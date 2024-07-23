John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of ophthalmology concern Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been on a rollercoaster ride recently. The shares rallied 200% trough-to-peak and subsequently cratering 64% in less than four months in 2024. Since then, they have again been on the rebound. Some optimism stemmed from the announcement of a $316.4 million private placement in February, while the selloff was fueled by tepid NPDR data from its lead clinical candidate Axpaxli. With results from a pivotal wet AMD trial due in 1Q25, one competitor removed from the NPDR indication, and cash to fund operations into 2028, Ocular merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a Bedford, Massachusetts-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of therapies for eye conditions and diseases that leverage its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology known as Elutyx. It markets one product, corticosteroid Dextenza for ocular inflammation, and is advancing four programs through the clinic. Ocular was formed in 2006 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $66.4 million at $13 per share. The stock trades near $8.00 a share, translating to a market cap of $1.2 billion.

Elutyx Technology

Dextenza and the company’s product candidates incorporate previously approved agents into Elutyx. This is designed to deliver programmed release of them into either the front or back of the eye through multiple forms of administration, including intravitreal and intracameral implants, as well as intracanalicular inserts. The hydrogel that buttresses Elutyx has been administered to more than five million patients across five FDA-approved devices since 1992 with a stellar safety and efficacy profile.

Dextenza

That safety summary extends to Ocular’s Dextenza, which has produced less than 40 adverse events in nearly 400,000 eyes since its approval for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic (generally cataract) surgery in 2018. Its label was later expanded to include ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in 2021. It generated FY23 net sales of $57.9 million, representing a 15% increase over FY22. That said, with the company’s concentration on the approximately two million annual domestic cataract surgeries covered by Medicare Part B (of ~4.7 million total) and a price tag of $555, its addressable market is only ~$1.1 billion.

Pipeline

As such, most of the excitement surrounding Ocular concerns its pipeline, of which the global treatment market for its indications is currently $25.6 billion, according to Market Scope.

Axpaxli (OTX-TKI). The company’s lead clinical program is Axpaxli (axitinib). This is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) targeting all vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGFs) and platelet-derived growth factors (PDGFs) administered via an intravitreal implant that is currently undergoing evaluation for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

The former is a condition of the central portion of the retina (macula) where abnormal new blood vessel formation (neovascularization) occurs, precipitating blood vessel leakage and retinal distortion. It afflicts ~1.65 million Americans and is the most common cause of visual impairment among the elderly. The current standard of care [SOC] are therapies that target VEGF, a family of the causal proteins in neovascularization. They are dominated by Regeneron’s (REGN) Eylea (aflibercept – FY23 global sales of $9.2 billion) – and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Vabysmo ($2.7 billion). Roche and Novartis’ (NVS) Lucentis was another blockbuster wet AMD med that began succumbing to biosimilars in 2023.

Originally approved in 2021, Eylea was typically administered by injection every four weeks, until its higher dose version (Eylea HD 8mg) was able to keep 88% of patients at administration intervals of once every 12 weeks or longer over a two-year period. This led to its approval in August 2023. The Eylea franchise commanded a ~45% share of the domestic anti-VEGF market in 1Q24. As one can imagine, going once a month to get a needle jabbed in one’s eye is not particularly appealing, resulting in discontinuation rates approaching 40% for that administration protocol.

It is on this duration-of-treatment characteristic that Ocular is attempting to differentiate its candidates. One Axpaxli injection is designed to last at least six months. After one (of two) Phase 1 studies demonstrated an 89% reduction in treatment burden at 12 months from a single 600 µg injection of Axpaxli (and one Eylea 2mg injection at one month) (n=16) over SOC protocol (original dose Eylea 2mg every eight weeks) (n=5), the company got the okay to begin treating patients in a Phase 3 trial (SOL-1). The study will assess Axpaxli 450 µg versus Eylea 2mg in ~300 treatment-naïve patients (1:1) with the proportion of subjects maintaining visual acuity as defined by less than 15 ETDRS letter loss of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at week 36 determining superiority. All patients will receive two injections of Eylea, one eight weeks before and the other four weeks before Axpaxli administration. With first patients injected with Eylea in February 2024, data are expected from SOL-1 in 1Q25.

Whereas SOL-1 should support approval for Axpaxli, Ocular is embarking on a second Phase 3 study to support its commercialization. The non-inferiority trial (SOL-R) will enroll ~825 patients dosed 2:2:1 to receive (a more realistic) two administrations of Axpaxli (second at week 24), Eylea 2mg every eight weeks, or comparator at 0 and 24 weeks. The primary endpoint is mean BCVA change from baseline at week 48.

For the avoidance of doubt, the company is not the only player in the clinic working on longer treatment durations through axitinib. Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) is advancing essentially the same TKI (axitinib) administered into the suprachoroidal space. EyePoint (EYPT) also has a sustained-released bioerodible TKI Duravyu (vorolanib) expected to enter a pivotal trial in 2H24 after demonstrating an 89% reduction in treatment burden at month 6 with non-inferiority to Eylea, while Alcon (ALC) is pursuing a four-to-six-month TKI implant. Furthermore, there are gene therapies from Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) and Regenxbio (RGNX) undergoing clinical evaluation.

