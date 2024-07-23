Estee Lauder: The Time To Buy Has Finally Come

Gen Z Investor profile picture
Gen Z Investor
43 Followers

Summary

  • Estee Lauder's business model is not flawless, with high operating expenses and manufacturing in expensive locations.
  • The company has seen a significant decline in stock due to post-pandemic stagnation, Chinese crackdown on smuggling, and unmet growth expectations.
  • Recovery plan includes margin improvement, revenue growth, and opex reduction, potentially leading to a 15% CAGR in the next three to five years.

Estee Lauder Store

Baloncici

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), one of the pioneer companies in the cosmetics industry, has seen its stock get hammered by more than 70% since its all-time highs by the end of 2021 and close to 30% since its recent highs in

This article was written by

Gen Z Investor profile picture
Gen Z Investor
43 Followers
I am a dedicated risk manager and investor specializing in financials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology industries. I have been involved in the investing world for over seven years, making deep analyses and managing different types of portfolios.I believe in deep research, prioritizing business model trends to understand the perspectives of the companies in the future, before short-term market trends or stock prices. This research philosophy is auspicious to find good growth investment opportunities for the long term while also avoiding dangerous financial instruments presented in the markets. As a relatively young investor, I consider my views to be a valuable approach to analyzing and researching new technologies and enhancements, as well as the impact these could have on the younger generations and the investments made on these.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News