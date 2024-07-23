Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Paul - CEO
Markus Blanka-Graff - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Irving - Bernstein
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley
Marco Limite - Barclays
Satish Sivakumar - Citi
Elliot Alper - TD Cowen
Sebastian Vogel - UBS
Gian-Marco Werro - ZKB
Andy Chu - DB
Lars Heindorff - Nordea

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel. Please go ahead, sir.

Stefan Paul

Thank you very much, Sandra and good afternoon and welcome to the presentation of Kuehne + Nagel's half year 2024 financial results. I'm CEO, Stefan Paul and I'm once again joined by our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff sitting next to me.

Let's go into the half year 2024 figures. Page Number 2. Focusing on the most recent quarter, the Kuehne + Nagel Group achieved a Q2 EBIT result of CHF402 million, which fulfilled our expectations to improve on the Q1 result of CHF376 million.

The Q EBIT result was CHF419 million, excluding non-recurring costs associated with the streamlining of our organizational structure, which we announced in early April and concluded in the quarter.

Driving this positive result was a meaningful seasonal volume uplift in Q2 versus Q1, combined with our ongoing focus on yield management. Unit cost improvement in core Sea Logistics and Air Logistics operations also contributed to the stronger result.

