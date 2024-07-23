Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In my last article on Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), I highlighted my optimistic view on this bank's 2024, and it turned out to be correct: since the publication of the article, WAL has outperformed the S&P500 by about 22%.

After the recent Q2 2024, I reaffirm my buy rating despite the strong uptrend in recent months. There are additional growth drivers that can lead to further price appreciation, including a P/TBV per share that is still quite low compared to historical values.

Highlights Q2 2024

The reason I have been so overbalanced in the title is because I believe that this Q2 2024 was highly positive in more ways than one. The loan portfolio grew despite the challenging macroeconomic environment; non-interest-bearing deposits increased again, generating a consequent improvement in profitability; loan quality remains high, as do capital ratios net of unrealized losses from AFS securities.

Starting with the former, the loan portfolio increased by $1.7 billion from the previous quarter and $4.60 billion year-over-year. The majority of the growth can be attributed to C&I loans, up $1.94 billion from the previous quarter and $5.03 billion year-over-year. At the same time, the most distressed segment is Residential & Consumer, down $179 million on a quarterly basis and $577 million on an annual basis.

So, based on this data, it seems that households are disinclined to originate mortgages, while businesses are still able to fuel demand for credit. In fact, although unemployment rates are rising, the economy remains resilient and businesses do not yet seem to be struggling too much with high interest rates. This trend is likely to continue in the coming months, making C&I loans an increasingly important component since CRE loans will remain flat:

I think what you can expect for the rest of the year is to see continuous downward movement in our residential loan portfolio as you saw this quarter. I think you'll find CRE overall will be relatively flat. We will look for opportunities to finance. We do like pockets of financing in the construction land and development, most notably, we've always talked about this, our lot banking segment will provide opportunity. But the short answer, I guess, is that mostly it's going to come in C&I, note financing, warehouse lending are the two areas that are going to lead the way. CEO Kenneth Vecchione, conference call Q2 2024.

In other words, we can expect the loan portfolio to continue to grow, but it will be driven mainly by C&I loans. Specifically, by 2024 management expects a loan portfolio of $54.80 billion, up $500 million from previous guidance.

In terms of loan quality, WAL is among the banks with fewer problems in this respect. As you can see in this image, the Cumulative Net Charge-Offs/Average Nonperforming Loans ratio is lower than many peers and the 3-Yr Median.

Certainly, having ¾ of the portfolio dependent on individual businesses or enterprises is an allocation that exposes WAL to some risk, especially in the event of an economic downturn. This is a factor to consider, although now the situation is solid.

As for deposits, there is good news here as well. On a quarterly basis, they increased by $4 billion, driven mainly by non-interest-bearing deposits, +$3.10 billion. Such an increase generated a reduction in the average cost of liabilities, from 2.82% to 2.79%.

In addition, guidance was also seen upward for deposits: +$14 billion over 2023 versus +$11 billion previously.

Overall, the improvement in deposits combined with the improvement in loans (both in terms of amount and yield) resulted in an increase in both net interest income and net interest margin. The former achieved an improvement of $57.70 million over the previous quarter, the latter by 3 basis points.

According to the updated guidance, net interest income is expected to rise between 9% and 14% (5%-10% previously) and the net interest margin will be approximately around 360 basis points at the end of the year.

These results have pleased investors, and I, personally, believe there are grounds for further improvement in the next quarter. Demand for C&I is still high and management may have been too conservative. Also, WAL's Loan to Deposit ratio is only 79%, so there is ample room to issue new loans.

Among other things, with such an amount of deposits on hand, management may decide to focus on quality rather than quantity in the future, letting expensive CDs gradually expire without refinancing them. This process, combined with a further increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, would give a further boost to the net interest margin.

In other words, I believe the conditions are in place for WAL to make the most out of the current macroeconomic environment.

In all this, it should not be forgotten that WAL is a well-capitalized bank. Based on CET1 adjusted for AOCI, WAL is close to reaching the 75th percentile. In this case, its strength is not having a securities portfolio with large unrealized losses.

As you can see, the yield of 4.87% is quite close to the current Fed Funds Rate.

Conclusion

WAL is a solid bank that experienced significant growth in loans and deposits in the last quarter. In addition, profitability has also improved, as has the 2024 guidance. The market has reacted favorably to this, and I believe there is still room for further improvement.

TIKR

The price per share has gone up a lot recently, but based on the P/TBV per share, there is still a wide margin before the 10-year average of 2.32x is reached. Personally, I would not be surprised if 2x is reached in the next few months, which would imply a price per share of $98.54.

To think that this bank was trading at only $18 a little over a year ago is truly mind-blowing and hints at how dynamic the banking sector is. Expectations can change very quickly, which is why I think it is critical to monitor the evolution of the macroeconomic environment. If the unemployment rate does not stop its growth, the fair value of $98.54 may be an overly optimistic price.

Finally, from a long-term perspective, WAL has proven to be an excellent investment to date: it has vastly outperformed the peer median. The past cannot give us certainty about the future, but it can help us in our investment choices. A bank that increases TBV per share by 595% since 2013 means that it has been well managed, and bodes well for its future.