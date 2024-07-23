Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.65K Followers

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Eckel - EVP, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer
Ned Handy - Chairman & CEO
Ron Ohsberg - Senior EVP, CFO & Treasurer
Mary Noons - President & COO
Bill Wray - Senior EVP & CRO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler
Damon DelMonte - KBW
Laurie Hunsicker - Seaport Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s Conference Call. My name is Lydia and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Elizabeth Eckel, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Eckel

Thank you, Lydia. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s conference call for the second quarter of 2024.

Joining us this morning are members of Washington Trust executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Noons, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.

Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call. Our complete Safe Harbor statement is contained in our earnings release, which was issued yesterday, as well as other documents that are filed with the SEC. All of these materials and other public filings are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.washtrust.com. Washington Trust trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.

I'm now pleased to introduce today's host, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ned Handy. Ned?

Ned Handy

Thank you, Beth. Good morning and thank you for joining our

Recommended For You

About WASH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WASH

Trending Analysis

Trending News