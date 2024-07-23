Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) is one of the nation's leading rental equipment providers to the construction and industrial sectors. Its exposure to high-growth areas such as the East + West Coast, mid-Atlantic and broader Sun Belt positions it to capitalize on favourable industry dynamics, including infrastructure investment and increased construction activity.

HEES operates 120 branch facilities across 29 states, providing extensive coverage in these markets. The company boasts one of the industry's youngest construction rental fleets at ~40 months. Offerings comprise everything from aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and so forth.

The economics aren't complex, which is attractive –HEES rents its fleet of ~!55,208 pieces of equipment on daily/weekly/monthly terms. It also books revenue on the sale of new + used equipment, selling brands such as Komatsu, Gehl, and Genie Industries just to name a few. It then sells parts as an ancillary service, creating a tail of revenues on each unit sale of equipment/machinery once it is 'installed'.

The stock sold off sharply after its Q1 FY'24 numbers as 1) expectations were high leading into the announcement [it had pushed to ~14x EBIT up from a range of ~11-13x EBIT from FY'22-'23], and 2) broad markets also happened to be topp-ish at that juncture. But it never really got that stretched and still trades within a historical band (Figure 1) despite a number of compelling catalysts.

I am buy on HEES due to 1) the recent buying opportunity on price weakness, 2) industry tailwinds [Gov't infrastructure programs, new construction starts, equipment rental demand], and 3) valuations supportive to $84/share by FY'26E on my FY'24–'26E estimates. My view is, the business is worth ~$64/share today with an expanded multiple to ~17x NOPAT vs. 16x current.

Figure 1. HEES EV/EBIT ratio current = 12.7x

Seeking Alpha

Compelling catalysts

Several tailwinds could drive HEES stock above $80/share in the coming three to five years in my view. Namely:

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA") and Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") provides a structural impulse via its c.$1 Trillion combined authorized spending by 2035. I've talked about this in recent publications on Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) + St. Joe Company (JOE) [see: here, and here respectively]. The IIJA provided ~$550Bn directly to transportation and infrastructure, whereas the IRA committed ~$520Bn of funds – a chunk directly to infrastructure too. Management also cited on the Q1 earnings call, Dodge Construction Network notes that new construction starts are forecast for +700bps YoY in FY'24, compounded by US rental equipment demand of +800bps YoY, per American Rental Association data.

Take a blended avg. of these 2 forecasts at 7% for new construction starts + rental equipment demand – consensus sees ~6% sales growth this year + 5% in FY'25 for HEES. But we can't overlook two facts – 1) the impulse demand from the spending on HEES' financials [despite ~$10mm lower says in Q1 FY'24, rental equipment revenues were +13% YoY, and rental fleet grew +15-16% YoY], and 2) management has expanded HEES' branch network ~40% in the last 3yrs and by 17% in Q1 alone. This creates an economic flywheel, in my view, because you have 1) investment in expanding capacity, and 2) capacity expanding the broad industry from the tailwinds above. We see this in the higher rental sales in Q1, the +300bps avg. rental rate growth from last year, and inventory turns back above 6x (Figure 2.a.)

This creates an economic flywheel, in my view, because you have 1) investment in expanding capacity, and 2) capacity expanding the broad industry from the tailwinds above. We see this in the higher rental sales in Q1, the +300bps avg. rental rate growth from last year, and inventory turns back above 6x (Figure 2.a.) HEES is well positioned to capture these figures as it enjoys several competitive advantages vs. the industry – 1) it books offerings higher than the avg. peer [~13pts extra gross margin] but 2) has lower operating costs as a percentage of sales [~6-7pts extra operating profit margins]. It thus doesn't rely as heavily on turnover of its capital – a hallmark of a business that has heavy focus on bringing inventory units up to full utilization vs. just buying + selling new units. That is sells well-known brands as part of its new + used equipment it enjoys the consumer advantages these products bring via 1) differentiation, 2) brand power, and 3) share of the consumer mind. Thus, HEES enjoys higher margins.

Figure 2.

