Introduction

I'm not breaking any news when I say that I have started to really like GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), a company I have increasingly covered since last year, when it was still General Electric.

After two major spin-offs, the company is now a pure-play aerospace company, which comes with massive benefits in a world where both commercial and defense demand is booming.

My most recent article was written on June 6, when I went with the title “Moat Monster: GE Aerospace's Rally is Just The Beginning.”

Since then, shares have returned roughly 8%, including the just-released earnings, which confirmed my bull case, as the company is hitting it out of the park.

Hence, in this article, I'll use the new numbers and comments to explain why I believe the company's rally has legs.

So, let's dive into the details!

GE Aerospace Seems Unstoppable

In the aforementioned article, I spent a lot of time discussing the wide moat of GE Aerospace. The company confirmed this in its just-released earnings call, as it powers three out of four commercial flights in the world. At any given time, roughly 900 thousand people are on an aircraft powered by its engines.

Last year, GE-powered planes carried roughly 3 billion people. These numbers include its joint ventures, like CFM International, which is co-owned by GE and the French Safran Aircraft Engines.

GE Aerospace

Currently, its business environment is booming.

In the second quarter, orders increased by 18%, and operating profit rose by 37% to $1.9 billion. This was driven by service growth, improved pricing, and a favorable product mix.

The operating margin also expanded by 506 basis points to 23.1%. This financial strength is further supported by a 62% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.20 and an increase of almost 20% in free cash flow (to $1.1 billion).

GE Aerospace

Moreover, aftermarket sales are key for GE Aerospace. This is what I wrote in my June article:

According to Research And Markets, the commercial aircraft aftermarket is expected to grow by 5.8% to roughly $70 billion by 2032. Research And Markets

The aftermarket of GE accounts for roughly 70% of its total revenues, which is a massive benefit, as the company makes money even many decades after it has delivered its engines to customers.

It also makes the business stronger due to higher recurring revenue, which increases visibility and reduces earnings volatility.

Currently, the company has an installed base of roughly 70 thousand commercial and defense engines.

GE Aerospace is also innovating through its CFM RISE program. According to the company, this program focuses on innovations like open fan designs, hybrid electric systems, and alternative fuels, which are all aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing environmental impact. These areas are what airlines are willing to spend a lot of money on.

For example, with our partner, Safran, we've demonstrated the aerodynamic and acoustic performance of the open fan design with more than 200 hours of wind tunnel test. Additionally, we've announced a new agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy to expand computing capabilities, which will further advance open fan design. The open fan is the most promising engine technology to help the industry reduce design to meet or exceed customer expectations for durability and deliver a step change in fuel efficiency. - GE 2Q24 Earnings Call

Moreover, in its existing product portfolio, it is securing new major deals, including new agreements like wide-body engine commitments from Turkish Airlines, National Airlines, and Japan Airlines. This is on top of a new partnership with British Airways for engines powering six Boeing 787s.

GE Aerospace

The company also has another program called FLIGHT DECK. This is a program to help improve operating efficiency, including addressing supply chain constraints.

I found the quote below to be a perfect example of the FLIGHT DECK program in a complex supply chain that depends on the best of the best supplies for efficient and safe engines.

Last quarter, we shared that the common denominator impacting growth across both services and new engines is constrained material supply with 80% of material input shortages tied to mine suppliers across 15 supply sites. This remains our focus today. We have deployed more than 550 of our engineering and supply chain resources into the supply base to use FLIGHT DECK to work hand-in-hand with our suppliers to identify and resolve constraints. - GE 2Q24 Earnings Call.

GE Aerospace

With that said, let's take a closer look at its financial numbers, outlook, and what this may mean for shareholders.

A Closer Look At Its Growth

As I mentioned at the start of this article, the company is hitting it out of the park with strong orders, higher margins, and the impact this has on per-share earnings.

Both the company's segments are doing very well.

For example, the company's commercial engine services (“CES”) segment has shown significant growth, driven by a 38% increase in orders and a 7% revenue boost.

