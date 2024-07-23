Equifax: Visible Path To Growth Sustaining At This Level

Jul. 23, 2024 8:37 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
238 Followers

Summary

  • Equifax reported strong 2Q24 results with revenue growth of 8.6% y/y, driven by growth in all segments and beating consensus estimates.
  • I give a buy recommendation due to expected growth acceleration and positive catalysts like potential rate cuts and completion of cloud migration.
  • Valuation of EFX seems attractive with potential for upside.
Recreational vehicles on a reserved parking space at Båly..

Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock is a buy rating. I believe the turnaround in growth, from low single-digits in FY22 and FY23 to high single-digits in FY24 and beyond, is materializing (2Q24 grew ~9%) given the visible growth catalysts and potential upcoming

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
238 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EFX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News