Axpaxli is also being assessed in the treatment of NPDR, the less severe form of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a condition characterized by damage to tiny blood vessels in the retina due to elevated levels of glucose. As the leading cause of blindness in adults, DR afflicts ~8.6 million Americans (146.4 million globally), of which ~2.7 million are cases of moderate-to-severe NPDR (without diabetic macular edema). There is no SOC for this indication due to the inconvenience of frequent anti-VEGF injections weighed against the severity of the disease.

In a Phase 1 trial (HELIOS), 6 of 14 patients taking Axpaxli experienced at least a one-step improvement on the diabetic retinopathy severity scale (DRSS) at 48 weeks, with none worsening and three demonstrating at least a two-step improvement. This compares to zero of eight patients in the sham cohort experiencing any improvement. When first announced as 40-week data in April 2024 with two of six (of 13 patients) demonstrating a two-step improvement, it triggered a seven-session, 46% selloff to $4.06 per share. With three showing a two-step improvement at 48 weeks, the market took more of a shine to that news, as well as to the positive enrollment update in the SOL-1 study and accelerated plans for the initiation of SOL-R. Reported after the close on June 7, 2024, shares of OCUL rose 14% to $5.75 in the subsequent trading session. The extra patient with the two-step improvement brought a sigh of relief to the market after EyePoint’s Duravyu failed its Phase 2 study for the same indication (with only 5% demonstrating at least a two-step improvement in DRSS versus Axpaxli’s 23%). Next steps for this indication will include the company huddling with the FDA to discuss a regulatory path forward.

Paxtrava (OTX-TIC). Although Ocular’s clear focus is Axpaxli for wet AMD, it is also advancing three other assets through the clinic. Its next most advanced extended-release candidate is Paxtrava (travoprost intracameral implant), which produced statistically significant top-line data in a Phase 2 study, reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Next steps include obtaining an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss a plan for a Phase 3 trial and a switch to a next generation, commercial injector as part of the treatment protocol.

Other Clinical Assets. The company also has two ophthalmic inserts for intracanalicular administration, OTX-CSI (cyclosporine) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Both have undergone Phase 2 evaluation and OTX-DED is in a small Phase 2 study to find an appropriate placebo comparator, as the one used in Phase 2 trials for these candidates did not behave as anticipated. Data expected in 4Q24 from that study will inform next steps for both assets.

Management Shake-Up:

As all this activity was transpiring at Ocular, it was announced in April 2024 that then President & CEO Antony Mattessich would be stepping down from those positions, effective immediately, with Executive Chairman of the Board Pravin Dugel assuming both roles. Although portrayed as a friendly split, a new chief medical officer and a new chief development officer were named shortly thereafter.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Irrespective of who is at the helm, revenue from Dextenza is not nearly sufficient at this juncture to stem the cash bleed from Ocular. As such, the company has conducted two equity capital fundings in the past seven months. The first raised net proceeds of $107.7 million at $3.25 per share in a public offering conducted in December 2023. This was followed by an injection of $316.4 million at $7.52 per share through a private placement of common stock and pre-funded warrants executed in February 2024. The second financing sparked a ten-session, 50% rally to a two-and-half-year high of $11.31 a share. As of March 31, 2024, Ocular held cash and equivalents of $482.9 million against notes payable with a principal amount of $82.5 million, providing it with an operating runway into 2028.

Since the company's recent investor day, five analyst firms, including Piper Sandler and Robert W. Baird, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $14 to $22 a share. In addition, TD Cowen upgraded the shares to a Buy and boosted their price target to $11 a share, from $7 previously. On average, they expect the company to lose $1.17 per share on revenue of $66.2 million in FY24, followed by a loss of $1.01 per share on revenue of $77.8 million in FY25. The impact of an Axpaxli approval would be felt in FY26.

Verdict:

Of the $25.6 billion treatment opportunity for Ocular’s pipeline indications, ~$15.3 billion is for those being pursued by Axpaxli: wet AMD and NPDR. It would appear that Street analysts are forecasting peak sales of ~$600 million for Axpaxli and another ~$100 million for Dextenza with their median $15 price target (assuming no worth to the balance of the franchise). This valuation isn’t necessarily rich, as it only represents around 5% of the AMD and NPDR therapy market. However, net of net cash, the market is assessing Ocular’s clinical and product portfolios at only ~$725 million. That lacuna between its current price and Street analysts’ median price objective is a function of shallow data from two Phase 1 wet AMD trials – one open-label study and one that injected 16 patients.

Whether that gap is closed is dependent upon the data from SOL-1 in 1Q25. With not much else in terms of meaningful catalysts (save a green light on a Phase 3 trial for Paxtrava in IOP), look for shares of OCUL to tread water for the balance of the year, with a small bias to the upside as the SOL-1 results get closer.

While a high beta play pending trial data early in 2025, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. shares do seem to have an attractive risk/reward profile, but only for risk-tolerant investors given the potential market.