Producer Prices Rose Modestly In Korea While Market Waits For Q2 2024 GDP On Thursday

Summary

  • Producer prices rose slightly in June, and the market’s attention will be focused on second quarter GDP.
  • If GDP comes in lower than expected, it will complicate the Bank of Korea’s policy decisions, as it will have to decide whether to focus more on weak domestic demand or stabilising household debt.
  • If the property market doesn’t calm down and household debt continues to rise, then the BoK may delay its first-rate cut beyond October.

Sunset in korea, Songdo Central Park in Songdo District, Incheon South Korea.

aomam/iStock via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang

Producer prices rose 2.5% YoY in June, accelerating for the seventh straight month

The gain in June was mainly due to a high base related to the government’s energy subsidy programme

