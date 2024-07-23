Alena Kravchenko

Wiz turns down Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) $23B acquisition deal - report. (00:23) WBD taps matching rights in attempt to stay on NBA deal. (01:23) Mattel (MAT) jumps after report PE firm L Catterton made takeover approach. (02:43)

Cybersecurity startup Wiz walked away from a $23B acquisition deal with Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

This development was reported by CNBC citing an internal company memo.

The $12B cloud security startup will instead pursue a public offering as previously planned.

"Saying no to such humbling offers is tough," said Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport as per the report. The company's next goal is to generate $1B in annual recurring revenue, the CEO added.

The reason Wiz decided to go solo may have been influenced by the anticipated regulatory review of the transaction.

Wiz valuation would have almost doubled as a result of the deal. Established in 2020, the startup had been aiming for an IPO in May. The company reached $350M in annual recurring revenue last year.

The deal, if completed, would have been Google's (GOOG) largest acquisition so far.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is matching a bid from Amazon.com (AMZN) for rights to show National Basketball Association games.

The company is exercising a clause from its existing, expiring contract with the NBA.

WBD comes in under the wire with its request: After the NBA board of governors approved a new 11-year, $76B deal last Tuesday, WBD received the deal Wednesday -- giving it five days to decide on a potential match.

The NBA is set to sign the new deal (which begins in fall 2025) with another incumbent, ESPN (DIS), as well as two new partners: NBC (CMCSA) and Amazon.com (AMZN).

WBD's TNT and TBS networks have shown NBA games for decades, and the company is now looking to match the smallest part of the new contract from Amazon, which has agreed to pay about $1.8B per year.

Checkout the full story including the statement from TNT sports and analysis from Wall Street about how much this deal could’ve cost WBD. There’s an optimistic view in the millions and a realistic view that’s not in the millions.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) closed 15% higher on Monday after a report that private equity firm L Catterton approached the toy maker with a takeover offer.

According to a Reuters report on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter, the move may push competitor Hasbro (HAS) to make its own offer. Hasbro and Mattel have had unsuccessful deal talks over the years.

Mattel (MAT) told Bloomberg in an email that it's "very confident" in its strategy as a standalone company. A Yahoo reporter posted on X that Mattel (MAT) is not in any deal talks and has not been approached.

Hasbro rose 1.4% on Monday. L Catterton is the PE shop backed by luxury goods powerhouse LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). Mattel (MAT) has a market cap of $5.6 billion, while Hasbro is valued at $8.2 billion.

Mattel reports earnings today after market close.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up a small fraction and the DAX is up 0.9%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares soared 25% after it announced it would receive $188M in proceeds from a settlement agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

On today’s economic calendar: