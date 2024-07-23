Pixelimage

My Thesis Update

I initiated coverage of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock in mid-March 2024 with a “Buy” rating, calling it “the ultimate AI pick at a reasonable price, unlike many other stocks in this space.” At the time, I assumed that due to its track record of shareholder returns through buybacks and a possible 40% undervaluation, the stock should continue to experience an upward trend, at least in the medium term. I believe my thesis aged quite well since then so far, with CLS expanding by almost 30%, outperforming the S&P 500 index (SP500, SPY) by a factor of ~3.6:

Today, I'm not changing my thesis: I still think Celestica is one of the best AI stocks on the market today. What's more, I think CLS has become even cheaper since I last wrote about it. The growth potential therefore remains intact even at today's seemingly elevated price level.

My Reasoning

CLS reported on April 25, 2024, for the first quarter of 2024 and reported consolidated revenues of $2.21 billion, an increase of ~20% compared to Q1 2023. As I expected in my last article, Celestica's EBIT margin continued to increase: Non-IFRS operating margin increased to 6.2% from 5.2% last year, leading to adjusted earnings per share increasing to $0.86 from $0.47 in Q1 2023. The company has thus significantly exceeded consensus estimates, which has led to further upward earnings revisions — this is generally considered a very positive sign and leads to an increase in the stock price (which is precisely what happened, judging by CLS's current “A+” momentum factor).

The massive outperformance in Q1 2024 came from the “higher-than-expected customer demand and production efficiencies, especially in the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment.” This particular segment saw a remarkable 38% YoY increase in sales, and its EBIT margin grew to 7.0% from 5.8%, which was an organic increase from what I see in the notes to financial statements. Hyperscale customers, particularly for AI/ML compute products, led to a 72% year-over-year increase in the enterprise end-market revenue, which indicates that the company's business is only gaining momentum in this niche.

Regarding the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment, I should note its top-line slight decline of 3% YoY due to demand softness in the industrial business. On the other hand, the aerospace and defense end-market business showed solid double-digit YoY revenue growth, helping offset the main negative impact. Furthermore, according to the press release, “the capital equipment business saw revenue stabilization”, so ATS's overall EBIT margin managed to improve in Q1 2024 (+30 b.p.), which I view as a “win” given all the headwinds during the quarter.

Speaking of consolidated operational/financial metrics, I see that the company generated $65 million in free cash flow during Q1 — that's 7x more than last year, driven primarily by higher ROIC (24.8%, up from 17.9% a year ago) as the capex-to-sales remained flat. Higher ROIC came partially from better working capital management: I like the fact the cash cycle days metric keeps getting lower, which effectively means that Celestica now “needs less time to convert its investments in inventory and other resources into cash flows from sales.”

In my opinion, Celestica is well-positioned to benefit from the strategic acquisition of NCS Global Services LLC and ongoing capital expenditures and operational expansions. The acquisition of NCS Global Services, an IT infrastructure and asset management business, for $36 million is set to significantly expand Celestica's IT services capabilities within the CCS segment, which is already expanding quite fast. This move not only further expands Celestica's geographic footprint, but also “enables the company to provide a more comprehensive service offering across the entire lifecycle of its customers' assets,” as the management commented during the earnings call. By integrating the NCS capabilities, I believe Celestica can better meet the growing needs of its hyperscale customers, further enhancing growth and profitability in the CCS segment. The 7% in CCS's EBIT margin we saw in Q1 may be just the beginning.

In addition, Celestica's significant investments in the expansion of its Thailand and Malaysia facilities should also support the long-term growth drivers. The 1st phase of the Thailand facility expansion and the 80,000 square-meter expansion in Malaysia are strategically designed to meet the increasing demands of hyperscaler programs. These expansions are in line with Celestica's focus on capitalizing on positive trends in key submarkets such as EV charging, smart energy, and factory automation. Anticipated growth in the A&D business, driven by the recovery in commercial aerospace and new defense programs, as well as increasing demand for wafer fabrication equipment in the capital equipment business, positions Celestica to effectively capitalize on these market opportunities. We're already seeing the A&D's strength as it helps offset some softness in other ATS's end-markets.

