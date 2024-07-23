Images By Tang Ming Tung

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is a bank founded back in 1887 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Recently, Q2 2024 results were released and both EPS and revenue estimates were beaten.

Seeking Alpha

Beyond that, CADE has shown resilience in the current macroeconomic environment, particularly regarding the increase in Residential Loans. The upward pressure on the cost of deposits has slowed down a lot in fact, the net interest margin is steadily improving, but loan growth is quite low. Also, P/TBV per share is in line with the 10-year average, so I consider CADE a hold.

Highlights Q2 2024

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

Total loans reached $33.31 billion, up 1.30% from the previous quarter and 2.32% from last year. Based on this data, it seems clear that CADE is gradually giving less weight to C&I Non-Real Estate Loans rather than Residential Mortgages; in fact, the former are down $499 million year-on-year, while the latter are up $751 million.

As a result, the composition of the loan portfolio is also changing, less focused on commercial activities and more focused on households. Why this is happening, I believe, depends on a not too optimistic view of the U.S. economy in the coming quarters/years. Typically, Residential Mortgages are less cyclical than a loan toward a commercial activity. Therefore, in case of a soft/hard landing, relying too much on Commercial or CRE Loans may be too risky. This result was quite surprising to me, since many other small/medium banks are experiencing the exact opposite, i.e., a decrease in Residential Mortgage.

Another motivation could be to have more exposure to the fixed rate, which is very common in Residential Mortgage Loans.

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

As we can see from this image, only 27% of total loans have the fixed rate, among other things with a rather low weighted average rate, 4.74%.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The current 30-year fixed rate mortgage average is 6.77%, so as much as 200 basis higher. So there are good reinvestment opportunities once the loans on the balance sheet come due. Suffice it to say that loans of $14.23 billion, or 43% of the entire portfolio, will mature in the next 3 months or less. These large proceeds can be used to meet new mortgage applications, as long as demand does not deteriorate too much.

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

Regarding the loan quality aspect, although there is a strong exposure to C&I and CRE Loans, at the moment the situation remains under control. High interest rates have not challenged CADE's borrowers, in fact, the NPLs/Net Loans ratio has even decreased compared to the previous quarter (0.73% vs. 0.65%).

Turning to deposits, there are both positive and negative aspects to consider.

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

Regarding the former, I am glad to see that CADE is relying less and less on Brokered Deposits, since they are very expensive. Compared to last year they are down by $1.21 billion, compared to last quarter they are down by $262 million.

As for the negative aspects, there is no doubt that the decline in non-interest bearing deposits is one of them. Compared to last year they have decreased by $1.63 billion, compared to last quarter they have decreased by $234 million. Certainly, this slump is stabilizing as the quarters go by, but some peers are already ahead of the curve in this regard. Until they settle down, total deposits are unlikely to experience strong growth.

For the time being, it can still continue on this trend given the Loan to Deposit ratio is still 88%, but it is critical that non-interest bearing deposits stop falling as early as next quarter.

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

Combining what was said about loans and deposits, the result was positive overall. In fact, both net interest income and net interest margin were up from the previous quarter.

Regarding expectations for the future, management remained cautious and did not change previous guidance.

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

So, deposits in low single digit growth, loans in mid-single digit growth, consequently Loan to Deposit ratio will continue to increase.

As for valuation, CADE is currently fairly valued based on P/TBV per share.

TIKR

The current 1.66x is roughly in line with the 10-year average of 1.76x. Also, as we have seen before, the growth prospects are not very exciting and non-interest bearing deposits have not yet stabilized. For these reasons, I think CADE is a hold.

Conclusion

CADE is a solid bank that has largely recovered from the early 2023 plunge. In this Q2, 2024, I highlighted management's willingness to have more exposure to Residential Loans, as they are less risky and typically fixed-rate. If the Fed reduces rates more than expected, CADE would risk eroding the net interest margin, since 73% of loans are not fixed rate.

As for deposits, quality is more important than quantity at the moment. In fact, they are declining from both the previous quarter and the previous year. In order to increase them CADE could provide deposits on the 4.50%-5% rate, it would definitely get a lot of acceptance, but they would not improve the situation overall. For now, it is more important to reduce the average cost of deposits, at least until the Loan to Deposit ratio becomes too high.

Other than this, CADE remains a well-capitalized bank, as we can see from the capital ratios.

Cadence Bank Q2 2024

CET1 Capital Ratio is 11.90%, which is ideal and improving quarter by quarter. TBV per share increased 3.08% from the previous quarter and 29% from last year, despite the buyback and unrealized losses of AFS securities.

In Q2, 2024, 256,033 common shares were purchased at a weighted average price of $26.97 per share. For the entire 2024, the Board authorized a buyback plan of $10 million.

Finally, to conclude the discussion regarding shareholder compensation, let's take a look at the dividend. The current yield is 3.10%, so quite good, but its history is not the best.

Seeking Alpha

Although the dividend has been issued for 31 years in a row, what happened during the GFC is definitely a factor to consider. After all, those who invested for the dividend in 2010 faced a drastic cutback for several years: it took more than 10 years to recover.

Many banks were faced with a similar situation, but when it comes to investing in a company for its dividend, I personally look mainly at its performance in difficult times. From this point of view, I would look at regional dividend aristocrats/king banks, some of which I recently covered on Seeking Alpha.