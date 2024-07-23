Bradley Caslin

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) released its first-quarter earnings report on Monday, 22nd July, revealing numerous talking points. In fact, the report stunned the market to the extent that Ryanair's stock lost more than 15% of its market value (on the day of its fiscal release).

RYAAY Stock Performance After Release (Seeking Alpha)

Given Ryanair's Q1 earnings release, I decided to update our thesis on its stock. We last covered Ryanair in October 2023, in which we assigned a bullish rating on the premise of secular growth and valuation aspects. However, it is needless to say that circumstances have changed since then, so here's our latest take on Ryanair's stock.

Ryanair's Q1 Earnings & The Market's Reaction

Ryanair released its first-quarter earnings on Monday, shocking the market with a reduced profit margin. The firm delivered €360 million in quarterly net income versus €663 million a year earlier. According to its report, Ryanair suffered from lower pricing, which ancillary revenue failed to cushion.

Quarterly Revenue (Ryanair)

Furthermore, Ryanair's input costs rose, meaning it failed to cover its revenue reduction. As such, Ryanair reported a lower operating profit and profit before tax.

Aside: Ryanair used minus signs in the following diagram to illustrate increasing costs as a negative impact. The minus signs don't convey cost reductions.

Operating Income - Q1 2025 In The Left Column (Ryanair)

Lastly, Ryanair's guidance stated that it has accepted that its summer fair rates will likely settle lower than last year. Moreover, the firm has structural concerns stemming from delayed deliveries from Boeing (BA).

With Ryanair's headline features discussed, let's traverse into a detailed discussion about the firm's operating activities and financial line items.

What Went Wrong & Our Outlook

Operational Factors and Revenue

Ryanair's key metrics were mixed and matched. The company achieved a 10% volume increase versus the past year but a 100 basis point decrease in load factor; the latter means it sold fewer seats than the year before.

Furthermore, fare rates decreased by 15%, which, if combined with the above, resulted in a rounded revenue decrease of 1%.

Operational Data (Ryanair)

What's my take here?

Ryanair's increased volume is unsurprising, as Q1 European airport volume increased by 10.4% year-over-year. Moreover, travel volume in some of the company's key zones surged. For example, Malta's volume increased by 30% and Greece by 19.6%.

I will not comment on Ryanair's load factor, as its year-over-year drop is minimal.

Travel Tomorrow

Although Ryanair's customer volume increased, its average fair rate decreased by 15% year-over-year. Remember, Ryanair is a low-cost airline that banks on the assistance of ancillary revenue. As such, I don't think the firm has much latitude to increase prices despite higher travel demand. However, the recent uptake in ancillary revenue seems robust, meaning we could soon experience a scenario where Ryanair's ancillary revenue allows it to run at low rates throughout its tenure.

In a nutshell, I think Ryanair is well-placed from an operational vantage point. Although its delivery delays might impact proceedings, I see numerous positives. For example, its ancillary revenue and low-cost pricing initiatives are coming together. Moreover, Ryanair might experience additional support from late-summer ticket sales and subsequent festive season uptake.

Input Costs

Let's dig into a few input cost-based topics. Note that I merely covered the salient costs in this section; other costs were involved during Q1.

Fuel

Ryanair stated that its fuel and oil costs rose by 6% year-over-year to €1.42 billion. The firm says it can implement damage limitation (versus its peers) due to its low fuel usage on its new B737-8200 airplane and successful hedging activities.

I'm unsure about the aircraft's capacity to produce industry-beating consumption. However, fuel costs are decreasing across the board, and, therefore, Ryanair is being provided an opportunity to reduce its hedge and operate at a lower cost base.

Fuel Costs (IATA)

Staff

Ryanair said its staff costs increased by 25% year-over-year to €450,000 due to a larger fleet. In addition, the firm prepared for higher operating capacity, which it didn't realize as Boeing failed to deliver an order on time.

On an absolute basis, I think the firm's staff cost increase is normal as Ryanair's capacity has expanded. In addition, I believe higher common-size staff costs are temporary as fulfilled orders from Boeing and a potentially softer labor market will likely level out over the long run.

Depreciation

Ryanair's depreciation increased by 14% to €310,000. The firm claims the increase is due to higher fleet utilization and size. I concur with this fact and believe that amortization is a non-core cost. Although investors should consider potentially diminishing aircraft valuations, depreciation can be an accounting adjustment instead of an economic expense.

I anticipate Ryanair's depreciation will be sustained for as long as its business expands.

Marketing

Ryanair's marketing expenses rose 9% to €220,000, which is justified by a higher customer uptake. We will likely see sustained marketing costs as the low-cost airline space is competitive. Although methods such as commission-based marketing and Ryanair's bargaining power might play a role, it's unlikely that the firm will reduce its marketing expenses during its tenure.

Earnings Metrics

Although a simple observation, monitoring a company's earnings momentum is telling, as earnings momentum often translates into stock momentum.

Unfortunately, Ryanair has failed to garner significant revenue momentum. The company has missed six of its last twelve revenue estimates.

Revenue Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, Ryanair has missed six of its past twelve earnings-per-share estimates, aligning with its revenue performance.

EPS Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

Trivially, Ryanair's stock performance isn't solely bound to its earnings momentum. Nevertheless, it's a facet worth considering.

Shareholder Returns

Valuation

I decided to conduct a peer comparison to judge Ryanair's valuation outlook. I collected data from low-cost carriers such as Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK:WZZAF), Azul S.A., (AZUL), and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to conduct the analysis.

Ryanair Peers (Seeking Alpha)

I like the look of Ryanair's valuation from relative and absolute vantage points. Unlike many low-cost carriers, Ryanair is profitable, meaning it carries a price-to-earnings ratio. Moreover, I think the company's forward P/E of 13.86x is solid, given that it sits below the sector median of 22.17x.

Furthermore, I like the look of Ryanair's price-to-sales ratio of 0.95x, especially considering its five-year compound annual growth rate of 11.09% and the fact that the ratio is lower than those of its peers.

Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Technical Analysis

I elected for a relative valuation of Ryanair, as I believe the assumptions needed for a discounted cash flow model or something like that would be overly subjective. Although I discovered valuable indicators, I felt the analysis lacked depth, so I conducted a technical analysis.

Ryanair has a relative strength index of 22.31, which means Ryanair's stock is theoretically oversold. The firm's latest earnings report probably means it lacks catalysts to reverse this trend. Nevertheless, I believe in mean reversion and think Ryanair's RSI is telling, especially as Ryanair has a put/call ratio of 1.47. Why do I like excess put activity? Because the put/call ratio is often considered countercyclical. In other words, it may signal that investors are too bearish about a stock.

Seeking Alpha

Dividends

Lastly, here is a review of Ryanair's dividend profile.

I don't see much in Ryanair's dividend. The company has a forward dividend yield of 1% and remains in a growth phase. Therefore, I don't think its dividend adds a floor to its stock price. In addition, I don't see enough in Ryanair's dividend profile to suggest that income-seeking investors will gravitate toward the stock.

Seeking Alpha

Final Word

The stock market did not appreciate Ryanair's first-quarter earnings report. However, after Ryanair's substantial drawdown, I believe it might be a good time to invest in its stock.

What's my basis?

Although Ryanair's profits shrunk, the firm's top line is transforming, whereby its ancillary revenue growth complements its low-cost fare structure. Moreover, Ryanair might benefit from falling fuel prices and enhanced capacity.

Lastly, Ryanair's stock seems grossly undervalued and technically oversold. Therefore, I maintain my strong buy rating.

