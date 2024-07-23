Disney: Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity Amid Profit Focus (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Disney is a short-term Buy due to management's profit strategies, including ad-supported tiers and subscription fee increases; expect 12-month alpha despite long-term innovation and brand challenges.
  • Streaming services aim for profitability by 2024 end; parks and cruise investments show recovery post-COVID-19; DIS faces competition and creativity issues, affecting long-term growth.
  • The Company's current valuation is attractive, with a P/E ratio of 25; EPS growth estimates suggest a potential stock price increase to $120 in 12 months and $170 by 2029.

I last covered Disney (NYSE:DIS) in May; at the time, I put out a Hold rating, and since then, the stock has lost approximately 7% in price. I expressed concerns in my previous thesis about Disney's valuation. However, I have adapted my model for this

Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and semiconductors. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he has built a substantial following and consistently features in the platform's "Must Reads." His expertise is also recognized on GuruFocus, which often syndicates his work to Forbes, enhancing his visibility and influence in the financial community. Additionally, Oliver contributes insightful stock analyses to TipRanks and occasionally writes for The Motley Fool UK. Oliver's research experience is comprehensive, encompassing equity research on public companies through a blend of traditional fundamental analysis and advanced proprietary data tools. His investment philosophy centers on Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP), with an increasing focus on value investing in small-cap and micro-cap companies. He actively manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical practices.

