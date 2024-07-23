Zions Bancorporation: Solid Q2 With Minimal Credit Deterioration (Rating Upgrade)

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • Zions Bancorporation shares have risen 33% in the past year, with a 3.5% increase after solid Q2 results.
  • ZION has seen growth in net interest income, aided by stable deposits, and modest loan growth, with improved liquidity given security maturities.
  • The bank is well-capitalized, with a strong CET1 ratio, and may be a candidate for bank consolidation in the future.
  • Its community-oriented model continues to lead to differentiated credit outcomes.

Downtown Boise Financial District Skyscrapers and the State Capital Building. Zions Bank and Wells Fargo towers on a summer afternoon.

StellaMc

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 33% and sitting near a 52-week high. Shares popped a further 3.5% after-hours on Monday after reporting solid Q2 results. I last covered Zions in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.01K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZION Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZION

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZION
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News