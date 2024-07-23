Jean-Luc Ichard

Dear readers/followers,

The market is not yet convinced by the overall upside of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). Since my last article on the company, Orange has only performed 2.15%, compared to an S&P 500 up around 10%. This is not the greatest performance in my portfolio, even if the performance is positive.

I do understand investor hesitancy to invest in Orange. The company has not exactly been a stable, nor outperforming deliverer of solid upside for the past 10-20 years, going through multiple iterations of itself. However, the fact remains that if you invest at an appealing multiple, you'd have done alright for yourself as an investor.

Alright is of course not enough for anyone, including myself - but that's where the potential of future capital appreciation comes in. And I believe this is getting more and more clear at this time. This is not just Orange's recent move to create a new brand in Spain, MasOrange, which positioned the company as the #1 Spanish telco with strong customer coverage and significant cash flow.

It's also the combination of safe and high dividends with the telco's upward potential from cybersecurity and other factors. This article will act as a bit of an earnings preview and 2024E. However, please note that we're already on the way up again.

I recently added shares at the low - close to below $10/share for the ADR, and at an extremely attractive price for the native.

So let's see what we have going on here. You can find my last article on the company here.

Orange - The upside is now very significant

Remember that investments like Orange may indeed take years to come to fruition. What's important, aside from patience, is knowing the company's trends and upsides so that you can invest at the right price.

In the context of European telcos, Orange remains one of the more interesting ones because it front-loaded many of the major investments required for modern telecommunications.

This has enabled it to see declining ratios of CapEx/sales when other telcos are still ratcheting up to 16-17% on an annual basis - though some of the Scandinavian ones have also been able to cut down their CapEx, and as a result of this and other positive results, we're now seeing a bit of a resurgence for the companies I invest within the space. This resurgence is especially clear with Orange for the last few weeks.

Remember that every investment should be made with a focus on your investment goals, whatever those goals might be. It's unlikely that your goals are my goals, and if you follow me, you also have a right and a responsibility to know and to understand what my goals are and what I invest in.

The goal for Orange is simple - income and appreciation. I don't expect Orange to double - I don't actually believe the company has it "in" its operations for the company share price to double from this level. If that was my goal, I wouldn't invest the way I do, and I wouldn't invest in Orange.

Orange IR (Orange IR)

This has to do with the fact that I have already made the capital I need to live life the way I want to. What this in turn means is that 3/4ths of my portfolio is aimed at providing me with qualitative and above-average/risk-free income, while also generating a potential capital appreciation from the valuation upside - exactly what I describe with Orange.

The net effect of such an approach, as I see it, is lower risk due to diversification, and lower risk due to lower investment demands. If you go out seeking 15% annually, you're less likely to end up with excessive risk than if you look for 200%.

We don't have 1H24 yet, so this will act as an earnings preview, and why I believe one could invest prior to the publishing of 1H24.

Because I believe Orange will go up as a result of this, despite what has happened with Verizon (VZ) yesterday.

Orange IR (Orange IR)

1Q24, the quarter before, saw both top-line and EBITDAaL growth. Yes, eCapex wasn't down as much as I expected, but I say that every other significant KPI was, in fact, in the positive.

The company is, as I see it, being punished both for the political instability in France at this time, as well as for peer and sector performance. But it's, as you can see, completely in line with current full-year expectations.

What was encouraging for me not just for 1Q24, but for the rest of 2024 was the solid momentum in retail despite ongoing inflation and other pressures. Both volume and value in Europe were up, and company churn was down. I don't expect the company's churn KPIs to go into the negative for 1H24 either - and I expect the net adds to continue, with over 70,000 1Q24 mobile net adds, and over 70,000 FTTHs as well.

Spain is now excluded from group KPIs as of 1Q, but the performance is still good - churn improvement, 8 consecutive quarters of growth in convergent ARPO, and further growth in retail.

And the company has the "Joker" in the form of the Africa/ME segments, which I continue to believe that many investors negate or underestimate. Orange has been in these geographies for a long time, and I tend to believe they know well how to handle them - with proof of this in the latest results, showing growth everywhere.