Company filings, author, Seeking Alpha

Figure 2.a.

Company filings

In my view, the EBIT ramp was already in situ from FY'21 and the industry tailwinds now provide a substantial runway to deploy funds and grow the intrinsic value of the business – Critically, EBIT it +$174mm since FY'21 on just $651mm investment, tallying ~27% incremental ROIC (Figure 3). It's reinvested ~30% of NOPAT thus compounding the business value by ~8% in total. But the points are thus: 1) NOPAT per share is +155% since FY'21, and 2) investment growth is +37% in that time, meaning 3) the economic leverage on capital deployed is ~4.2x, i.e. each $1 of capital employed created $4.20 in new earnings (Figure 4).

Figure 3.

Company filings

Figure 4.

Company filings

Finally, both 1) HEES' returns on human capital and 2) capital structure have strengthened over the last 3yrs – it had ~2,500 employees in FY'21 [this is human capital], and each member produced ~$42.2K in NOPAT each (Figure 5). This stretched to $74K/employee from 2,157 staff in FY'22 and my FY'24–'26E numbers [see: Appendix 1] have the company to produce ~$87K/employee with ~2,300 staff. Hence, since FY'21 there are ~200 less employees, but each employee is producing ~$45K more in post-tax earnings. Second to this, debt/equity ratios are down from ~4.8x in FY'21 to 2.7x at the time of writing. Facts from this are 1) cash obligations are lower, and 2) more free cash can be deployed to grow the business.

Figure 5.

Company filings, author

Figure 6.

Company filings

Attractively valued with potential upsides

The stock is heavily discounted, having sold off from 28x NOPAT in FY'21 to ~16x as I write (Figure 7). The sector trades at ~17x pre-tax income, thus HEES sells at a discount to broad peers. My opinion is, the market is underappreciating HEES' reinvestment runway and management's efforts in the last 2-3yrs navigating this economic climate. This is particularly true given the company divested its crane distribution business in '21, meaning it can focus on the rental business.

Valuation insights

The 16x NOPAT multiple is heavily compressed vs. averages despite HEES 1) +500bps ROICs, 2) +$47K est. NOPAT/employee vs. FY'21, and 3) +600bps post-tax margins in the same time to ~15%. To date, investors have rewarded the company's incremental investments with a ~1.8x multiple, likely a reflection of the cooler growth outlook. But the selloff and weak embedded expectations provide scope for multiples expansion of ~6-7% in my view. Thus, ~6% expansion to 17x NOPAT is reasonable in my view and supported by the economics.

Figure 7.

Author, Seeking Alpha

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

A jump to 17x on my FY'24-'26E estimates [see: Appendix 1] implies the business is worth ~$64/share today, with growth to $81/share by year 3. On the upside, these are pessimistic values compared to historical range and comparable peers, leaving a skew to the upside in the debate.

On the downside, if the multiple fades back to 16x, the stock is still worth ~$65 under these assumptions, ~22% margin of safety and still ~6% implied CAGR. The range of outcomes at different multiples and growth rates is observed in Figure 10.

Figure 9.

Author

Figure 10.

Author

Risks to thesis

Downside risks include 1) sales growth <2% which hinders NOPAT, 2) capital investments returning <3% ROIC, 3) valuations compressing further below 16x, and 4) the broader set of macroeconomic risks that must be factored into all equity valuations right now. This includes the inflation/rates axis and also the potential for geopolitical spillover into the broad indices.

Investors must familiarize themselves with these risks before proceeding further.

In short

HEES is a buy in my view due to 1) industry-related tailwinds in the IIJA and IRA capital spending programs + US rental industry, 2) its economics in management deploying cash resulting higher margins and asset utilization, and 3) valuations supporting to ~20-25% upside ($64/share) on highly conservative assumptions, with CAGR of ~15% to FY'26 on my forward estimates ($81/share). These consider 3.8% compounding sales growth, ~16% pre-tax margins, and capital deployment rate of ~$0.63 for every $1 of new sales produced. As such, I rate HEES a buy.

