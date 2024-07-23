24 Barron's Pro-Picked 2024 Mid-Year Dividend Dogs: Buy 2 In July

Jul. 23, 2024 6:49 AM ETPBR, PARA, SLB, RUSHA, ASML, WST, NFG, CRM, TTE, AVGO, NSRGY, SHEL, IUSB, IGSB, SPYV, CPB, NSRGF
Summary

  • Barron's Mid-Year 2024 Pro Picks revealed by panelists for potential investment opportunities.
  • Barron’s interviews of eleven financial industry Roundtable-pros tapped 48 predictions. Twelve non-ADR foreign stocks and six funds were dropped by YCharts screens, and six selections paid no dividends, leaving 24 in the final pool.
  • The Barron’s list tracked by YCharts as of 7/17/24 projected ten top analyst-estimated net gains from WST, ASML, PBR, RUSHA & topped by SLB ranging 19.46%-35.09%.
  • Ten top 2024 Barron’s Mid-Yr Pro-Picked dividend yields ranged 1.95% to 13.94% from SPYV; SLB; CPB; NSRGY; NFG; IGSB; IUSB; SHEL; TTE; PBR.
  • $5k invested on July 17 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, 2024 Barron’s Mid-Year Pro-Picks showed 7.18% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Bigger (higher-priced) equities led the top ten July 2024 Barron’s Pro-Picked dividend dogs by near three-quarters of a length.
Closeup American money twenty dollar bill. Alexander Hamilton portrait, US 10 dollar banknote fragment macro

Radionphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on the July 15 Barron’s Weekly article aimed at revealing 48 select stocks for the Mid-Year 2024. That article was:

From Nvidia to Mercedes: 48 Picks for the Rest of the

Get The 'Safer' Barron's Pro Pix Picture