Orange IR (Orange IR)

So I say again - the market is severely underestimating this company's growth potential and where it could go from here. Now having confirmed the 2024E guidance, the company has already clarified that this is going to be a good year. I believe it to be the first in a series of good years because this is the time for the company to reap some of the rewards for having been so front-loaded. Asset divestment and conservative debt management have also moved the needle of leverage down in the medium term, now with a 2x target, and the company expects €3.3B OCF for the telco portion alone.

All of these estimates exclude the MasOrange business.

The company has also confirmed the dividend and confirmed that invested at below €10, the yield is close to 8%, which is well above average for the business and the BBB+ rating we see here.

For those reasons, and because I firmly expected a 2Q24 that confirms these upsides, I say now is the time to "BUY" more Orange.

I take shelter in my stance in looking at company valuation.

Valuation for Orange - it dipped and hit my "cheap" spot

In my latest article, I clarified that Orange is cheap only really at single-digit native share prices - and that was what we had to look at only a few weeks ago.

Orange isn't unique in expecting solid growth. Verizon is, in fact, another company that is expecting similar growth, albeit perhaps at a reduced rate, considering yesterday's report. However, the point is that regardless of if we consider 4%, 3.3%, or even 2.5% growth, the company's combined dividend and upside are attractive at almost any positive growth rate considering the current valuation.

That's also why I own significant stakes in Verizon - and I'm expanding my orange stake. The company now trades at €10.13, so it's no longer single digit or cheap, but it's still attractive on a conservative basis.

Unlike Verizon also, Orange is expected to generate double-digit EPS growth for the next 2 years.

Even if we put orange at some of the most conservative forward estimates, those of around 11-12x P/E, we get double-digit annualized rates of return upwards of 22.5% per year until 2026E.

Orange F.A.S.T Graphs Upside (Orange F.A.S.T Graphs Upside)

As you can see, this does not require the company to do in any way outperform. In fact, if you follow this set of valuations, you can clearly see when it could be time to rotate, and it could be time to buy if you want to follow a "narrow" range of valuations.

I go for more long-term trends than this. 11.8x P/E is very conservative. On a 20-year basis, Orange averages 14-15x (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs Link)

The upside to that is close to triple digits until 2026E, and a share price of almost €18/share.

As you might expect, I don't consider €18/share to be all that likely here. That's why my share price is currently €13, and I don't intend to raise it here, despite positive guidance and expectations. I remain conservative.

The risks for Orange are equally known - I've covered them in my previous article in April of this year. Orange is challenging to forecast and has volatile trends - over 50% negative forecast accuracy is a testament to this.

But given both recent results and the operational trajectory though, I believe that the general direction is the correct one here.

And don't get me wrong. I, in fact, hope that the company declines in earnings - because if it does, I will be expanding my stake. I hope it drops below €9/share, as the market really considers the company for some reason to be "impaired". Unless some new facts come to light though, this is something I will view as a massive buying opportunity.

Stating and explaining it here has hopefully given you some understanding as to what you could do as well.

I consider Orange at around €10/share for the native to be a fair-to-good investment. The company has the sort of upside that could see you beat the market and get very good returns on the basis of both yield and appreciation.

The thing I want to emphasize here, as I have been explaining in my previous articles, is that even if the company only trades at 9-11x P/E of this estimate, you'll be getting an 11-15%+ per year inclusive of that dividend.

And that's not only decent, but that's completely within my target range and investment goal.

So for the time here, and for 2Q24 coming tomorrow, I say that Orange is a "BUY".

My thesis is as follows.

Thesis

Orange is one of the more appealing telcos in terms of valuation in Europe. It's no longer as good in an international context given what else is available on the market today, but it's still with a good upside.

That upside is 11-20%, which is well above the overall market here, depending on where you forecast the company. I now believe the upside is even better for later periods, and would consider the company having been cheap as little as some weeks ago.

Orange is a "BUY" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around €13/share - though every investor, of course, needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

My stance for July 2024 stands, even prior to earnings.

