I believe a lot of potential for above-average returns and sometimes industry-leading performance is possible for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN), a combination of organic and inorganic business growth models woven together. It purchases large chunks of loans from outside at solid discounts, and its dependence on this business model makes it a much more compelling and unique opportunity. Since NBN buys loans from the secondary market, it must reassess the loans and come to its own conclusions. Its process and negotiation skills determine how much value it generates from the loans purchased. NBN has done a very fine job until now, which is reflected in its above average stock price and profitability performance. With liquidity and asset quality issues rising across the industry, do the rising rate cut anticipations bring another golden period for the banking industry, or does it desperately need rate cuts to save itself from what's coming?

Why interest rate declines are necessary for the banking industry and Northeast Bank

Increasing anticipation of rate cuts is a positive sign for the banking industry, several data points are also confirming this happening soon. But that anticipation is too high and overblown compared to the reality and economic conditions needed to sustain a prolonged rate cut environment without hindering the current economic conditions, in my opinion. Because interest rates are at an all-time high in more than 20 years, it needs a proper platform to come down to healthy levels. The inflation trajectory is in the right direction, but the spike in March and a very gradual decline is indicating it might go up quickly to growth hindering levels with just one or two interest rate cuts. Which is not a sustainable economic growth strategy. And the FED’s target inflation rate of 2% and the fresh inflation rate of 3% makes me wonder if we even get one rate cut by the end of 2024.

U.S. Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

But if inflation continues its downward trajectory going into 2025, I expect another golden period for banks like Northeast Bank and Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ). You can learn more about ESQ in my recent article here.

It appears the market is already weighing in the expected future positive outcomes in these bank stocks, as their stock prices have increased more than 22% (see chart below) within the last 30 days.

Stock price returns of NBN and ESQ (Seeking Alpha)

As inflation continues to go down, I expect much more positive stock price returns from NBN and ESQ, even before the actual results start showing up in their financial statements in the 1-to-2-year horizon. Not just because of interest rate declining, which the industry needs, including NBN and ESQ. It is also due to the individual business models and how successful they are in achieving top tier results again and again without getting disrupted by the issues rising every now and then. Take for example current liquidity issues, which are driving some banks to post a decline in earnings and profitability comparatively. Because they are not able to manage their liquidity issues properly.

Direction of Interest rates

Value generating capacity is very low and restricted in the banking industry, as every bank must operate within the interest rate limit put forth and demand for new loans. But when there is a transition from a high interest rate environment to a gradual decline in interest rates, this transition also brings newly found enthusiasm in customer spending in general and banks generate more value, because of the continued decline in cost of funds. Cost of funds becomes another catalyst that adds additional value to the bottom line. Yes, earning asset rates also decline but if interest rates stay at the same level as they are now, liquidity and asset quality issues will intensify further in my opinion, which have already started prevailing in the industry and the results are not looking good for the future.

Rise in funding expense of NBN (Northeast bank)

In the nine months of fiscal 2024, interest expenses of Northeast Bank more than doubled (131% growth) from the same period in the previous year, while interest income only grew by 60% during the same period. NBN usually maintains its loans to deposit ratio close to 125%. The bank is fulfilling its liquidity deficit from deposit funding through borrowings from the FHLB. This has been the practice for the bank, as its purchasing loans business is exposed to loan availability in the market and NBN’s interest in purchasing the available loans.

While liquidity issues are intensifying at close to dangerous levels throughout the industry, the demand for new loans is still positive for most banks on average. As an example, see all the FDIC insured banks’ quarterly change in loan balances in the chart below.

Change in Loan balances of all FDIC-insured banks (FDIC)

The average interest rate of NBN’s loan portfolio has increased from 8.10% in the third fiscal quarter 2023 to 9.22% in the same period 2024. Ample demand for new loans is causing banks to increase interest rates. This is more cause for concern in the coming quarters and years if interest rates don’t decline, as it could cause banks to generate new loans at very high interest rates, which could also have a high probability of turning into bad loans in future years.

