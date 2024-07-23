JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPY) is a French engineering and technology company that focuses on applications in the energy transition space. It is a leader when it comes to LNG (where it has designed and built about 20% of the current global LNG production capacity), hydrogen, and ethylene-related construction jobs while it is also increasing its importance and improving its reputation in the CO2 management and blue and green hydrogen subsectors. The company is active in 35 countries and employs approximately 15,000 people.

The French company has its primary listing on Euronext Paris, where it is trading with TE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in France is just over 300,000 shares, so I'd recommend trading in TE using the most liquid listing. There are also options available in France. As the company trades in Euro and reports its financial results in Euro, I will use the Euro as the base currency throughout this article.

A look back at Q1 2024

Technip Energies will publish its H1 results in August, but considering it is one of the few French companies that actually provides detailed financial results on a quarterly basis, there's plenty to talk about.

In the first quarter, the company reported a decent revenue increase, although the EBIT margin decreased slightly from 7.6% to 7.3%. The company's management was also very happy with the order intake of EUR850M, which kept the backlog at in excess of EUR15B, which represents in excess of two years of revenue.

On an adjusted basis, the total revenue in the first quarter was approximately EUR1.52B, which resulted in an EBIT of almost EUR111M on an adjusted basis and EUR109M after deducting the EUR1.6M in non-recurring items.

Technip Investor Relations

This ultimately resulted in a pre-tax income of EUR129M, thanks to the net financial income of approximately EUR20M. The net income was EUR95.3M, of which EUR90.1M was attributable to the shareholders of Technip Energies.

The nice financial income is mainly related to the humongous cash position on Technip's balance sheet as its customers have to make deposits before the actual work even happens. I'll discuss the implications on the balance sheet later in this article.

I first wanted to have a look at the cash flow statement, where you see the operating cash flow was a negative EUR50M on a reported basis. However, this includes EUR177.5M in working capital investments while it also excludes EUR14.5M in lease payments. This means the underlying operating cash flow before changes in the working capital was approximately EUR113M.

Technip Investor Relations

The total capex was just EUR8M (the acquisition of subsidiaries isn't a capital expenditure, but a capital allocation decision). This means the underlying free cash flow was EUR105M in the first quarter of this year. As there are 180.5M shares outstanding, the FCFPS was approximately EUR0.58 per share.

As the cash flow statement above shows, Technip Energies ended the first quarter with approximately EUR3.5B in cash. That's almost its entire market cap, and it requires an explanation.

Whenever Technip gets engaged for a job, the customer has to pay a deposit and to continuously make payments as the work progresses. This results in a humongous cash position on Technip's balance sheet, but on the liabilities side the company obviously has to record 'contract liabilities'. It still needs to perform and complete the contractual agreement.

Technip Investor Relations

That's why we can't just do cash minus financial debt to calculate the net financial debt. The net contractual liability is approximately EUR2.75B and should be deducted from the company's cash position. In that case, the 'true' underlying cash position after filtering out the prepayments related to the contractual agreements was approximately EUR740M. The company has EUR642M in long-term debt and EUR135M in short-term debt, resulting in an adjusted net debt position of approximately EUR142M (excluding lease liabilities). This represents just 0.3 times the adjusted recurring EBITDA of EUR475M, realized in FY 2023 (excluding the impact of leases).

How does this correspond to the guidance?

Technip Energies has confirmed it remains on track to meet its full-year guidance. The company anticipates full-year revenue of EUR6.1-6.6B and aims to report a 7-7.5% EBIT margin.

Using the midpoint of those two ranges, the EBIT should come in at around EUR460M. I'm anticipating a net financial income of EUR60M this year, which would push the pre-tax income to EUR520M and the net profit to EUR380M after applying a 27% tax rate. The net profit attributable to Technip Energies should be EUR360M or almost exactly EUR2.00 per share. There will likely be some additional non-recurring items that may have a negative impact on the EPS, but Technip Energies is also guiding for a double-digit EPS increase (from the EUR1.63 adjusted EPS in 2023).

Investment thesis

Thanks to the strong order book and stabilization of the EBIT margin, we can likely expect the EBIT (and EPS) to increase by a high-single-digit percentage in the next few years. The analyst consensus estimates call for an FY 2026 EPS of in excess of EUR2.50 per share, which is rather aggressive but not completely unrealistic. As the free cash flow result should track the earnings pretty well (I don't expect a substantial difference between depreciation and capex), the stock is currently trading at a high-single-digit free cash flow yield, moving to a low double-digit FCF yield by 2026. Combined with the strong balance sheet, this provides an attractive entry point into Technip Energies. However, lower interest rates will reduce its earnings capacity on the large cash position and this would have a negative impact on the EPS.

I currently have no position in Technip, but I would be interested in initiating a long position over the next few weeks. That being said, the option premiums are pretty attractive as well, so I may try to write some put options (that are likely slightly out of the money) in an attempt to get the stock at a slightly lower price.

