Traditional asset allocation would argue that everyone should have *some* exposure to market-cap weighted passive vehicles like the S&P 500. Plenty of other studies show that passive investing outperforms active, which means the only thing one should focus on among a group of similar passive funds is fees. To that end, you can actually get core equity exposure practically for free. If you're looking for an unbelievably cheap alternative core portfolio that charges just 0.02% and remains bullish long-term on US large-cap stocks, then you may want to consider the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS). This is a solid option for those looking to achieve exposure to the performance of the broad US equity market.

The fund has been around since 2019 and seeks to track the Morningstar® U.S. Target Market Exposure Index. The approach used in BBUS is what you see pretty much everywhere when it comes to passive core investing. The ETF is a float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted across large- and mid-cap US stocks, designed to reflect 85 percent of the float-adjusted US equity market by market capitalization.

For investors looking for a low-cost way to build a core equity allocation in their portfolios, BBUS' expense ratio of 0.02 percent makes it absurdly competitively priced. In addition, the fund will deliver its returns passively, which should allow it to forego active management costs and keep tracking errors to a minimum.

A Look At The Holdings

At the core of BBUS is its diversified portfolio of US equities. The fund has 556 holdings and a turnover of just 3%. The top 10 holdings are exactly what you'd find in the S&P 500 itself.

Of course, if you've been reading my work for a while then you know what I'm going to say: I don't like the holdings. This isn't a criticism against BBUS, but broadly speaking, I don't like a portfolio which is being entirely driven by a select number of large-cap names, which is the defining characteristic of the cycle we've been in. If you are bullish on concentrated momentum continuing, feel free to allocate here. I just prefer more mid and small-cap portfolios which are balanced in terms of internal weightings.

Sector Composition and Weightings

BBUS replicates the US equity market's sector mix, with Information Technology accounting for the largest allocation at 31.6 percent. The heavy tilt to the tech sector is justifiable, given the disproportionate importance of the industry to the US economy and to the stock market. It's also the greatest risk from a momentum perspective.

After Information Technology, the next three largest sector allocations are Financials, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary. Again - what you'd see in other core passive market-cap weighted portfolios.

Peer Comparison

Since this is meant to be an extraordinarily cheap core equity portfolio, it's worth comparing the fund to the OG passive ETF, which is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (0.0945% fee). When we look at the price ratio of BBUS to SPY, we find that the two funds have largely stayed in line with each other. The net of fees performance gives a slight edge to the slightly more expensive SPY, and this likely more has to do with relative weightings at the margin more so than anything else.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, BBUS provides cost-effective exposure to the broad US equity market, with a passive approach and an expense ratio of just 0.02 percent. The fund's extensive diversification within different sectors and individual holdings minimizes the inherent concentration risk that comes with investing in US stocks.

But it also needs to be clear that, like any equity-focused investment, BBUS is subject to market risk. The fund's performance will ride on the successes and failures of the US stock market, which in turn can be impacted by macroeconomic trends and geopolitical and industry-level developments. Finally, the fund's large and mega-cap tilt could also expose its investors to valuation risk if large and mega-cap stocks get overvalued relative to their underlying fundamentals, as I believe is the case now.

Conclusion

There's nothing wrong with the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS). It's a good core holding at a very low cost, which gives broad-based exposure to the US equity market. Is it something I'd allocate to long-term here? Probably not. Is it something I'd consider after a broad market correction? Probably, though I'd likely prefer more mid and small-cap names. Either way, good fund, and worth considering if you want the cheapest US equity exposure out there.