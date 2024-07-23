draganab/iStock via Getty Images

My Coverage History & Thesis

I first wrote about Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) in early April 2024, giving the company a “Buy” rating. At that time, I observed a logically approaching bullish catalyst in the form of a strong report for Q1 with good guidance from management. This was due to the growth of most commodities prices, particularly gold (XAUUSD:CUR), which constitutes the lion's share of the company's operations. I also assumed that Newmont stock was undervalued by 1/3 of its price at the time. Since then, NEM's total return has been ~19%, which has exceeded the market return by almost three times.

Today, on the day before the company releases its second-quarter results, I decided to update my thesis and provide a preview of Newmont's results. In my opinion, Newmont has a good chance of beating current market expectations, while its bullish business momentum should continue to develop further, supported by stable commodities prices.

Quick Q1 FY2024 Overview

Before we start analyzing expectations for Q2, I suggest we quickly review and analyze what happened in Q1, as my previous article was published before the actual results were released.

Newmont Corporation reported about $4 billion in revenue, beating the consensus estimate by almost $340 million and recording a 50% year-on-year increase. Gross profit amounted to ~$1.26 billion, resulting in a margin of approximately 31.4%. This overall suggests that Newmont is still at the bottom of its business cycle, although it shows certain improvements on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

As we can see, Newmont's results beat consensus not only in terms of revenue but also in terms of EPS. They reported a net income of $179 million, or about $0.55 per share on an adjusted basis, beating the consensus estimate by a whopping 50% — such outperformance has not been seen in recent 3–4 years at least:

The production of 1.7 million attributable ounces of gold and 489 thousand ounces of gold equivalent from other metals, primarily from Newmont's Tier 1 portfolio, played a key role in driving revenue growth. Furthermore, one of the key growth drivers was the higher selling price of gold, which averaged around$2,090 per ounce in the first quarter — $86 per ounce more than in the previous quarter. At the same time, the attributable cost of gold (CAS) per ounce sold was $1,057, while the all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) per ounce stood at $1,439. Remarkably, the Tier 1 portfolio had even lower CAS and AISC at $1,000 and $1,378 per ounce, respectively. From what I see, my assumptions from the last article that “management’s plan to turn the business around against the backdrop of higher gold selling prices should work” are starting to become a reality.

Based on the results for the quarter, Newmont generated net cash flow from operating activities of $776 million, despite a negative impact of $606 million from changes in working capital. Free cash flow thus improved to negative $74 million compared to negative $304 million in the previous quarter. If we exclude the stamp duty payment from the Newcrest transaction, NEM's adjusted FCF was ~$217 million, which definitely indicates that the company is starting to generate significant cash. If we put aside the seemingly one-off impacts and look to the future, we will likely see large, positive cash flows shortly. We have also seen an 8% decrease in capital expenditure compared to last quarter, which may suggest that Newmont has already completed most of its projects preparations and will require fewer capital injections to expand its operations in the future.

At the same time, the company's total liquidity stands at ~$6.7 billion, with about $2.3 billion in cash. According to the press release, Newmont managed to refinance about $2 billion of its debt (now the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at just 1.2x) and plans to reduce its debt by another billion. This is certainly very positive news, in my opinion.

From what I see today, I think we can expect some further improvements from the company, not only in debt but also in margins. Newmont is actively refining its business strategy by selling the Lundin Gold stream credit facility and offtake agreement for $330 million. This sale is part of the broader plan to generate $2 billion in cash over the next 2 years following the acquisition of Newcrest. Furthermore, Newmont is simplifying its operations by “identifying 6 non-core assets and one project for sale, resulting in a non-cash impairment charge of ~$485 million,” according to the press release. So I believe this “rationalization” so to speak is an important step in NEM's strategy to focus on its most valuable assets and drive profitable growth amid a better macro environment.

In general, as you know, the price of gold is strongly influenced by the strength of the dollar and interest rates. The lower the interest rates are, the greater the chance that the price of gold will rise because gold is not a cash flow generating asset, but rather “a store of value.”

When I look at how gold prices have behaved against the backdrop of rising interest rates, I can only imagine the bullish effect we might see when interest rates start to fall. This is because, again — from an economic perspective, this should have a positive impact on the gold price. In this scenario, Newmont Corporation, as a key player in the American gold mining industry, should experience a significant upswing, at least in the medium term. Leading investment banks and sell-side analysts seem to agree with this assessment.

So overall, I remain positive about the growth prospects of Newmont stock in the medium term. This is due to the potential for revenue growth from new projects and rising selling prices, as well as the positive effects of some cost management initiatives discussed above. But what should we expect from the Q2 report? Let's find out.

The Odds Of Newmont Beating Q2 FY2024

According to the Q1 FY2024 press release, Newmont was “firmly on track to deliver 2024 guidance for production, costs, and capital spend,” while their full-year production was “expected to be second-half weighted.”

That is, Newmont generally didn't undertake to predict specific EPS and revenue figures for sell-side analysts, so they relied solely on projected operating metrics below:

NEM's IR materials

Following the publication of a strong Q1 report, analysts’ opinions on Q2 were quite mixed: 4 out of 9 forecasts have been lowered since the publication of Q1:

At the same time, EPS forecasts for the 2nd half of 2024 and for 2025 as a whole remain in a bullish trend, continuing to increase since the beginning of 2024 as it is becoming clearer that gold prices remain stable.

Looking at the spot market, I assume that Newmont's average selling price was significantly higher in the second quarter than in Q1. Therefore, net earnings per share will probably be significantly higher, although the market's consensus today implies only a 12.7% QoQ increase.

Based on this, I conclude that analysts' mixed forecasts for Q2 2024 give Newmont Corporation the opportunity to beat expectations, as it did in the last quarter. This could provide additional catalysts for the growth of its stock.

In addition, it's worth discussing the company's valuation. Currently, NEM is trading at about 16.5 times the forecasted net earnings for 2024; this P/E multiple is expected to fall to 13x by the end of 2025 due to further growth in EPS.

This FY2025 P/E looks quite cheap. If we look at the median P/E values for the last 10 years, Newmont, in my opinion, should trade at least 50-60% above its current levels, assuming that even today's modest EPS forecasts are close to accurate.

Therefore, I believe that Newmont Corporation still has significant growth potential from a valuation perspective.

The Bottom Line

As I mentioned in my previous article, I see a significant risk in the ability of management to effectively steer the current situation in a positive direction. By this, I mean in particular the plan to reduce OPEX, which is to be implemented by 2025. So if Newmont's margins don't increase as I expect today, there is a possibility that the stock price will stagnate or even fall further.

But despite the significant risks and inherent volatility of gold, I believe Newmont has strong growth prospects as the only major gold miner within the structure of the S&P 500. The scale of the company, the quality of its assets, its debt reduction plans, and a generally favorable macroeconomic environment for further growth or at least a stabilization of relatively high gold prices should continue to drive Newmont's share price higher.

I'm looking forward to reading NEM's upcoming Q2 results tomorrow.

I reaffirm my previous “Buy” rating today.

Thank you for reading!