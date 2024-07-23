Chris Ryan

Why SPXC Should Be On Your Watchlist

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC), is a mid-cap stock noted for its portfolio of highly engineered infrastructure products that are used in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The image below may provide some context on the relative ubiquity of SPXC’s products in the modern world.

Investor Day Presentation

Amongst the two segments, we believe more attention ought to be devoted to the HVAC part, as it accounts for the lion’s share of the business (69% of group revenue), and is also on course to have a better margin profile over the next few years (last year’s EBIT margin already stood at commendable levels of 21%, but better scale and operational initiatives could help drive margins to 25% over the next few years).

One of the attractive facets of this HVAC segment is that it has a very strong replacement revenue (spare part sales) component, which contributes around two-thirds of segment sales and is innately just a higher margin service as you’re dealing with repeat sales at a limited cost.

Another reason to gravitate toward this entity is its deep legacy in the field of cooling towers, and something that helps data centers operate at peak levels. The brouhaha surrounding AI isn’t going away, and we could see a 160% spike in data center power demand by the end of this decade. Given the inherently complex nature of equipment that is installed and operated in these AI-oriented data centers, one will almost certainly see heat generation levels spike well above current standards, necessitating the need for SPXC’s cooling towers, something, which it incidentally pioneered. Note that out of the $1.1bn HVAC sales generated last year, cooling products accounted for 61% of the sales mix.

Admittedly in Q1, the HVAC segment’s organic growth hasn’t been too resilient (down by 1.9%), mainly on account of the weakness seen in hydronic equipment sales, but investors need to note that SPXC is one of those entities that spends a lot of capital on inorganic activities (90% of capital allocation over the last three years has gone towards M&A), and some of the recent acquisitions such as TAMCO and Ingénia have played an important part in abetting the overall sales trajectory.

Investor Day Presentation

Thus, despite organic growth weakness, the top line of the HVAC segment still grew by a whopping 20% in Q1. More crucially, the overall HVAC segment backlog is still growing at an impressive pace of 20% as of Q1, and management suggested that the growth that will come through in H2 could largely be organic, as cooling-related sales ramp up.

Investor Day Presentation

Besides the AI boom, the HVAC segment also stands to benefit from its strong exposure to the industrial segment (21% of sales), where manufacturers are now doubling down on their reshoring ambitions. A recent study showed that over two-thirds of US manufacturers have commenced the reshoring of their supply chains. SPXC itself believes that 25% of global trade will relocate over the next three years, necessitating the need for various HVAC products.

All in all, note that during the Q1 event, SPXC raised its FY topline estimates for the HVAC segment by another 2% (a new range of $1360-$1400m), whilst also raising margin estimates for the division by another 100 bps (from 21.25%-22.25% to 22.25%-23.25%), mainly on account of better cooling sales as part of the overall sales mix

Why SPXC Isn’t A Good Buy Now

Despite the favorable HVAC narrative, we would choose not to get too carried away by SPXC at this juncture.

Firstly, the forward valuations are a bit of a concern, more so when you take into account the outlook over the next two to three years. Note that consensus has already been making favorable upward adjustments to the EPS not just this year, but next year as well.

Seeking Alpha

Data from Seeking Alpha shows that over the past six months, we’ve seen a hefty uplift of 14-18% for the EPS numbers over the next two years. Ordinarily, this should have made the forward P/E numbers look a lot more palatable, but note that over the past six months, SPXC has also generated returns of over 47% translating to over 4.5x the returns of its mid-cap peers.

YCharts

This effectively means that the stock is now priced at an elevated P/E of almost 25x, or close to a 50% premium over its rolling average. At a P/E of 25x, you also want a medium-term earnings growth threshold on par with that multiple; or put another way, you essentially want to see an implied PEG ratio of at least 1x, but at an implied medium-term growth of 18%, that isn’t the case.

YCharts

The other factor to note is that at the current price level, SPXC’s FCF yield is below its long-term average of 3.5%. Also, considering their penchant towards M&A, one could argue that you should include M&A spend in addition to CAPEX, whilst ascertaining the excess cash flow available, and if one were to take the TTM acquisition spend (over $0.87bn) into consideration, FCF generation wouldn’t exist. As things stand, do also consider that SPXC is dealing with record net debt levels of over $0.7bn, so their priority over the next few quarters will be to bring this down.

YCharts

Then, our reluctance to assign a BUY rating on SPXC is also dictated in large parts by what the charts are suggesting.

The relative strength charts, which have a diversified pool of industrial stocks in the denominator, help identify oversold and overbought pockets in this space. The chart below measures SPXC's RS ratio versus its peers, and note that it is currently at record highs, a whopping 127% over its multi-year average.

YCharts

The SPXC counter’s overextended nature can also be gleaned with more nuance on the stock’s own monthly charts. SPXC is at record highs (which is never a good time for value investors to initiate a long position), but the price is also hugging the upper Bollinger band (which represents two standard deviations away from the 20 period moving average) reiterating how overbought it looks. Supplementing that, you also have the RSI indicator, which has never hit such steep overbought levels of 85.

Investing

Meanwhile, note that even though we still have around six days of price action to complete this month’s candle, as things stand, we have something akin to a shooting star candle pattern. These candlesticks typically occur at the end of a long uptrend, and typically signal a pause or reversal in price action; the presence of a long wick in July’s candle, suggests that additional supply of the share is taking place at these levels.