StellaMc

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 33% and sitting near a 52-week high. Shares popped a further 3.5% after-hours on Monday after reporting solid Q2 results. I last covered Zions in January, rating shares a hold, and since then, they have performed in line with the market, rising by 16.4%. With significant liquidity and strong underwriting results, I am upgrading shares to a buy.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s second quarter, Zions earned $1.28, which beat consensus by $0.18. GAAP results were aided by $0.07 of gains on asset sales. Excluding this, earnings were $1.21, up 9% from last year. ZION is seeing benefits from maturing fixed income securities and steady loan growth. While its decentralized business model may lead to some lost economies of scale, it keeps Zions closer to borrowers, which has resulted in solid underwriting results and minimal credit losses.

Net interest income rose by $11 million from Q1 and 1% from last year. ZION has seen modest balance sheet growth, and its net interest margin (NIM) of 2.98% was up 4bps sequentially. Funding costs reduced NIM by 3bps, while asset reinvestment and loan growth boosted NIM by 7bps. NIM is now at the highest level in over a year, as Zions has managed through the regional banking crisis fairly well.

Zions

I view stable deposits as a prerequisite for investing in the regional banking sector, as deposits are the lifeblood of a bank’s finances. Importantly, ZION meets this test. Total deposits rose by about 1% or $800 million during the quarter, though its cost of deposits rose by 5bps. ZION does continue to see negative mix shift. Noninterest-bearing deposits (NIB) were down $400 million at the end of the quarter.

Zions

More encouragingly, this was the first quarter in over a year where NIBs declined by less than $1 billion. While there continues to be bleed, the pace is improving materially. That is logical, as there is a functional floor to balances, as these are generally transactional accounts. Clients need to keep enough funds to meet transactional needs (i.e. payroll), and with rates over 5% for over a year, there has been plenty of time to withdraw excess cash. Given the improved pace, I am encouraged NIBs may bottom before year end.

All of Zions’ deposit growth came from clients, with brokered deposits flat. I view that positively as brokered deposits can be more rate-sensitive and less stable. Zions paid 3.20% for interest-bearing deposits, up 4bps sequentially. With the Federal Reserve set to reduce rates in September, I expect deposit costs to peak in Q2 or Q3 and then decline modestly.

Zions has $58.3 billion of loans, and average loans rose by 0.7%. Most of this growth was concentrated in consumer borrowings, with business and commercial real estate (CRE) both flattish. The lending environment has been fairly subdued, though an eventual rate-cutting cycle may spark demand. Given deposit growth and modest loan growth, ZION was able to pay down $600 million of fed funds borrowings at 5.38%, helping to tilt its funding sources towards lower cost deposits.

Like essentially all of the regional banks, ZION also carries a fixed-income securities portfolio, bought when rates were lower. ZION has been allowing this portfolio to gradually shrink by reinvesting less than matures, further enhancing its liquidity position. There were $840 million of principal repayments during the quarter. Its portfolio declined to $19.6 billion from $20.2 billion, excluding money markets. It has a 3.7 year duration.

Because these bonds were largely bought at lower prevailing interest rates, they have an unrealized loss. Given Zions’ liquidity, it will hold these bonds to maturity, and the unrealized loss will gradually decline as bonds pull to par and mature. It has a $2.55 billion loss in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). This will decline to $1.7 billion by the end of the next year at the current forward interest rate curve.

Ongoing maturities and reinvestment should be a tailwind for net interest income, which is why management expects net interest income to rise by 6.3% over the next year. Still because it has more floating rate loans than fixed-rate securities, in a declining rate shock scenario, ZION would see NII fall. While I do expect the Fed to begin reducing rates in September, given my view we are unlikely to have a recession, I expect rate cuts to be gradual, diminishing this headwind somewhat.

Zions

Aside from interest rate dynamics, the other key factor to a bank’s profitability is credit losses. ZION saw 0.1% net charge-offs in Q2. This is up from 4bps in Q1, but it remains an extremely low level with many banks running closer to 0.40%. Zions takes a community bank approach, essentially acting as a holding company over smaller banks. This does lead to somewhat higher expenses in my view; indeed, adjusted noninterest expense of $506 million were up about 2.5% from last year.

