amgun

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) recently fell victim to the biggest risk of a SaaS company, an error in a regularly pushed update that led to 8.5mm Windows machines going blue screen. Though this incident has likely put a nasty taste in the investor community’s mouths, leading to a massive -23% drop in share price, I believe this decline is substantially overblown and should not be taken as a major operational risk. As such, this may lead to some customer attrition as Elon Musk almost immediately tweeted that he has deleted CrowdStrike from all systems; however, this completely undermines the technical advantages and capabilities of the Falcon platform and its competitive advantage over other cybersecurity platforms. I believe any headwinds posed by this error will be temporary, may shed some light in eq2’25 earnings, and inevitably be overlooked as a minor blip in time. I reiterate my STRONG BUY rating for CRWD with a price target of $387.73 at 18.75x eFY26 price/sales. Do bear in mind that my price target has declined from my pre-q1’25 target of $475/share.

Be sure to read my previous coverage of CrowdStrike here:

CrowdStrike Avoids Fatigue With Its Single-Platform Offering (Q1 Earnings Preview)

CrowdStrike Will Have Their AI Moment

The Elephant In The Room

I’ll begin with the operational error experienced on July 19, 2024, an error that took down computer systems around the globe before jumping into an update to company operations. I believe most of CrowdStrike’s sell-off is extremely overblown and is not justified by the company’s exceptional performance. Thinking this through, customers cannot just turn off their CrowdStrike platform, as Elon Musk had alluded to. Customers cannot just instantaneously switch platforms without taking into consideration integration feasibility and costs.

Bearing in mind that CrowdStrike’s single-platform solution covers cloud and on-prem systems and networks, migrating to a competitor such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is feasible, but will likely be costly as a customer will need to purchase multiple platforms to receive the same hybrid-environment type coverage. In addition to this, cybersecurity staff and users would need to train on the new systems, which may lead to further challenges for an enterprise. Given that more enterprises are testing GenAI features across their nodes, CrowdStrike’s AI-native platform will likely continue to be the go-to solution for securing LLMs, whether in the public or private cloud.

This incident reminds me of the SolarWinds (SWI) incident that occurred in 2020. SolarWinds is one of the leading legacy network monitoring software products used across IT departments to monitor network traffic and performance. SolarWinds’s system was breached by hackers who implemented a backdoor malware into a pushed update that impacted 30,000 organizations which utilized SolarWinds Orion. The key difference between the two incidents is that SolarWinds’s was a security breach and CrowdStrike’s was faulty code.

TrendSpider

According to IDC, this isn’t the first time that a faulty update has been issued by a software vendor. A similar incident occurred in 2010 through a McAfee update that caused a reboot loop and loss of network access on Windows XP SP3 systems. In 2021, a software update issued by Fastly caused a major internet outage. As described by the note issued by IDC on the CrowdStrike incident:

IDC

With respect to the silent update, this may lead to some administrative changes to how CrowdStrike updates customers’ systems. I suspect that customers may begin manually updating systems, if possible, to avoid future incidents. I would like to note that this does come at a cost. This could lead to incidents similar to the Equifax (EFX) breach in 2017, which was the result of a software team not pushing an update on their Apache Struts web-application software, which led to a massive data leak that exposed the personal data of 143mm people. Though I’d like to say there is one simple solution to the matter, no measure is perfect and the least we can presume is that no customer data has been leaked as a result of CrowdStrike’s incident.

Sell-off May Have Been Driven By Retail Investors

Looking at ownership flows as reported by MarketBeat, I suspect that much of the sell-off is retail-driven and that the price decline will not likely be sustained. Though the chart presented below does not likely provide the institutional buying/selling post-incident, I believe the chart provides some good insight into the institutional investors’ sentiment towards the stock. It does appear that there is some attrition between institutional investors; however, there are some opportunistic buyers building their positions into the sell-off. Given this factor, the sell-off should provide investors’ a good opportunity to average their cost basis.

MarketBeat

CrowdStrike Financials & Operations

Looking past the incident, I anticipate some customer attrition as this event brought forth a platform that is oftentimes behind the scenes in terms of operations. Because of this, I believe the firm will experience a slight shortfall to eq2’25 guidance of $958.3-961.2mm in revenue. I expect CrowdStrike to quickly move past this event as time goes on and be able to achieve their eFY25 guidance target of 30-31% top-line growth to reach $3,976.3mm-4010.7mm in revenue. My presumption is that the sales process may be elongated in the near-term as potential customers may become hesitant in migrating to the single-platform solution for cybersecurity; however, I don’t anticipate this to last beyond eq2’25 as CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform offers complete ease of integration across all systems, whether on-prem or in a cloud-based environment.

