, the management maintained the guidance for 2024, which is 31 million to 33 million EyeQ shipments and 175,000 to 195,000 supervision shipments. In other words, the company has to sell more EyeQ chips in the second half of the year.

Third, even though it is not limited to the second quarter earnings, one important issue that investors should keep track of is the company's reliance on the Chinese market. The usage of the company's autonomous driving technologies is currently limited to a few Chinese models, especially ZEEKR. However, ZEEKR is also partnering with Nvidia to supply its chips for advanced vehicles. During the first-quarter conference call, management indicated that its customers would grow from four to six car models in early 2025 and 17 models, including Western OEMs, in 2026. Thus, it is important to check whether the company has succeeded in finding new customers in the upcoming earnings.

History of Stock Performance and Valuation

Seeking Alpha

Even though I do not prefer using the P/S multiple in valuation because of its limitations in reflecting the margin profile of the company's business model, it is still useful for determining whether the valuation is undervalued when compared to historical performance

In April 2023, the stock declined by more than 30% due to news that Tesla would cut its vehicle prices in China, which increased concerns about the Chinese EV market. During that period, the P/S multiple decreased to roughly 14. In June 2023, the company announced a secondary stock offering by Intel, which led to a drop in the stock price, and the multiple hovered around the 14.5 level. From July 2023 to January 2024, the stock traded within a limited range, between $33 and $44. However, following the announcement of the guidance for 2024 in January, the stock fell by more than 20%, and the P/S multiple dropped to approximately 9.2. Currently, the multiple is around 10.7.

Based on the analysis of the company's stock performance history, I believe that, considering the company's earnings are likely to improve in the second half of 2024, negative news related to the company has been partially reflected in the stock price. I estimate that the bottom of the P/S multiple would be around 9, representing roughly a 15% drop from the current stock price.

Conclusion

When considering the low valuation and the momentum from autonomous driving, I believe the stock price is more likely to increase than to decline further in the coming years. However, since inventory problems and the expansion of the customer base are important indicators of the company's fundamentals, I recommend that investors monitor these factors in the upcoming quarters before making investment decisions.