Fidelity Ethereum Fund: My Personal Pick From The ETH ETFs

Summary

  • Nine spot ETH ETFs have been approved in the US, including seven new offerings and two from Grayscale.
  • Most funds are offering 0.00% fees through waivers, with Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust having the lowest fee at 0.15%.
  • Fidelity's self-stored approach for ETH custody may make FETH the best option for long-term investment.
  • Since the assets in the funds are not staked on-chain, there is a possible opportunity cost in longing ETH through the ETFs.

World cryptocurrency. Ethereum coin in purple neon light close-up. Financial system of the future - Ukraine, Izmail 17.03.22

Oleksandr Shatyrov

It's been a bit of a strange road for the approval of the spot Ethereum (ETH-USD) ETFs in the United States. For most of the last couple years it seemed as though the spot ETH funds

This article was written by

Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

