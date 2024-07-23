Ariel Skelley

Investment Thesis

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reported long-term growth since 2014 including headcount growth and FCF growth. Even taking into account the recent goodwill impairment, in my view, the recent decline in the stock price is not in line with the company's financial figures. I think that further turnaround efforts that started in 2023 and potential sale of brands could have a beneficial effect on future FCF growth. Besides, further increase in marketing expenses and R&D efforts that we saw for over ten years could bring new products and an acceleration in the top line.

Price Target: Assuming conservative FCF growth, my DCF model implied a valuation of close to $109 per share, which is not far from the price level reached in 2020. A significant number of analysts also reported that the stock appears quite undervalued.

Long-Term Growth, Headcount Growth, And Recent Goodwill Impairments

Hasbro presents itself as a leading toy and game company with a portfolio of iconic brands including Peppa Pig, or Monopoly among many others.

The company reports revenue in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. With many brands and international exposure, I think that the business model appears well-diversified.

Quarter ended March 31, 2024

North America: $239.1 million

Europe: $87.5 million

Asia Pacific: $48.8 million

Latin America: $37.6 million

Net revenues: $413.0 million

It is worth noting that HAS is expected to announce its quarterly results on July 25. In the last 90 days, eight analysts increased their quarterly EPS expectations. EPS GAAP is expected to be close to $0.67, and quarterly revenue may be close to $943 million.

From 2020 to 2024, the company reported better than expected EPS many times. Hasbro does not seem to report lower than expected earnings frequently. With this in mind, my EPS expectations are around $0.67 or a bit higher.

In order to detect long-term growth, I took a look at the figures reported in the last ten years. HAS reported positive net income from 2014, but did not report positive net income in 2023 because of a massive goodwill impairment. Overall, I do not see why the business growth with the same products and accumulated expertise would decrease in the coming years.

The company's total amount of assets increased from $4.5 billion in 2014 to more than $6.2 billion in 2024. HAS acquired a significant amount of businesses in the last decade. Total goodwill increased from $593 million to $3.4 billion in 2022. In 2023, total goodwill decreased to $2.2 billion.

In 2023, the annual income reported included a significant number of details about the goodwill impairment. Management reduced the value of the eOne Film & TV business, the eOne Trademark, the Family Brands business, and the PJ MASKS definite-lived intangible assets. In my view, without the impairment, the net income figure in 2013 would be different.

Operating profit in 2023 was negatively impacted by non-cash goodwill and asset impairment charges of $1,307.2 million recorded within the Entertainment segment consisting of: $231.2 million related to the goodwill impairment of the eOne Film & TV business included in Impairment of goodwill; $65.0 million related to an impairment of the Company's definite-lived intangible, eOne Trademark, included in Selling, distribution and administration; a goodwill impairment charge of $960.0 million due to impairment of the Company's Family Brands business included in Impairment of goodwill; and, impairment charges of $51.0 million related to the impairment of the Company's PJ MASKS definite-lived intangible asset, included within Selling, distribution and administration. Source: 10-k

The number of employees increased from 2014 to 2023. In my view, if management expected lower net sales growth or a contraction of the business model, we would not see headcount growth. In 2021, 2022, and 2023, we could see a decrease in the number of employees, however if we look at the long-term picture, the number of employees continues to trend higher.

Positive EBITDA, Positive FCF, And Net Debt Decrease

I also appreciated quite a bit the company's ability to report positive EBITDA and unlevered FCF. From 2014 to 2023, EBITDA was always positive. In addition, the unlevered FCF increased from $461 million in 2014 to close to $1 billion in 2023. With these figures, I think that conducting a discounted cash flow model would make a lot of sense.

I am also not really concerned about the total amount of debt. In the last report, net debt stood at close to $2.9 billion, or close to 3x total unlevered FCF. Given previous EBITDA growth and FCF growth, I think investors out there would not be concerned about the total amount of debt.

Earnings Growth Will Most Likely Accelerate The Stock Demand

Given the recent decline in EPS driven by the goodwill impairments, the expected increase in EPS in 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 is expected to be quite impressive. EPS is expected to increase by close to 45% in 2024, 17% in 2025, 13% in 2026, and 20% in 2027. In my view, as soon as new numbers are released, the stock may receive a lot of new demand. The stock price may reach higher levels.

DCF Model: $109 Per Share

My FCF expectations are mainly based on previous FCF growth, conservative net sales of about 4% YoY, and successful implementation of the company's transformation that started in 2023. The company expects to lower costs, create supply chain efficiencies, and improve inventory, which I think could bring significant earnings growth in the next five years.

