Black Hills: An Attractive Dividend Play Dabbling In Data Centers

Matt Schilling profile picture
Matt Schilling
683 Followers

Summary

  • Black Hills Corporation is a driving force behind Meta's data center in Wyoming, benefiting from increased demand for customized energy solutions.
  • Black Hills offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.39% and a reasonable P/E ratio of 14.3, making it an appealing income-driven investment.
  • Data center growth presents opportunities for utilities like Black Hills, including increased electricity sales growth, consistent revenue streams, and an enhanced customer base.

Electricity pilon

D-Keine

When it comes to the North American energy sector, there’s no doubt that one of the hottest trends is the increased demand for data centers. According to the folks at Jefferies, “many regulated utilities, grid planning organizations, and industry consultants

This article was written by

Matt Schilling profile picture
Matt Schilling
683 Followers
Born: September 5th 1982 Location: Queens/Long Island, New York Marital Status: Married Children: Zoey Marie & Lincoln John Academic: Towson University, B.S. 2006 Major: Political Science Minor(s): English, Economics, & Mathematics I've had a love for the securities markets since I was about 8 years old, and received my first subscription to the Wall Street Journal at 11. I've been obsessed with such mathematical concepts as M-Theory and Chaos Theory since my early days of High School, and have always had a fascination with numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BKH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News