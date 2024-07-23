constantgardener/E+ via Getty Images

This morning, we are downgrading the Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to a hold. We had two recent buy calls on the stock, one in July 2023, and reiterated a buy in October 2023. The bank that serves customers in the Hawaiian Islands market, in our opinion, is facing operational pressure after a tough two-year stretch that saw not only immense pain for regional banks as a whole, but wildfire tragedies ravaging Maui. The stock is up markedly from our calls, but now we issue a gentleman's sell call by moving to hold. In short, take your profit. We see limited upside from here.

The company just reported mixed earnings, and the once-great yield has come down to more reasonable levels. Frankly, the share price action was abysmal for all of 2024. While it has remained above our buy call prices, the recent surge in the sector presents an opportunity to cash in if you did not take a profit in December when shares were up some 40%. Overall, Q2 metrics were mixed, and we moved to neutral.

Bank of Hawaii Q2 headline earnings, top and bottom-line miss

The bank reported net revenues of $156.9 million, down 6.4% from $167.6 million in Q2 2023. This was a slight miss versus consensus expectations. Provisions for credit losses are back on the rise here. Provisions were $2.4 million, up from $2.0 million in Q1, and about flat from a year ago. We will keep an eye on this. Non-interest income is softening. Non-interest income was $42.1 million, a decrease of 0.5% from the sequential quarter and a decrease of 2.7% from last year.

One positive is the yields on loans increased. The average yield on loans and leases was 4.76%, up 13 basis points from Q1 and up 57 basis points from a year ago. However, this was offset by the average cost of interest-bearing deposits somewhat at 2.46% which was up 7 basis points from the prior quarter and up 92 basis points from a year ago. So margins did expand to 2.15% from 2.11% in Q1. Coupled with high expenses, all of this combined to lead to EPS of $0.81 in Q2. This missed by $0.06, was down from $0.87 in Q1, and down from $1.12 a year ago. This is a sell signal.

BOH loans and deposits both fell

We constantly look for loan and deposit growth for any bank we examine. With the Bank of Hawaii, we are now seeing both loan and deposit contraction. Deposits were $20.4 billion, a decrease of 1.3% from Q1, and down 0.5% from a year ago. The total loans the company has were $13.8 billion, down 0.2% from just last quarter and down 0.6% from a year ago.

The efficiency ratio declined

The return on average assets was 0.59%, dipping from 0.63% in Q1, and down from 0.77% a year ago. The return on equity was 10.41%. Folks, this is down 454 basis points from 14.95% last year. It was also down from 11.20% in Q1. Perhaps not surprisingly, the efficiency ratio worsened to 69.60%, versus 62.07% from a year ago. It also softened from the sequential quarters' 67.76%. Asset quality overall is still positive. We saw net charge-offs of 0.10% of annualized outstanding loans, which is quite low, but did tick up from 0.04% last year. The allowance for credit losses declined $0.2 million from Q1, while the ratio is now just 1.7% of all loans, flat from Q1.

Take home

This was not a good quarter for the Bank of Hawaii. The asset quality metrics are respectable, but efficiency has softened significantly. Loans and deposits have contracted. Earnings are pretty light. With the recent run-up in shares, we think it's best to take profits from our buy calls and look to reallocate.