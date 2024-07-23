FactSet Research Systems: Rating Upgrade As Demand Environment Should Get Better Soon

Hinterhaus Productions

Summary

Following my coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in Apr’24, which I recommended a hold rating due to my expectation that FDS is going to continue having a tough time recovering given how rates were trending back then, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am upgrading my recommendation from hold to buy as rates are likely to be cut in 2CH24, which sets up a good demand environment for CY25. FDS’s delayed deals should start to materialize, and with the new Gen AI products, I expect growth to accelerate.

Investment thesis

Relative to the last time I wrote about FDS, I believe the valuation and current setup are a lot more attractive, prompting me to upgrade my rating from hold to buy.

The main factor that got me bearish previously was that interest rates remained high, and that has resulted in FDS facing a challenging selling environment where clients’ continued to face budget scrutiny, reduce headcount, cancel subscriptions, and delay sales cycles (causing FDS sales cycle to stay elongated). The poor demand environment also reduced the number of large deals, reducing the average annual subscription value [ASV] per customer. However, I believe the macro environment is about to get better, as the Fed has sent its strongest message to cut rates thus far. While the timing has not been set, the pace of inflation coming down (to 3%) is a very good development, and if this trend continues, we should see rates getting cut in 2CH24. Which means CY25 (or most of FDS’s FY25) will be in a rate-normalizing environment, and I expect to see demand recover against this backdrop.

I would further note that FDS has been winning deals (now sitting in the pipeline), and the reason why these have not been converted is due to factors mentioned above (budget scrutiny, etc.). Now that we have a clearer idea of when rates are going to get cut, I believe FDS will see revenue growth acceleration in the coming quarters as demand that got delayed is going to materialize (as clients become more confident in the economic outlook).

Our wealth franchise also continues to grow with significant new opportunities in the pipeline. Thirdly, generative AI. This foundational strategic initiative, we believe, will begin delivering incremental ASV in fiscal 2025. Thanks for the question. So we have a very active pipeline there of deals of various sizes. And we're beginning to build out some interesting workflows beyond sort of what we've been providing over the last few years. There are, though, I mean, it is our biggest quarter and there are a lot of swing deals in the quarter, a lot of seven-figure opportunities. So you never really know until the quarter is over whether or not you're going to get all of those. 3Q24 earnings results call

There are also multiple other positive factors that instilled confidence in FDS being a better business today. Firstly, management seems to have done a solid job of progressing their Gen AI initiatives, where it has rolled out two key products: Portfolio Commentary [PC] and FactSet Mercury [FSM]. For PC, it helps clients quickly generate detailed investment performance summaries, and for FSM, it helps clients optimize company research workflows for junior bankers. While these modules are not groundbreaking, they do improve the overall productivity of clients, which helps in improving retention rates. From the client’s perspective, FDS is providing more value, and this should help FDS win more demand and achieve higher pricing. Importantly, these Gen AI initiatives are not ASV-accretive yet, and the expectation is for Gen AI to deliver incremental ASV in FY25.

Secondly, FDS recent financials have proven that the growth slowdown is mainly due to macro pressures and not an inferior product, as ASV retention continued to stay above 95% and client retention remained at 90%. This also strongly reflects the sticky nature of FDS products among its existing users. Thirdly, FDS has managed to reduce its cost structure, setting up a good base for margin to touch the high end of 20% in the coming years. In the recent 3Q24 financials, FDS reported 60bps EBIT margin expansion from cutting headcount, rationalizing real estate, and increasing expense capitalization.

In addition, it seems like management is focused about returning capital to shareholders. The most recent update was to raise quarterly dividends by 6% y/y, and FDS was on track to deploy $250 million in total for buybacks in FY24. Assuming the same $250 million buyback trend for FY25, this adds another 1.5% EPS growth based on today’s share price.

Valuation has gotten cheaper

Own calculation

Lastly, FDS valuation has gotten cheaper today than in April, where it traded at ~26x forward PE (0.55x above its historical 10-year average of 25.5x). Today, the stock is trading at ~24.7x, a 0.8x discount to its average. Based on my model, my target price is ~$514.

I expect growth to accelerate back to high single-digits (using historical growth as a benchmark) given that: (1) rates are going to get cut; (2) delayed deals are going to materialize; and (3) Gen AI initiatives are going to be ASV-accretive. This should allow FDS to generate ~$2.52 billion in sales in FY26. Earnings margin should also scale up as the FDS cost structure is now lower. Given that management is guiding for ~28.6% adj net margin for FY24, I don’t think it's hard to imagine the business achieving a 30% margin in FY26 as it rolls out its Gen AI products and has ~$400 million more revenue (18% of FY24 revenue base). Buybacks should continue, as management has been vocal about it, and I am assuming a $250 million buyback rate for FY25/26. (Note: FY24 estimates are based on management guidance except DPS which is based on consensus)

When FDS performs as I expected, the market should value FDS on a normalized basis, which means multiples should trade back to 25.5x forward PE, which translates to my target price of ~$514. From a total return perspective, we should also include the dividend per share [DPS] yield, which, based on consensus estimates, is about 1% for FY25 (based on today’s share price).

Risk

I may be wrong about the timing of upgrading FDS to a buy, as nobody knows when the Fed will actually cut rates. The reality today is that FDS’s clients are delaying implementation, and FDS is still providing discounts to win new clients. Suppose the Fed pulls back on their messaging to cut rates, which they have done in the past. It could ignite further uncertainties among clients, which is bad for demand. Growth could continue to slow due to this, and multiples certainly still have room to fall given that FDS used to trade at ~22x forward PE pre-covid.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for FDS is a buy. My upgrade is due to various factors: (1) a potential macro environment improvement with expected rate cuts in 2CH24; (2) pent-up demand ready to materialize; and (3) FDS's new Gen AI products. The potential downside lies in the possibility of delayed rate cuts, which I expect will drag down demand.