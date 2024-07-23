joebelanger

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is recognized as a major precious metals miner with a diversified portfolio of operating assets across North America.

Amid the strong rally in gold and silver this year, Coeur has benefited through climbing production as a tailwind for earnings. The company's "Rochester" mine in Nevada, among the largest silver reserve assets in the world, is ramping up output and is set to deliver significant cash flows.

Indeed, the stock has more than doubled its value in 2024, outperforming metals prices as well as mining equity benchmarks. Ultimately, we believe there is more upside in shares, with CDE representing a good option to capture bullish exposure to the sector.

Data by YCharts

CDE by the Numbers

Coeur Mining reported its first quarter results for the period ended March 30 back in May. The trends to start the year were solid, with revenue of $213 million, up 14% from the period last year, driven by a 15% increase in gold production while silver output was flat.

The bigger story has been the shift in underlying profitability, as adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached $44.3 million, up 76% from $25.1 million in the period last year.

In this case, the company is seeing the early stages of a significant reduction in costs as the operation at Rochester begins to scale. Q1 gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) at $1,267 per ounce fell from $1,331 in the period last year. Similarly, Q1 silver CAS $14.63 per ounce is down from $15.88 in Q1 2023.

source: company IR

The expectation is for earnings to be leveraged higher by climbing production through 2024 while average costs decline helps explain the strong stock price momentum in recent months.

For the full year, management is guiding firm-wide gold production between 310k and 355k ounces, representing a top-end increase of 12% while the target range for silver 10.7 and 13.3 million, is 4% to 29% higher than the results in 2023.

At the Rochester mine, silver output is expected to climb by about 68% driving a 35% decline in the facility-adjusted CAS per ounce.

Notably, the trends are expected to accelerate into the second half of the year, with guidance for recurring positive free cash flow going forward. Operations at the larger Palmarejo, Wharf, and Kensington mines are contributing to the positive outlook.

The stronger cash flow is also seen as supporting an ongoing deleveraging process. Coeur Mining ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.2x from as high as 4.1x in Q2 2023.

source: company IR

What's Next for Coeur?

One of the attractions of Coeur Mining is the data suggesting its shares are one of the highest beta-plays in the industry against changes in underlying precious metals prices.

Simply put, given a variety of factors including its operating outlook and financial momentum, CDE has been highly sensitive to gold and silver volatility, which adds to its appeal for exposure to the sector. Naturally, this is a great setup in what has been a bull market over the past year and helps explain the stock's price performance in 2024.

With an expectation for more upside in gold and silver during this cycle, Coeur Mining is well-positioned to keep outperforming with an upside to its cash flow and earnings trajectory.

source: company IR

We like CDE, particularly given its silver profile. Currently, approximately one-third of underlying revenues and cash flows are driven by silver production, which should trend toward 40% as the Rochester mine ramps up.

While the price of silver has been volatile in recent months and is currently under the $30 per ounce level, the metal is still up more than 20% year-to-date.

According to the "Silver Council" industry group, the silver market is expected to see a widening supply deficit in 2024, the seventh consecutive year where demand, including from exchange-traded products outpaces the global supplies. This is a key fundamental factor supporting an outlook for higher silver prices.

source: Silver Council

From a high-level perspective, a setup where the Fed begins cutting interest rates would also be favorable for precious metals, including gold. There is also a sense that the sector captures the tailwind from ongoing global geopolitical concerns as a store of value dynamic.

In terms of valuation, CDE is trading at an approximate 13x EV to forward EBITDA ratio. Notably, this level is otherwise in line with silver-focused mining peers including Endeavour Silver (EXK), Hecla Mining (HL), Pan American Silver (PAAS), and First Majestic Silver (AG).

We make the case that CDE deserves a wider premium given its growth momentum and diversified operating profile within tier-one jurisdictions.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about Coeur Mining, who we believe will continue delivering positive shareholder returns. As we see it, as long as the price of gold remains above $2200 an ounce, and silver above $25 an ounce as important areas of technical support, investors should remain bullish on CDE.

In terms of risks, beyond a sustained selloff in precious metals prices, we want to continue seeing evidence that the Rochester mine is on track with its production expansion. Weaker-than-expected results would open the door for a reassessment of the earnings outlook. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the cash flow and margin trends.