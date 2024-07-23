martinrlee

On the surface, Western Union (NYSE:WU) has the makings of an attractive 'melting ice cube' investment. Its core Consumer Money Transfer segment is in gradual secular decline, yet the company is generating significant free cash flow and returning much of it to shareholders. Despite the recent decline in share price, I believe Western Union shares are fully valued with no 'deep value' upside.

Attractive Legacy Business with Increasing Headwinds

Since its founding in 1851, Western Union has pivoted from a pioneer in the telegraphy industry to become a top brand in the global money remittance business, facilitating over $100 billion in cross-border principal last year. Over half of these transactions originate in North America or Europe with recipients predominantly located in Latin America, the Caribbean or South Asia.

Western Union makes money on fees charged to the sender based on the principal amount, the send/receive country and the channel. Transfers can be funded using cash, debit cards or electronic funds transfer and can be initiated using a mobile device, online, at a self-service kiosk or any 'agent' retail location. An agent is a retail partner of Western Union (typically a convenience store, gas station, post office etc.). Funds are disbursed at agent locations through cash, money orders, checks or ATM payouts.

Western Union provides agents with the physical money transfer processing systems, and runs the back-end settlement infrastructure, marketing support, compliance training and call centers.

Attractive Legacy Business

Western Union's 'agent' business model is attractive for several reasons:

Aside from sign-on bonuses, there is very little incremental capital requirement to expand new agent locations The asset-light nature of the business means WU has high operating leverage, underspends depreciation and can expand geographic reach to even the most rural agents (often where alternative means of money transfer are unavailable) Western Union has a negative working capital balance at all times, meaning it receives settlement funds in advance of its obligations. This is important because almost 40% of 'settlement assets' are invested in interest-bearing securities. Customers are effectively subsidizing the business's working capital

These characteristics give Western Union a very high return on equity, meaning there is little capital required to sustain existing earnings power, thus freeing up capital for growth or capital return to shareholders.

Although remittance volume is heavily tied to employment and economic growth, there is significant customer retention and repeatability - migrant workers (growing in number) periodically sending funds to home countries.

Foreign Born Labor in US (WU Corporate Presentation)

Western Union's loyalty program, globally recognized brand and rural reach (through its 400K+ agent locations) give it staying power. Recent regulations (such as anti-money laundering, consumer protection and privacy laws) have also created a barrier of entry for smaller competitors, albeit costing millions in compliance costs.

Western Union has also exhibited disciplined cost management, maintaining ~20% operating margins, despite a 9% decline in sales since 2019. Management is currently carrying out a 5-year, $150 million 'Operating Expense Redeployment Program' which has saved $50 million annually and should help maintain margins in the face of further legacy sales declines.

WU Corporate Presentation

Management has also recently established partnerships with Katapulk Marketplace (to offer money transfer services for Cubans), Visa (to expand Visa prepaid card access) and Tencent (to send money to Chinese Weixin Pay wallets), which should sustain transaction volumes.

The company has also substantially invested in its Branded Digital segment, with all app/digital wallet/website transactions now composing 23% of all Consumer Money Transfer revenues. Digital transaction volume accelerated last quarter, increasing 13% YoY.

WU 2024 Plan (Western Union Corporate Presentation)

Since divesting its Business Solutions segment for $900 million to private equity in 2021, Western Union's only other segment is Consumer Services, a growing bill payment, money order and forex services business. Management has emphasized the 'ecosystem' of this segment whereby consumers generate fees using Western Union as a 'one-stop shop' for bill payment, money orders, pre-paid cards, and digital wallets at company-operated locations or through WesternUnion.com.

This segment operates at an attractive 30%+ operating margin, but only comprises 7% of revenues, with management aiming for double-digit growth.

Segment Revenues (Western Union 10K)

Increasing Headwinds

This core business is in steady decline, facing competition from digital wallets, online wire transfers and social media-based remittances. While remittances have grown at double-digit rates in some Latin America/Caribbean countries, increased Internet access, smart phone usage and expanded banking access in receiving countries has lessened reliance on Western Union's 'agent' cash-driven business model.

Intensifying competition from money transfer services like PayPal (PYPL), Venmo, Remitly (RELY) and incumbent money transfer businesses like MoneyGram and Euronet (EEFT) have eroded margins. Nearly 80% of Western Union's business consists of cash remittances, which have nearly 5% transaction costs to the consumer (due to 30-40% revenue share with agents), which compares to a 3-4% consumer transaction costs for digital remittances.

In the legacy business, routine regulatory scrutiny (including a $586 million fine by the FTC for 'aiding and abetting wire fraud' in 2017) has also increased compliance costs. Western Union has also struggled to maintain exclusivity with some of its largest agents, due to new laws prohibiting exclusive arrangements and growing competitiveness to win over new agents.

WU Take Rate (Pernas Research)

Unsurprisingly, these factors have adversely impacted gross margins. In response, management has refined its focus to grow customer usage of its digital offerings (its app and digital wallet), which management believes can generate cross-selling and increase ancillary high-margin services like bill payment. This effort has been slow to roll out, with wallets live in only 5 countries and the app available in only 12.

WU Gross Margins (Koyfin)

There has been mixed success with this 'digital transformation,' as this business is lower margin, costs significantly more to market and deviates from Western Union's competitive advantage of widespread physical presence. Management has focused on migrating existing retail users to digital channels through promotional pricing and increased offerings, which has had recent success with 9% YoY branded digital business growth last quarter.