According to the company, this growth is mainly provided by a 14% rise in services revenue, fueled by higher volumes, improved pricing, and strong demand for spare parts (aftermarket!).

Even better, despite challenges in engine deliveries, the company has managed to achieve a 21% increase in profit to $1.7 billion, with margins rising by 320 basis points.

GE Aerospace

The defense segment wasn't bad, either!

GE's defense propulsion and technologies (“DPT”) segment was able to grow profits by 70% despite a 25% decline in orders due to timing issues (this is normal in the defense sector).

Nonetheless, despite these headwinds, the year-to-date book-to-bill ratio was 1.0. This indicates that new orders and finished work are balanced — a great result in light of weak orders.

The total backlog for this segment is $17 billion.

GE Aerospace

It also saw 580 basis points higher margins to 14.3%.

Zooming a bit out again, the company has streamlined its cost structure, resulting in a 40% decline in the adjusted costs and intercompany eliminations.

Moreover, GE has generated significant cash flow from divestitures, including the sale of its electric insurance business and a reinsurance agreement. These transactions totaled roughly $700 million.

Personally, I love these divestitures, as they lower complexities and put a bigger emphasis on its core business: producing, selling, and maintaining engines.

What's Next?

What's better than good financial results?

A guidance hike!

As we can see below, the company's financial outlook remains very rosy, with expectations of operating profit ranging from $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion and an adjusted EPS guidance of $3.95 to $4.20, which reflects more than 50% growth.

In April, the company did not expect full-year EPS to come in higher than $4.05.

GE Aerospace

Free cash flow is expected to come in between $5.3 billion and $5.6 billion, more than 100% of its net income, which is a super high conversion rate and a sign of “high-quality” earnings.

Even better, the company issued long-term guidance, expecting roughly $10 billion in 2028 operating profit. That would be 47% above the upper bound of this year's guidance!

This is great news for its valuation.

Valuation

GE Aerospace has done extremely well on the stock market recently.

However, I believe it's far from done, as the business, led by Larry Culp, is getting full support from analysts, who expect >20% annual EPS growth to last, expecting $6.15 in EPS in 2026 (using the FactSet data in the chart below).

FAST Graphs

Even beyond 2026, the company is positive, as it expects to grow operating profit to $10 billion, as I already briefly mentioned.

As a result, I stick to a 35.7x multiple, which is the stock's five-year average. This implies a fair stock price of $220 (37.5x$6.15), 27% above the post-earnings stock price of currently $173.

The only reason I do not own this gem is that I already have more than 20% aerospace exposure and no cash to start a meaningful new position.

Takeaway

GE Aerospace's transformation into a pure-play aerospace company has truly paid off.

The latest earnings confirm the stellar demand in both commercial and defense sectors, driving impressive growth in orders, profits, and margins.

Meanwhile, the company's strong aftermarket revenue, innovative programs, and streamlined operations position it for sustained success and elevated free cash flow.

Even better, with guidance hikes and very ambitious long-term targets, GE Aerospace is not just maintaining momentum but accelerating it.

I also stuck to the pros and cons of my last article (I updated the valuation part).

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Wide Moat : GE Aerospace has an impressive moat, driven by significant government-supported R&D investments, a huge market share, and strong customer/supplier relationships.

: GE Aerospace has an impressive moat, driven by significant government-supported R&D investments, a huge market share, and strong customer/supplier relationships. Financial Strength : The company has shown a strong financial performance with double-digit growth in orders, revenue, and free cash flow.

: The company has shown a strong financial performance with double-digit growth in orders, revenue, and free cash flow. Dividend Growth : The recent dividend hike and a $15 billion buyback program are a good start to what is likely to be a long period of elevated dividend growth.

: The recent dividend hike and a $15 billion buyback program are a good start to what is likely to be a long period of elevated dividend growth. Market Dominance : GE powers a significant portion of global commercial flights, with a massive market share in both narrow-body and wide-body engines.

: GE powers a significant portion of global commercial flights, with a massive market share in both narrow-body and wide-body engines. Growth Potential: GE has favorable growth projections for EPS and free cash flow, with a fair stock price target 27% above the current price.

Cons: