Ocular Therapeutix: A Speculative Investment For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we take a more in-depth look at small-cap biopharma Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
  • The company is focused on developing therapies for eye conditions using bioresorbable hydrogel-based technology.
  • Ocular's lead clinical candidate, Axpaxli, is undergoing Phase 3 trials for wet AMD and NPDR, with potential peak sales forecasted at $600 million.
  • Ocular has a potentially lucrative market it is targeting, but the stock is currently only appropriate for risk-tolerant investors.
  • A full investment analysis around Ocular Therapeutix follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hand of Caucasian businessman rolling dice in sky

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of ophthalmology concern Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been on a rollercoaster ride recently. The shares rallied 200% trough-to-peak and subsequently cratering 64% in less than four months in 2024. Since then, they

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.76K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCUL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCUL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCUL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCUL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News