And, asset quality issues will likely increase substantially, which will drastically impact the bottom line. From March 2023 to March 2024, net charge-offs and nonperforming loans of NBN increased drastically.

Increasing nonperforming loans (Northeast Bank Quarterly Report)

This issue is not just for NBN, industry-wide net charge-offs are increasing as evidenced in the chart below. A steady increase in net charge-off rates can be seen from mid-2021 and that growth is faster and steady, not seen since 2010.

Net charge-off rate of all FDIC insured banks (FDIC)

All these factors make interest rates declining more necessary. NBN is in a very comfortable situation on many fronts except for a few issues, like liquidity and asset quality deterioration. Which are evident throughout the industry as mentioned above. But NBN is managing them very well, and they are not out of proportion for NBN in the long-term view.

Purchasing loans business

I like its loan purchasing business model and the value proposition it brings to the forefront.

Northeast bank annual report

A lucrative and unique aspect of NBN is its loan purchasing business. Purchased loans generate interest income immediately, bought loans, most times, come at heavy discounts on their unpaid principal balance. At third fiscal quarter 2024, NBN’s loan portfolio consisted of 61% purchased loans. The bank gives equal or even more importance to purchasing loans on a regular basis. More than 50% of the purchased loan portfolio is bought with more than 10% discount for the fiscal year 2023. 7.82% of the purchased loan portfolio is bought with more than 40% of discount, and this discount is on top of the interest income and other fees the bank earns throughout the loan mature period. During the fiscal year 2023, NBN purchased $1.3 billion of unpaid principal loan balance, for a cost of $1.1 billion, giving the bank a total discount of $171.0 million. NBN’s fiscal Q3 net income is $13.86 million, that is 8% (just for comparison) of the total discount it received from purchased loans in fiscal year 2023.

It is important to look at asset quality, and how levered NBN’s borrowers are tells a lot about how likely they are to miss or likely to default. The less levered customers mean the more likely they are to honor their ongoing loan obligations. Except for one $20.08 million small balance commercial loan, the loan portfolio of NBN looks solid. With an average Loan-to-Value of 47%, the loans are not only strongly secured by assets, they are also less likely to get defaulted due to less levered borrowers.

Northeast bank Q3 FY24 Presentation

Not only its asset quality, but NBN is also very good at generating the best value per dollar spent. With an efficiency ratio of 43.17%, this bank is one of the very few banks I have seen to have an efficiency ratio of below 50%. It’s Return on average assets is 1.87% indicating top tier profitability performance.

What to expect

With the fiscal Q4 results about to be released, I expect profitability to decline slightly due to increased pressure from funding costs. In line with the industry trends caused by high interest rates and slowdown in economic activity, I expect asset quality issues to further increase.

Risks

Northeast Bank’s overextended loans to deposit ratio of 118.15% coupled with its FHLB advances of $396 million can disrupt its earnings growth in an unexpected event. Liquidity issues are hurting the banking industry and due to its business nature (explained above) NBN operates at an elevated loan to deposit ratio with moderate borrowings. I would have liked NBN more if it had to depend completely on deposits for funding. But this does not make it inferior to top-performing banks in the industry. 77.2% of NBN’s total loans are variable rate loans for the fiscal year 2023, this puts the bank at a disadvantage in a declining interest rate environment. As the interest rate revisions could immediately impact earnings negatively.

Conclusion

I believe the banking industry has reached an inflection point where it will enter either another golden period or mediocre years. But the market is indicating towards a golden period with inflation gradually slowing down and the anticipation for interest rate cuts increasing with every new data point related to inflation. The banking industry badly needs interest rate cuts, otherwise its liquidity and asset quality issues will further intensify and start to become a serious problem in my view.

NBN is trading at 9.45X earnings, 1.56X book value and 1.56X tangible book value. With a 52% rise in NBN’s stock price in the past one year, it is not available at a cheap valuation in terms of book value. But its solid growth prospects in the purchasing loan business, strong asset quality and top tier value generation characteristics make NBN a solid opportunity for above average returns in the long run. Interest rate cuts will increase the prospects of the bank, allowing it to explore its business model with much more ease and a higher probability of better results.