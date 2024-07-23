JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

A little over a year ago, in May of 2023, I wrote an article that took a neutral stance on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). For those not familiar with the company, it operates in the commercial and residential markets, providing products like flooring, carpets, rugs, ceramic tiles, and more. Even though I have found some companies in this market that have been appealing from a valuation perspective, this is a difficult space to be in right now. At that time, I acknowledged that financial performance for the business had been hindered because of weak market conditions. That hurt its top and bottom lines, particularly its bottom line. Shares were cheap at that moment. But they weren't cheap enough for me to think that they would outperform the broader market moving forward.

And sure enough, the market did not disappoint. Even though shares of Mohawk Industries are up a whopping 27.7% since I last wrote about the firm, this actually falls short of the 33.6% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Fast forward to today, and we continue to see pain on the top line. However, the bottom line for the business is showing some improvement. The stock remains cheap from a valuation perspective, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. But until we see further improvement from here, I am not ready to pull the trigger just yet.

The good news is that, after the market closes on July 25th, management is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. While revenue is expected to take a hit year over year, earnings per share are actually forecasted to come in higher than what they were last year. If management can deliver on this and if they can provide some insight into performance moving forward that indicates the worst is behind us, I very well could upgrade the stock to a “buy.” But for now, I think that maintaining a neutral stance is the best approach.

Assessing recent results

Financial performance achieved by Mohawk Industries has not been particularly great over the past year or so. To see this, we need only look at financial performance covering 2022 and 2023. During the 2023 fiscal year, revenue for the business came in at $11.14 billion. That happens to be 5.1% lower than the $11.74 billion generated just one year earlier. When looking at sales for individual product categories, the biggest hit for the company came from its Carpet & Resilient offerings. Revenue fell from $4.24 billion to $3.96 billion. But this wasn't all. In fact, all the company’s major product categories took a beating year over year. Perhaps the smallest decline came from its Ceramic & Stone products, which dipped from $4.32 billion to $4.29 billion. However, Laminate & Wood product sales dropped from $1.96 billion to $1.73 billion, while the “Other” category of offerings fell from $1.22 billion to $1.15 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

According to management, the pain for the company was driven largely by lower legacies sales volumes in the amount of $743 million. Unfavorable pricing, combined with changes in product mix, hit revenue by another $143 million. And foreign currency hit sales to the tune of $72 million. The picture would have been worse had it not been for $389 million in benefit associated with acquisitions. When focused on specific operating units for the company, the Global Ceramic space is where we saw most of the benefit associated with acquisition-based revenue. That part of the company was aided to the tune of $294 million. From these purchases. Price and product mix changes, combined with lower sales volumes of legacy products, ultimately impacted sales across the board outside of that. Management attributed this weakness to rising interest rates that caused delayed consumer spending. Inflationary pressures were also part of this, as was considerable uncertainty regarding macroeconomic conditions. Reductions in home buying, home construction, and residential remodeling, all played a role as well.

As painful as 2023 was from a revenue perspective, the bottom line for the company was even worse. Net income went from $25.2 million to negative $439.5 million. Even if we look at adjusted net profits, we would see weakness. This metric fell from $823.1 million to $587 million. It is true that operating cash flow nearly doubled from $669.2 million to $1.33 billion. But once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $1.34 billion to $1.06 billion. And lastly, EBITDA for the company contracted from $1.65 billion to $1.42 billion.

If there was one good thing about the pain that Mohawk Industries experienced, it is that it pushed management to engage in significant cost-cutting initiatives. During 2023, management focused a great deal on restructuring. This came at a cost of roughly $215 million. However, management expects these actions to ultimately save the company about $150 million on an annual basis. The good news is that we did see some of this come into play in the first quarter of 2024. Even though revenue dropped from $2.81 billion to $2.68 billion, with that decline attributable to changes in product mix, pricing, and reductions in sales volume, net income popped from $80.2 million to $105 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Lower input costs of $146 million benefit the company quite a bit. However, the firm did also benefit from productivity gains to the tune of $35 million. Most other profitability metrics followed suit. Adjusted net income managed to climb from $111.9 million to $118.8 million. It is true that operating cash flow fell from $257.3 million to $183.7 million. But on an adjusted basis, it rose from $233.9 million to $258.1 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business ticked up from $308.6 million to $318.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we use historical results from 2022 and 2023, valuing Mohawk Industries becomes quite easy. In the chart above, you can see the results of my analysis. Even though the 2023 figures make the company look a bit lofty relative to earnings, it is attractively priced in every other respect. As part of my analysis, I then compared our candidate to five similar firms as shown in the table below. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Mohawk Industries. But on a price to operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis, two of the five companies ended up cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Mohawk Industries 14.0 7.8 7.2 Leggett & Platt (LEG) 16.7 4.4 61.0 Tempur Sealy International (TPX) 25.5 15.3 15.6 La-Z-Boy (LZB) 14.7 11.4 4.9 Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) 10.8 9.5 5.5 The Lovesac Company (LOVE) 31.6 7.4 11.7 Click to enlarge

Given the relative valuation, and how shares are valued on an absolute basis, it's difficult for me to say that I am pessimistic. I certainly wouldn't consider myself that. But because of continued weakness on the top line, I can't exactly be optimistic. If shares were a bit cheaper, I would say that an upgrade might be warranted. But that's not the case as I see it.

The good news is that this picture can always change. And it just so happens that, after the market closes on July 25th, management is expected to announce financial results for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Leading up to that time, management is forecasting adjusted earnings per share of between $2.68 and $2.78. At the midpoint, this would give us adjusted net income of $174.7 million.

Meanwhile, analysts are anticipating adjusted earnings per share of $2.75, or $176 million, and GAAP earnings per share of $2.74, or $175.4 million. Should this come to fruition, the adjusted earnings would fall just shy of the $2.76, or $176.1 million, reported for the second quarter of 2023. But the GAAP earnings would be significantly higher than the $1.58, or $101.2 million, reported for net income last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

These earnings figures are expected to be coming from lower revenue on a year-over-year basis. In the second quarter of 2023, Mohawk Industries generated sales of $2.95 billion. Those are anticipated to come in at around $2.84 billion this year. It will be interesting to see what other profitability metrics look like when data comes out. In the table above, you can see what some of these were for the second quarter of 2023. These are all important metrics that investors should be cognizant of and be paying special attention to when data does come out in the coming days.

Takeaway

Leading into earnings, I am not exactly pessimistic. But I'm not optimistic either. The recent uptick in profits and cash flows exhibited by management are certainly encouraging. And it will definitely be interesting to see the extent to which analysts are right this time around from a revenue and earnings perspective. At some point, we need to see sales stabilize at worst, or grow at best. And we also need to see some additional positive results on the bottom line. If things do go well when earnings are reported, it wouldn't be unthinkable that I would upgrade the stock to a soft “buy.” But for now, I am maintaining my ‘hold’ rating until new data comes out.