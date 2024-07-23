Paul Bradbury

Summary

I give a hold rating to WNS Holdings (NYSE:WNS). My summarized thesis is that WNS near-term growth is going to be poor as a large portion of its revenue is facing headwinds, and as such, it is very unlikely that WNS can achieve its FY25 guidance. Notably, the implied 2H25 growth acceleration is quite significant, which leaves little room for error. With a poorer growth outlook and weaker margin profile relative to peers, I think WNS is going to continue trading at a discount to peers.

Company overview

WNS is a ~$2.6 billion market cap company that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services to multiple industries. The core verticals at Travel & Leisure [T&L] are: 17% of FY24 revenue; insurance, which is 25% of FY24 revenue; healthcare (14%); manufacturing (15%), followed by utilities (6%); banking and financial services (8%); shipping and logistics (8%); and consulting & professional services (7%). The business has operations in various parts of the world, but 75% of the business comes from North America (47%) and the United Kingdom (28%).

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (1Q25) reported on Thursday last week, WNS revenue fell by 1.6% to $312 million and 4.1% sequentially. This was accompanied by non-GAAP gross margin declining by 60 bps y/y to 37.1%, which, coupled with the 21% selling and marketing expense increase, resulted in non-GAAP EBITDA margin falling by 460 bps to 20.7%. EPS fell as a result too, from $1.02 to $0.93. WNS remained in a net cash position of $40 million.

Growth pressured across key verticals

I have little expectations for WNS to see growth improvement in FY25 as its key verticals (56% of total revenue) are facing strong headwinds.

In the T&L vertical, revenue was down 25% y/y in 2Q24, driven by weakness in WNS’s online travel agency [OTA] clients. I see multiple headwinds in this vertical that make the near-term growth outlook bleak. Firstly, the consumer spending environment is not great as inflation is sinking its teeth into consumers wallets (one major data point is that retailers are cutting prices to attract demand). This impacts demand for OTA services, which means a lesser need for outsourcing services. Secondly, the travel industry is stepping up the use of chatbots because it saves money (especially important in the current demand environment) and is more productive. This means less demand for the actual human-based customer service that WNS provides. Bookings.com, a large OTA, has also mentioned that they are using AI capabilities to handle their customer service (at a lower cost).

Mentioned in BKNG 1Q24 earnings call: In sum, we believe GenAI will lower our customer service costs per transaction over time and improve the customer experience.

In the healthcare vertical, growth should continue to deteriorate as WNS suffers from the loss of a huge healthcare client on 1st July. The impact is sized at $13.5 million, which is about 30% of 1Q24 healthcare revenue, and this translates to a top-line revenue headwind of ~400 bps.

Mentioned in the 1Q25 earnings call: We're looking at roughly $13.5 million sequential ramp down because of the loss of the large healthcare client that we need to make up. So if you look at the underlying growth and momentum in the business, even in fiscal Q2, it's extremely healthy.

As for WNS’s largest segment, insurance, while this vertical has grown by 2% in 1Q25, the growth strength is evidently weak when compared to FY24's strong growth of 21% and FY23's growth of 7%. The weakness was attributed to larger clients exiting lower-profit businesses. My best guess on how this will play out is that in the current high-rate environment, insurance companies do not have the luxury of allocating resources to lower-margin businesses (like they did in the past when the cost of capital was cheap). As such, as rates stay high at this level, I expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future.

One of the key positive developments for WNS is that its investment in Gen-AI solutions is paying off. With more than 100 use cases in place, more than 30 of them are ready for deployment. Notably, WNS has successfully implemented Gen-AI solutions for six clients, with an additional 11 installations in progress. The problem is that the contribution is simply not enough to move the needle for WNS near-term performance, as management has guided that 5% or more of total revenue will be from Gen-AI in FY25.

Unlikely to meet FY25 guidance

As such, I believe WNS is going to find it challenging to meet its FY25 guidance, which requires a steep acceleration in 2H25. Specifically, management is expecting flat 2Q25 revenue vs. 1Q25, with the hope that the ramp up in the recently won 5 large deals will offset the loss of the large healthcare client and the weakness in the travel vertical. Since FY25 revenue guidance is set at $1.29 billion to $1.354 billion, with a midpoint of $1.322 billion, this implies 2H25 revenue of ~$700 million, or an average of ~$350 million per quarter.

On a growth basis, 2H25 is expected to grow 9% vs. 2H24, and sequential growth vs. 1H25 is around 12%. It is hard to believe this is achievable considering WNS's historical performance. First of all, outside the outlier year of FY18 and the COVID period, WNS has never grown revenue at more than 8% on a y/y basis (between FY14 and FY19). Secondly, sequential growth has never gone past 10% over the past 6 years. Call me conservative, but I am not a fan of this setup where there is little room for error.

Valuation

What got me even more negative about WNS stock is that it is the worst-performing player in the industry relative to other US-listed peers in terms of near-term growth outlook and margins. The peers I have included in my comparisons are ExlService Holdings (EXLS) and Genpact (G). EXLS is expected to topline in the low teens, while G is expected to grow in the mid-single digits over the next 12 months. This contrasts deeply with WNS, which I expected to continue seeing poor growth over the next 12 months (consensus expects 3% growth). From a margin profile perspective, WNS also screens very poorly against these two peers, where its EBIT margin is ~11.6% vs. EXLS at 15% and G at 14%.

These differences should continue to cause WNS to trade at a discount to peers. Indeed, the market seems to be resonating with my views as WNS now trades at ~15% discount (8.6x forward EBITDA) to the average of peers (10x forward EBITDA). While I do see the upside potential once WNS gets past all these near-term headwinds and that valuation converges back to historical levels (WNS used to trade at a 1x ratio vs. these 2 peers), I think the better timing to invest is when WNS shows strong proof that FY25 guidance is achievable and that macro headwind tapers.

Conclusion

My hold rating on WNS is because I think it will be challenging for it to achieve its FY25 guidance due to headwinds in key verticals. While WNS is investing in AI solutions, the impact won't be significant enough in the near term. Unlike peers, WNS struggles with weak growth and margins, as such, I expect the stock to trade at a discount to peers over the near-term. I recognize the upside potential in the long run, but I believe a better entry point would be when the company proves it can achieve FY25 guidance and the macro environment improves.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.