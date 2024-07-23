D-Keine

When it comes to the North American energy sector, there’s no doubt that one of the hottest trends is the increased demand for data centers. According to the folks at Jefferies, “many regulated utilities, grid planning organizations, and industry consultants are forecasting resurgent energy demand growth over the next decade”.

With that in mind, I wanted to take a closer look at Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), from two perspectives. The first is, of course, its recent announcement that it would be the driving force behind Meta’s (META) newest data center in Wyoming, and the second being its attractive dividend yield from an income perspective.

Company Overview

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. Its Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines.

The Income-Driven Perspective

From an income-driven perspective, there are several reasons as to why I’m attracted to shares of Black Hills.

For starters, its dividend yield of 4.39% is attractive compared to several other income-generating investments in today's market. For example, shares of both Southwest Gas (SWX) and NiSource (NI) currently yield 3.35% which is roughly 24% lower than that of Black Hills.

Secondly, Black Hills' price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.3 suggests the stock is reasonably priced and may have some investors even calling its shares “cheap” when compared to the same industry counterparts as noted above. For argument’s sake, shares of Southwest Gas possess a P/E ratio of 27.6 while shares of NiSource possess a P/E ratio of 20.3.

Black Hills Chart (FinViz.com)

The third thing that should be noted is that Black Hills has increased its quarterly dividend fairly regularly between August 2020 when it stood at $0.54/share and August 2024 when it’s expected to pay a dividend of $0.65/share. Over the last four years, Blacks Hills has increased its quarterly payout by $0.11/share or 20.3%.

Lastly, I'm someone that keeps a close eye on moving averages and if a company's 20,50, and 200 day SMA are all positive, that certainly reinforces my attraction to the stock. In the case of Black Hills, its 20-Day SMA (+5.12%), its 50-Day SMA (+5.34%), and its 200-Day SMA (+9.66%) were all up at the time I was composing this article.

Data Center Deep Dive

The growing trend of data center growth is significant for companies like Black Hills because it represents a growing demand for customized, reliable, and scalable energy solutions, which is the exact reason as to why Meta chose to partner with Black Hills for its data center expansion in Wyoming.

“With our innovative service model and industry-leading reliability, we stand ready to serve Meta with customized energy resources essential to their data center operations and in line with their sustainability objectives”, said Linn Evans, CEO of Black Hills.

Since most data centers require large amounts of electricity to operate, a significant opportunity for utilities such Black Hills is taking the energy market by storm. This increase in data center demand offers several key benefits which include but are not limited to:

Increased Electricity Sales Growth: In April 2024, and according to Reuters, "some power companies are projecting electricity sales growth several times higher than estimates just months earlier". Consistent Revenue Streams: Since utilities are heavily dependent on their customers and data centers are heavily dependent on an uninterrupted power supply, they become both a significant customer base and revenue stream for utilities. An Enhanced Customer Base: Traditionally speaking, most utilities' revenue came from its residential and commercial customer, but with the emergence of data centers, they've basically become a third segment of a utilities customer base and therefore act as an enhancement to both the customer base and the revenue generation of the utility.

In addition to the key ways in which utilities such as Black Hills would benefit, there are a number of potential risks that should be considered and they are:

Cost of Capital: Anytime a utility undertakes a project, no matter how beneficial, the cost of capital either at the initial stages of the project or during the upgrade phase needs to be taken into consideration. If project related timelines are off schedule, for example, the costs could reach the tens of millions of dollars. Environmental Impacts: When a utility and tech company partner on a data center project, there are a number of environmental factors that need to be accounted for. For example, if the power capacity needs to be increased, something called an air permit may be required and until that regulatory requirement is fulfilled operations may be paused or suspended for a prolonged period of time. Grid Reliability: One of the biggest concerns for any utility engaging in a data center project is that of the reliability of the grid, and downtime of any kind could have a negative for its end-users. A disruption of any sort, no matter how big or how small, can compromise the reliability of the grid as a whole.

Conclusion

When it comes to shares of Black Hills, not only am I staying bullish due to their long-standing initiatives related to powering data centers, exemplified by their recent partnership with Meta, but also because of the reliability of its dividend. With an attractive yield of 4.39% and a solid P/E ratio of 14.3, Black Hills is well positioned within the utility sector to capitalize on increasing energy demand and continue to pay a healthy dividend for years to come.