Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock is a buy rating. I believe the turnaround in growth, from low single-digits in FY22 and FY23 to high single-digits in FY24 and beyond, is materializing (2Q24 grew ~9%) given the visible growth catalysts and potential upcoming rate cuts in 2H24. Importantly, EFX is finally nearing the end of its cloud migration phase, which should make its FCF profile look better and easier for investors to model. In my model, I assumed EFX valuation multiples to stay near the current levels (at 30x), given the similar growth outlook vs. peers and a structurally better business today (cloud migration is almost over).

Business Overview

EFX is one of only three national credit bureaus in the US and provides credit data on consumers and businesses worldwide. Over the years, EFX has consistently innovated new products and now has a huge portfolio of solutions that range from its core consumer credit solutions to identify & fraud solutions to auto solutions to asset & wealth solutions. EFX has a presence in multiple growth markets, including the US, Canada, UK, India, Latam, and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand). Segment-wise, EFX reports in three segments: US information solutions (33% of FY23 revenue), international (23%), and workforce solutions (44%). I have pasted some screenshots to let readers better understand what modules are included in each segment.

EFX

EFX

EFX

2Q24 results update

Released on 17th July, EFX reported revenue of $1.43 billion, which is 8.6% y/y growth vs. 2Q23, beating consensus growth expectations of 8.1%. Adjusting for FX impact, growth was better, coming in at 11%. By segment, USIS grew 7% y/y, driven by 5% in online information systems, 33% in mortgage solutions, and 7% in financial marketing services. The international segment grew 28% y/y on a FX-neutral basis and 12% organically, driven by a 2% decline in APAC, 12% growth in Europe, 124% growth in Latin America (94% of this was driven by inorganic drivers, so organic growth is 30%), and 6% growth in Canada. The last segment, EWS, grew revenue by 5% y/y, driven by 9% growth in verification services and an 11% decline in employer services. Splitting between mortgage and non-mortgage revenue, the former grew 4% while the latter grew 13%. Profitability wise, EBITDA margins contracted by 70bps vs 2Q23 to 32%, mainly due to mix impact as the higher margin EWS represented a smaller mix of 2Q24 revenue. That said, because of the strong top-line performance, EPS came in at $1.82, which was a 6.1% growth vs. 2Q23 and also beat the consensus estimate of $1.74.

Positive on growth acceleration and FCF generation

This was a really strong set of results that shows how EFX is resilient in today’s macro environment where rates are high, which should have impacted its mortgage revenue segment (20% of 2Q24 revenue). In the quarter, EFX saw healthy 13% y/y growth for non-mortgage revenue on a FX-neutral basis, accelerating from 9% growth in 1Q24, and the trend appears to have continued into 3Q24 as management was confident enough to reiterate their FY24 guidance of >10% FX-neutral growth. This should be easily doable as 2H24 has a strong growth catalyst within the USIS segment, where the non-mortgage segment (76% of the revenue mix) should see growth improvement as EFX completes the full migration of its USIS consumer business to the cloud.

EFX

On the other hand, while US mortgage revenue was slower at 4% y/y, I believe this performance was outstanding given that mortgage credit inquiries were down 13% on a y/y basis. What this suggests is that EFX is benefiting strongly from the positive flow-through of FICO mortgage score pricing increases. Back of the napkin math suggests the pricing impact is about 17% (4% - (13%)), and if we assume that mortgage credit inquiries will follow the same trend for the rest of FY24, US mortgage revenue could be up to a low to mid-teens percentage for 2H24—a strong acceleration from 4% in 2Q24. Moreover, with the Fed now appearing more confident about cutting interest rates in 2H24, I see potential for mortgage revenue to accelerate even further as mortgage rates come down.

Redfox Capital Ideas

Finally, I thought it was very encouraging to know that EFX is finally approaching the end of its cloud transformation, which I expect will lead to the market better understanding EFX’s financials (easier to analyze and model EFX without all the migration noise). All of these come at a cost (actual dollars invested and resources deployed), which made EFX’s free cash flow [FCF] profile look messy (pre-transformation FCF margin trend nicely around low-20%). Now that the EWS is already running on the cloud and EFX is moving away from the use of legacy systems for the USIS segment, I expect EFX’s FCF profile to become cleaner from here as capex intensity comes down to a more predictable range (management's long-term target for capex is 6-7% of revenue). Before the cloud migration (pre-2017), EFX had an operating cash flow margin of ~25% (between FY11 and FY16), and using that as a baseline for long-term extrapolation (assuming no major margin expansion since adj. EBITDA margin has trended at 30 to 35% since 2004), FCF margin should trend around a high-teens percentage, which is a meaningful step up from ~9% in FY23 and 1H24.

Valuation seems attractive too

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model EFX using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe EFX is worth $322. I believe the weak period of slow growth is over, as evident from the high single-digit revenue growth in 1H24, and the positive catalysts ahead (interest rate cuts, migration of USIS customers, and positive lingering impacts from the FICO price increase) should sustain growth ahead. As such, I believe EFX can achieve management FY24 guidance for 9% growth at the midpoint, followed by minor acceleration in FY25 as EFX benefits from lower rates, followed by a reversion to the historical organic growth rate of 7% in FY26. I also assumed margins would improve through FY26 as the migration phase is over, which eases the burden on costs. The 19% assumption is based on pre-covid levels.

While EFX looks expensive from a historical basis (based on forward PE multiple), I believe EFX deserves to trade at the current levels as the business is structurally better (after completion of cloud migration) and the near-term growth outlook is very positive (as noted above). When compared to other information service provider firms with similar growth levels, like Moody’s Corp., MSCI Inc., and S&P Global, which trade at 37x, 32x, and 31x with a revenue growth outlook of low-teens percentage, I don’t think EFX valuation is that expensive. Assuming EFX trades at 1x below the low-end of these peers, the upside is still quite attractive, with potential for more upside if rates go down faster than expected (which lowers mortgage rates accordingly).

Risk

EFX mortgage revenue may be impacted by the Federal Housing Finance Agency plan to give lenders the option to change the credit report for mortgages from the current tri-merge report to a bi-merge report. EFX credit data revenue stream is highly volatile and could swing each earnings result if there are any macro events that impact consumer spending trends, which could lead to reduced demand for EFX credit data.

Conclusion

My view for EFX is a buy rating, as I believe the business is experiencing a turnaround in growth, as evident from the strong 1H24 performance. The potential upcoming rate cut, and the nearing completion of its cloud migration, should provide a boost to growth in the near-term. Notably, the completion of EFX cloud migration should improve EFX's FCF profile, making it easier for investors to model the business cash flow. While EFX may seem expensive compared to history, I believe its improved business structure and positive growth outlook justify the current valuation.