Investment overview

I give a buy rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) as I foresee growth to remain strong, with the potential to outperform my expectations given the strong growth catalysts this year and secular trends over the medium-to-long term. Valuation deserves to trade at a premium given its strong outperformance relative to weaker peers in the industry.

Business description

PUBGY is in the advertising agency business, where it helps businesses and organizations execute their marketing campaign strategies, including the planning of campaigns, purchasing media, providing data insights, etc. Growth is largely pegged to how well the economy is doing, as businesses spend more on marketing when times are good and less when times are bad. Breaking down revenue by geography, PUBGY has 59% of its revenue from North America, 26% from Europe, 9.5% from APAC, and the rest from MEA and LATAM.

1H24 earnings (announced last week)

A brief touch on PUBGY's latest earnings: the business saw organic growth of 5.5%, of which 2Q24 came in above 1Q24 at 5.4% vs. 5.3%, respectively. This growth strength in 1Q24 was supported by US organic growth of 5.3% (30 bps acceleration vs. 1Q24) as Media grew double-digits and Epsilon grew mid-single-digits; Europe organic growth of 4.2% (190 bps deceleration vs. 1Q24); and APAC organic growth of 7.7%. Adj EBITDA was pretty much flat on a margin basis vs. 1H23 at 21.1% (EBITA margin was flat at 17.3%). These translated to a net income growth of 5.4% (driven by the top line) to EUR857 million, or EPS of ~EUR3.38. The PUBGY balance sheet also remains a highlight, as net debt (excluding leases) to adj EBITDA remains at 0x (1x if including lease).

Solid growth over the near-to-medium term

I am very bullish on the PUBGY growth outlook over the near-to-medium term, given the near-term catalyst and solid secular trends. In the next two quarters, PUBGY should see elevated advertising demand as the US goes into the peak election period, which traditionally boosts advertising spend and is likely to happen this time as well. Given that PUBGY is one of the largest advertising agencies in the world, I have no doubt it will benefit from this (also note that 59% of PUBGY's revenue comes from North America). This year's election also coincides with the Paris Olympics, which is another major event for brands to reach out to consumers. On top of these strong growth catalysts, PUBGY should also continue to benefit from its new business wins; in particular, the most notable one was the creative business win from Pfizer. Given that such a big deal involves hundreds of people, it takes time to ramp up, which I expect will be more prominent in the coming quarters.

Statista

Further supporting PUBGY's growth over the medium term is the growing mix of connected TV (CTV) advertisements, which is primarily driven by consumers' preference to consume video content via over-the-top (OTT), mobile phones, and direct streaming sites. These are new end channels that provide brands with more ways to reach end consumers. Take, for instance, the impact of CTV on the US election cycles; the mix went from almost 0% in 2020 to a quite sizable amount in 2022 and 2024, coming in almost the same as cable TV (traditional broadcast TV is the one losing share). This has two layers of impacts on PUBGY growth:

It opens up more advertising inventories (supply) as there are more CTVs than traditional broadcast TVs (think of the number of devices and collective hours spent vs. traditional broadcast TV). With more supply, it also means more potential advertising volume that PUBGY can capture. It enables PUBGY to charge more as it is far more complicated to manage advertisements on CTV given the wider range of channels to purchase from multiple platforms, more complex ad formats, etc.

To give a sense of how fast the industry is growing, based on the eMarketer assessment, the CTV advertising industry is expected to continue growing at low to mid-teen percentage levels for the foreseeable future. Hence, this is a pretty important growth driver for PUBGY.

eMarketer

The final growth catalyst that should materialize gradually over the medium-to-long term is how PUBGY leverages AI to drive ad personalization at scale. This is one of the areas that I noticed management has repeatedly mentioned in the recent earnings calls. While it is hard to pinpoint how much value can this drive on a quantitative basis, I do think there is significant upside potential. From a qualitative perspective, I believe ad personalization is going to become more important as consumers prefer personalized ads, and given the myriad end channels and data available, it will become incrementally harder to personalize each advertisement, especially as new consumer data is being collected on a real-time basis.

The potential impact would, I believe, include: (1) better pricing power for PUBGY as this is a much more complex service that carries a high value proposition for brands (being able to offer personalized ads across multiple channels to individual consumers); (2) market share gain against subscale advertising agencies as they lack the amount of consumer data (how well the AI can work depends on how much data the firm has); relationships with media channels (this impacts distribution and data collection); and financial resources (a large player like PUBGY can allocate more resources to ramp up AI faster) to effectively leverage the capabilities of AI.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for PUBGY is ~EUR108.

Revenue should grow minimally at 6% for the near term, with strong potential for outperformance given the near-term catalysts, secular trend, and AI benefits (which I am not incorporating into my model). As a point of reference, 1H24 grew 5.9% on a reported basis.

Earnings margin is modeled to be flat, as I expect management to reinvest excess profits into its AI capabilities.

As one of the best performers within the industry (first to recover back to positive growth), as compared to Interpublic Group and WPP plc, which have reported negative growth in recent quarters, PUBGY deserves to trade at a premium for this. Another peer that has performed similarly well is Omnicom Group, which is also trading at a premium to the above two peers. As such, I am assuming PUBGY will continue trading at 13x forward PE.

Risk

PUBGY growth is still ultimately dependent on which direction the economy is heading, and this could swing heavily depending on how the US elections turn out as new policies get implemented. Also, if rates stay higher for longer, I would expect advertising spending to recover at a slower pace as businesses continue to be tight on budget. For PUBGY itself, failure to innovate the right AI product could put itself in a dangerous situation where it loses its competitive position to smaller firms.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for PUBGY. I expect the business to continue sustaining mid-single-digit growth easily given the near-term catalysts like the US elections and the Paris Olympics, along with secular trends like the rise of CTV advertising. Over the longer term, the upside potential is likely to come from PUBGY's focus on AI-driven ad personalization, which gives it pricing power and the ability to win more shares.