If Celestica executes its strategy consistently and makes prudent decisions, the company will be able to enhance long-term shareholder value and maintain its competitive advantage in technology and advanced manufacturing. I believe it will, as quarter after quarter I see how the management keeps delivering what it guided for initially.

Looking ahead to Q2 2024, Celestica guided for a slight impact on net earnings due to “employee stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring charges,” expecting a non-IFRS adjusted of about $0.8 in the middle of the projected range. That would result in a growth rate of 45.45% YoY, but the market price is a bit higher mark to beat:

Over the last 2 years, Q2 has been much better than Q1 for the company in terms of seasonality, as the data from Seeking Alpha Premium shows. At the same time, we have seen that CLS has not once disappointed market expectations in terms of earnings per share in the last three and a half years. Given that Q2 forecast numbers are now below actual Q1 figures, while we have seen relative weakness in the ATS segment in Q1 that may now transfer to Q2, I think the probability of Celestica beating analysts' forecasts again is very high.

Seeking Alpha, CLS

With all that said, I think we can say that CLS stock is trading even cheaper ahead of the Q2 2024 report than it was 3 months ago — Seeking Alpha's quant rating tells me so.

Apparently, this may be due to decreased grades in Profitability and Growth. However, as we saw above, both in terms of the growth of the various financial indicators and in terms of margins, Celestica shows not just stability, but also a tangible improvement compared to its recent past.

On a forward basis, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of only 17.17x, while the median of the information technology sector is 24.34x. Considering that Celestica is above the sector average growth rates, but still lags on some margin metrics, I think it's safe to assume that the fair P/E ratio for the stock is between 20-22x over the long term. As I described above, the company tends to beat consensus estimates based on the last few quarters — the average upside surprise is ~8-12% according to Seeking Alpha.

So let's assume Celestica manages to beat the current consensus for FY2025 with a 10% surprise. In that case, I calculate a fair value per share of $83.4 at a P/E of 21x by the end of 2025, which is almost 46.6% above today's price. So even though we know CLS stock is up 30% since mid-March 2024, I think its undervaluation has gotten even bigger.

Given the high probability of an EPS beat for Q2 2024 (CLS of set to report on 07/24/2024, post-market), and considering the severe undervaluation, I conclude that CLS is still a great “Buy” at its current stock prices.

Risks To My Thesis

As I mentioned in my previous article, in my opinion, one of the most important risks is still the high concentration of revenue per customer: CLS has a significant customer who accounts for 1/3 of its business and invests heavily in AI/ML computing and networks. So if Celestica loses this customer for one reason or another, its revenues will suffer massively (and even more so its AI-driven growth prospects).

Furthermore, Celestica's bold expansion plans in Thailand and Malaysia carry risks such as delays and higher costs in the face of logistical challenges and material shortages in the market. These projects are expected to boost sales and earnings growth in the foreseeable future, but from the perspective of the geographic location of CLS's presence, this makes Celestica a riskier investment. The resulting valuation discount could last longer than I expect.

Every reader of my today's article should also keep in mind that my valuation calculations based on P/E multiple expectations may be wrong, as they appear to be subjective. So CLS may not have the upside potential that I would derive from an entirely different valuation metric.

Your Takeaway

Despite all the risks and uncertainties surrounding Celestica today, I believe that the strong demand in the CCS segment driven by hyperscale customers for AI/ML compute products and the potential stabilization in the ATS segment stemming from the continued strength of the A&D end markets should continue to drive consolidated revenue higher. The expansion in Thailand and Malaysia, as well as the recent acquisition of NCS Global Services, should also add to the prospects going forward. At the same time, CLS seems to have a good buffer for continued margin expansion. If this is the case indeed, then investors should expect accelerated EPS growth even amid limited top-line expansion, as the existing operating leverage I see today will play its role.

Furthermore, despite recent stock price gains, CLS remains undervalued — according to my calculations, its fair value per share should lie 46.6% above today's price in a matter of 1.5 years (I target FY2025). So with a high probability of beating Q2 2024 earnings estimates and continued strong financials, I think CLS is well-positioned for long-term growth and value creation, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Hence, my “Buy” rating reiteration today.

Good luck with your investments!