However, these expenses are justified when considering credit savings and lower volatility of results during credit downturns. It faces a fairly modest 0.46% nonperforming asset rate, up by $14 million to $265 million. Against this, it has taken $726 million in reserves.

That provides protection against 1.24% of loans, which was actually down 3bps sequentially, given an improved economic outlook. I like to see banks carry about 2.5x NPA coverage, and ZION has 274% coverage, meaning its reserves already assume a modest further deterioration in credit quality. With charge-offs particularly low, absent a meaningful economic downturn, I do not view further reserve builds as likely.

That said, I continue to be particularly focused on commercial real estate, as the greatest source of risk on bank balance sheets. ZION has $10.8 billion of commercial real estate exposure. Just 0.7% of loans are delinquent, only slightly worse than its total portfolio. It is also a well-diversified portfolio with a $3.6 million average size, mitigating the risk of large losses.

The average loan-to-value is below 60%, meaning recoveries on defaults should be strong, a reason its net charge-offs are low. I am most concerned when LTVs pass 80%, as a sign that losses could be coming. As you can see, only a small fraction of its portfolio is above 80%, meaning there is limited risk here.

Zions

Not all commercial real estate is equally challenged, and ZION has a diverse portfolio across sectors, which is assisting loan performance. It has just $1.9 billion in office, with an LTV below 60%. Now, here credit quality is a bit worse with 2.5% delinquent and $7.1 million in H1 charge-offs. Still, even if ZION lost 10% on its office loans. That is only about $140 million after tax. That is less than 1 quarter of earnings.

Zions

Finally, ZION is well capitalized. It has a 10.6% common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, up from 10% a year ago. It has $89 billion in assets, leaving it below the $100 billion threshold to begin phasing in AOCI losses at the end of next year. Given muted asset growth, ZION is unlikely to pass the $100 billion threshold for at least two years, and by 2027, its AOCI loss will have significantly burned down.

Still, ZION and most banks in the $80-$100 billion size will face existential questions. As banks pass $100 billion, they face increased regulatory scrutiny and capital rules. However, there is limited scale benefit to being a $105 billion vs $95 billion institution. This creates a situation where once banks pass one regulatory level, there is an incentive to grow substantially. A bank with $200 billion in assets has a similar regulatory paradigm to one with $105 billion but with more scale opportunities, for instance. As such, we may see a wave of consolidation among banks in this area.

While not necessarily a next 12-month item given, there is still plenty of room, over the next 3–5 years, I would view ZION as a top candidate for bank consolidation. Given its fairly unique model of consolidated community banking, I would expect it to be more of a tuck-in bank acquirer rather than being bought by another bank, as we may see a new class of mid-tier to “super-regional” banks form.

In the near term, ZION is forecasting just modest loan growth. Given better-than-expected Q2 growth, this may prove slightly conservative, particularly if Fed rate cuts starting in September spur Q4 activity. Fixed reinvestment should support ongoing NIM growth, though with wholesale borrowings reduced, I expect NIM growth to slow to ~2bps/quarter over the balance of the year. I would note, we are still seeing expenses rise, and I expect this to continue.

Zions

With modest loan growth, I expect ZION to earn about $2.40 in H2 for about $4.65 in 2024 earnings. Assuming no recession, next year, we should continue to see modest earnings growth as loan growth accelerates, credit costs are manageable, and it reinvests securities, providing upside to $5 in 2025.

I continue to view ZION’s operating model favorably, and its strong credit underwriting provides safety during downturns, though it will have net interest exposure to a sharper decline in rates, though this is not my base case. At 10-10.5x, 2025 earnings, I view ZION as attractive. I would be a buyer after this quarter. After 6 months of market-like performance, ZION is positioned to outperform given its built-up capital, strong reserves, and liquidity-rich balance sheet.