In fiscal year 2023, we embarked upon an ambitious, multi-year transformation guided by our revamped strategy to focus on fewer, bigger and better brands. Since that announcement, we have been able to create efficiencies in our supply chain, improve our inventory position, lower our costs, and reinvest back into the business. Source: 10-Q

It is also worth noting that the company sold several business models in 2024. In order to deliver successful turnaround, I think that we could see further sale of businesses in the next five years. In 2024, the company sold eOne Film and TV business, and reduced the Consumer Products business. In my financial model, I assumed that new sale of businesses could bring cash in hand, which may also enhance the company's total valuation.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company experienced expected declines in revenue from $1,001.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $757.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by the sale of eOne Film and TV business and by broader industry trends, exited businesses, and reduced closeout sales in the Consumer Products business. The Company made strong progress towards its ongoing turnaround efforts while achieving a strong operating profit of $116.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $17.9 million in first quarter of 2023. Source: 10-Q

My DCF model also includes several assumptions about future net sales growth, EBITDA growth, and net income growth driven by increases in Selling General & Admin Expenses as well as R&D Expenses. From 2014 to 2023, management successfully increased its general expenses, and invested more in R&D expenses. In my view, these expenditures may lead to product development and customer reach in the coming years. With a significant amount of cash in hand in the balance sheet, the company has sufficient dollars to invest in new marketing efforts and customer growth.

The company noted in the last 10-k report the existence of 3.9% notes due 2029, 3.55% notes due 2026, 3% notes due 2024, and notes including interest rate between 3.5% and 6.6%. With these figures, I assumed that cost of capital of 7% would make sense.

My DCF model included FCF long-term growth from $1 billion in 2024 to $1.6 billion in 2029. I think that my numbers are conservative and in line with previous increase in FCF seen in the last 10 years.

If we also use cost of capital of 7% and conservative EV/FCF of 10x, the implied equity valuation would be $18 billion. Finally, if we assume net debt of $2.9 billion, the implied valuation would be $109 per share.

NPV (@7% WACC): $6,772.39 million

NPV of TV (@7% WACC, 10xFCF): $11,235.74 million

Total Value: $18,008.13 million

Net Debt: $2,926.70 million

Equity: $15,081.43 million

Shares: 138.90

Target Price: $109

I think that the company trades quite cheap at close to $50-$60 per share. In 2019, traders were buying shares at close to $119 per share. We have to go to the year 2020 or 2014 to see the company trading at close to $50 per share.

Other Analysts Think That The Stock Is A Buy

There is a significant number of analysts covering the stock, so I think that it is worth reviewing their opinion. I did not find a single analyst reporting a sell or strong sell note. The majority reported a strong buy mark, followed by a buy note and a hold note.

Analysts also gave a target price that is significantly higher than the current price mark. It is also worth noting that the number of shares did not really increase from 2014 to 2024. In 2014, the share count stood at 129.9 million. Right now, the share count stands at close to 138 million.

Risks

There are a lot of operating risks, which may affect future EBITDA growth and net income growth. First, the company's ongoing turnaround efforts may damage the company's future income growth. If the company sells assets that are necessary for future FCF growth, financial expectations may lower. If future EPS is lower than expected, I would expect a decline in the stock price.

Failed marketing strategies, pricing strategies, or new development of products could also lower future EPS growth. Considering the total amount of money invested in R&D efforts, I think that failed strategies may significantly damage future financial performance. If a lot of analysts write about lack of growth, key shareholders may sell shares, which could bring the stock price down.

The company reports a significant number of goodwill accumulated from previous acquisitions. In the past, we saw significant impairments, which did affect the stock price. In my opinion, we could see new impairments in the coming years. In addition, the market may not celebrate new acquisitions that much because of recent failures. If the stock price does not increase after the announcements of new acquisitions, stock price growth may be lower than expected.

Inflation and decreases in consumer expenditures in the next five years could affect the company's net sales growth. Even if the company develops better products and invests in marketing, the target may not grow as expected, which would diminish the company's net income growth.

The company sells products internationally. In the coming years, we could see an increase in tariffs, a deterioration of the import and export markets, or new regulations in the toy industry in the United States and Europe. The company sees its bottom line affected by these events.

Given the total amount of debt, in my opinion, changes in the interest rates or failed reduction of the net debt may not be appreciated by market participants. In my view, if the company does not reduce its net debt/EBITDA figures, expected demand for the stock may not occur. We may not see an increase in the stock price because net income may be affected by interest expenses.

Conclusion

HAS recently reported a massive goodwill impairment, which affected the company's stock price and EPS. In my view, market participants have failed to see that HAS reported sustained FCF growth, headcount growth, and net sales growth for the last ten years. In addition, I think that the company's new turnaround efforts, continuous investments in R&D and marketing, and perhaps the sale of some new assets could accelerate the demand for the stock. Using conservative estimates of future FCF, I obtained a target valuation of $109 per share. Other analysts out there believe that the company is quite undervalued. It is trading at stock price levels seen close to that in 2014, so I do see significant stock undervaluation.