My rationale behind CrowdStrike’s sustained growth trajectory is the adoption of AI in the enterprise. Throughout q1’25, CrowdStrike expanded their partnerships with Google Cloud Platform (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Amazon AWS (AMZN) to enhance their cloud security presence. With Google Cloud, Mandiant-managed defense MDR customers will be migrating to the Falcon platform. With Amazon, AWS is unifying its endpoint detection and response protection on the Falcon platform and will utilize CrowdStrike’s nextgen SIEM, LogScale. In partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), CrowdStrike will be collaborating with Nvidia to deliver Nvidia’s AI computing services on CrowdStrike’s Falcon XDR platform. I anticipate this partnership will be one of the driving factors for the hyperscalers to remain with CrowdStrike, as this partnership will accelerate the time to detect and remediate incidents from hours and days down to minutes and seconds.

At the enterprise level, I anticipate customers to continue to utilize CrowdStrike’s single-platform solution to integrate cybersecurity operations into a single solution. IDC reported that for every $1 invested in a Falcon XDR Platform, customers saved $6. The report suggests that the platform identifies 96% more potential threats and allows for a 66% improvement in time to investigate threats.

Corporate Reports

As a result of the recent incident, I am lowering my revenue target for eq2’25 to $951mm, just under management’s guidance of $958.3-961.2mm. Despite this downward adjustment, I do anticipate CrowdStrike to reach their guided revenue range for eFY25. My rationale behind this is that the sales cycle for customer acquisition may push into eq3’25 as these potential customers await further developments of the incident. This will lead to 30/31/31% growth for eq2/3/4 for the firm to achieve $4,010mm in revenue for eFY25. I do not anticipate any major adjustments to margins to occur as a result, as I anticipate this to be a short-term headwind and not result in a long-term trend.

Bull/Bear Case For CrowdStrike

Bull Case

CrowdStrike remains the leading single-platform cybersecurity solution on the market and has achieved substantial top-line growth and margin accretion. CrowdStrike has also maintained an elevated level of their “Rule of” at 65% for q1’25, which is calculated by adding FCF margin and revenue growth. CrowdStrike ended q1’25 with a cumulative ARR of $3.65b, up 33% from the previous year. The firm’s proven 1:6 cost savings abilities should be extremely appealing to CIOs and CISOs during a time of flat IT spend.

Bear Case

Customer attrition may be worse than expected as a result of the incident, despite this not being a one-off event, as history would tell. This can lead to competing cybersecurity platforms to poach CrowdStrike customers while the incident remains fresh. Investors may become hesitant in investing in the name and may wait until eq2’25 to flow back into a position. This may lead to CRWD shares becoming a “show me” story, in which the firm will need to prove its growth in the coming quarter before investors gain interest in the stock again. The relatively high valuation may lead investors to further sell shares in an anticipation of a deeper sell-off.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

I do believe the sell-off may continue in the near-term as investors remain shaken up by the uncertainty of the cybersecurity company. Aside from the near-term price attrition, I do anticipate this to be a short-term event and will be resolved throughout the quarter and potentially into eq2’25 earnings.

From a tactical perspective, shares may continue their sell-off in the near-term as investors find a floor for price stability. This could be in the range of $175-232/share. I believe any major drops in the share price will pose a good buying opportunity for investors to average into a position. This may very well be one of those opportunities where investors will see blood in the water before clear skies.

TrendSpider

From a valuation perspective, I will maintain my STRONG BUY recommendation for CRWD shares, with a now lowered price target of $387/share at 18.75x eFY26 price/sales. Much of the valuation difference comes from investors’ sentiment towards the company, as this may lead to some additional uncertainty going into earnings. In terms of short-term price trajectory, CRWD shares may experience a continued drawdown as investors find new grounding in the stock; however, I anticipate this to only be temporary and believe this will only create a buying opportunity for those that have missed out on early investment in the cybersecurity name.

Corporate Reports

CRWD shares remain at their elevated premium above peers. I believe that this high valuation is justified given the firm’s strong growth and operational excellence. Though I remain bullish on the name, I do expect some continued downside potential as investors find a price floor. I believe any major moves down pose as good buying opportunities to averaging into a position.