Spotify Q2: Subscriber Gains With Improved Monetization
Summary
- Spotify Technology S.A. shows 14% year-over-year growth in monthly active users, highlighting subscriber gains and improved monetization.
- The company's strategies in podcasts and ad-supported streaming services contribute to subscriber growth and revenue increases.
- Forecasting 22% revenue growth for FY24, with potential downside risks from competition with Apple Music. Reiterating “Strong Buy” rating with $400 price target.
