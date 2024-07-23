Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 11:46 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.66K Followers

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Joint - Vice President, Investor Relations
Richard Adkerson - Chairman
Kathleen Quirk - President & Chief Executive Officer
Cory Stevens - President, Mining Services
Mark Johnson - President & Chief Operating Officer, Freeport-McMoRan Indonesia; Executive Vice President, PT Freeport Indonesia

Conference Call Participants

Alan Spence - BNP Paribas
Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley
Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank
Bob Brackett - Bernstein
Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank
Michael Dudas - VRP
Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities
Brian MacArthur - Raymond James
Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freeport-McMoRan Second Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Joint, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Joint

Thank you, Regina and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Freeport-McMoRan conference call. Earlier this morning, FCX reported its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results. A copy of today's release with supplemental schedules and slides is available on our website, fcx.com.

Today's conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet. Anyone may listen to the conference call by accessing our website homepage and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to analysts and investors, the financial press has been invited to listen to today's call. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website later today.

Before we begin our comments, we'd like to remind everyone that today's press release and certain of our comments on the call include non-GAAP measures and forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to our cautionary language

Recommended For You

About FCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCX

Trending Analysis

Trending News