While the heightened focus on digital remittances is a necessary evolution to Western Union's business, it does not necessarily mean that a buildout of a fully comprehensive digital banking 'ecosystem' is a good use of capital. Competitor Remitly (RELY) shuttered its digital banking business last year after saying it did not garner "significant overlap" with Remitly's existing customers.

Encouragingly, I believe the sale of Western Union's non-core 'Business Solutions' segment last year (a cross-border payment platform for small-medium sized businesses) enhances management's focus on the consumer transition to digital.

Capital Allocation Concerns

Generating close to $800 million in operating cash flow last year, Western Union has ample coverage of its 7% dividend ($350 million) and repurchased over $300 million in stock in 2023. Incredibly, the company has bought back 36% of shares since 2014 and 3.5% of shares last quarter alone.

WU Shares Outstanding (Koyfin)

While share buybacks are generally regarded as 'good' for the investor, I view them conditionally: 1) They are only accretive if the stock is cheap (an arguable statement about Western Union over the past 10 years), and 2) they come at the expense of growth.

The stock's performance over the past decade indicates to me that much of those repurchases were value-destroying. They also tell me that management has long believed that there has not been a more attractive alternative use of capital, such as growth opportunities. While this is concerning, it does not necessarily make it un-investable.

So where has management been spending excess cash?

To hasten customer transition to Western Union's digital offerings, management has focused on the build-out company-owned or 'concept' stores and has continued investing in the build out of internal use software and omni-channel re-branding.

Western Union Concept Store (Warsaw) (Western Union)

While management touts the effectiveness of this 'controlled distribution' strategy with high digital customer growth rates and retail-digital conversion success in its Asia-Pacific market, it is unclear what customer acquisition economics actually look like. We are seeing some double-digit growth shows up in the high-margin Consumer Services segment (money order services, retail forex, prepaid cards, etc.), but this segment is only 8% of revenues. Encouragingly, management has guided this segment to operate at a similar margin profile to the legacy business.

Management is also shifting its legacy 'agent' business model to comprise of less 'upfront' capitalized signing bonuses to higher 'performance-driven commission structures.' This indicates to me that there are fewer 'new agent' growth opportunities, with competition for existing 'agents' intensifying. Expect this re-alignment to hurt gross margins, but improve cash flow conversion.

Management has reduced $400 million in net debt since 2021 and has $1.1 billion in upcoming maturities in the next 2 years, with sufficient cash to pay down those obligations ($1.1 billion in cash on their balance sheet as of Q1). Aside from continued repurchases, dividend and deleveraging, management has not made any major strategic capital investments. Despite their impressively low cost of capital, they only briefly mentioned 'acquisition opportunities' once in their Q4 earnings call.

Western Union Maturity Profile (WU 10Q)

Ultimately, I am concerned that Western Union has no attractive 'transition' plan. Through its brand and concept stores, it has the ability to roll out new offerings and convert a familiar base of customers from retail to digital, but the digital remittance business is a highly competitive, lower margin business that they are 'late to the game' on.

The reality is that the value of the company lies in their success in stemming declines in the cash remittance business and their ability to retain Branded Digital customers without losing margin.

Valuation Not Compelling Enough

While I believe the retail Consumer Money Transfer segment still has significant runway, a back of the envelope discounted cash flow indicates that the market already appreciates this fact.

Using management's $4.15 billion sales projections at an 18.5% operating margin and extrapolating $35 million/quarter in maintenance capex, owner's earnings are ~$490 million. At a 2% growth rate and 1% terminal rate, an NPV12 indicates the stock is in-line with its current value.

NVP12 of Western Union (Author's Calculations)

To be clear, we may be overstating maintenance capital expenditures because capitalized contract costs could be classified as 'growth' and the shift to a 'higher commission' structure is already reflected in operating margin projections. However, given recent agent attrition in Europe and declining take rates, I think it is conservative to assume this spending maintains, rather than grows, earnings power. Further, I suspect the shift to digital and growth in Consumer Services will also keep 'internal use software' capex elevated.

On a relative basis, Western Union is marginally cheaper than its peers, and given its brand value and slow transition from its legacy remittance business, operates at higher margins. Madison Dearborn's acquisition of MoneyGram last year for $1.8 billion is the best valuation comparable, which indicates that there is not a significant mispricing in Western Union's valuation today.

WU Relative Valuation (Author's Calculation)

Conclusion

While Western Union continues to produce high operating cash flow with a well-covered dividend, the valuation does not offer sufficient margin of safety for a declining core business. Recent results have indicated that digital remittances have had moderate success in stemming the slowdown in the legacy business, however management has been opaque about the margin profile of the transition.

The pursuit of the digital remittance and banking business bears many uncertainties and will lead Western Union to lose its incumbent competitive advantage. Further, management's capital allocation approach appears late and indecisive, with results largely unclear. Management's focus on 'concept stores' indicates that they are concerned about their ability to transition existing customers to their digital platform, which suggests a potential loss in pricing power in a more competitive market.

With limited new agency growth opportunities, no strategic acquisitions and unconvincing capital allocation, Western Union does not yet offer the 'deep value' upside necessary to invest in a declining business.