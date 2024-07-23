TPAP8228/iStock via Getty Images

Since my bullish piece entitled "Further Upside Possible Driven By Generative AI" on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) in December last year, it has gained more than 90% mainly because of the opportunities associated with cooling Nvidia's (NVDA) power-hungry AI chips in data centers.

Currently trading at around $88, its stock has followed the semiconductor giant since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 as shown below.

Data by YCharts

However, as evidenced by the chart above, the Ohio-based power and cooling manufacturer has lost ground since May, possibly due to the time lag before AI translates into revenues, as I detail later. Also, this thesis aims to show that it could constitute a buy-the-dip opportunity, but depending on certain updates when the company reports second-quarter 2024 (Q2) earnings around July 24.

I start by explaining the artificial intelligence narrative.

The Need for Cooling and Related Opportunities

First, servers housed in data centers necessitate strict environmental parameters, one of which is temperature. In this respect, Vertiv which was formerly called Emerson Network Power provides the equipment necessary, both to power up servers and cool them, and this has been the case for decades.

However, what has changed since November 2022 is the emergence of Nvidia's accelerator Tensor H100 GPUs which drive Generative AI, the innovation that enables ChatGPT to deliver advanced and interactive responses to search queries. Seeing such prowess from an intelligent chatbot, many CEOs have invested in AI, but, Nvidia's chips should only accelerate a secular trend that has seen computational resources hosted in data centers doubling every six months to keep pace with the growth of previous flavors of artificial intelligence like machine learning.

This comes with a challenge, though because racks (or server cabinets) need more power while cooling systems have to dissipate heat quickly. In this respect, Vertiv can satisfy the energy requirements of GPU-loaded racks, which consume two times more power than those filled with conventional chips (CPUs). More importantly, the company is well positioned for direct-to-chip cooling techniques to rapidly extract the heat away from the critical AI load before it gets roasted.

Looking at liquid cooling opportunities, the Dell'Oro Group estimates the market to be valued at around $2 billion by 2027.

www.vertiv.com

Still, despite such opportunities, its share price has dropped by more than $20 from its peak of $106 reached on May 24 making it imperative to explain the reasons for the dip.

AI Opportunities Starting To Materialize, but Still Early

In this context, liquid cooling forms part of DCPI or Data Center Physical Infrastructure where in addition to Vertiv, there are also large players like Eaton Corporation (ETN) and Europe's Schneider Electric S.E (OTCPK:SBGSY), two companies large enough to develop solutions organically through large research budgets or acquire new technologies for delivering Generative AI in data centers.

Now, I came up with a price target of $58 in my earlier thesis, or a 21% upside. Noteworthily, further upside was conditional on making sustained progress in sales and the AI-related opportunity as Vertiv is more of a second-phase AI infrastructure play since it takes time from the time Nvidia ships its processors to when they are powered up into data centers. To this end, analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS) also mention that it is more of a phase 2 AI play.

This longer-term outlook is also justified by the $1.64 billion of sales for the first quarter of 2024 (Q1) which certainly represented a YoY growth of 7.76%, but, tellingly, this is the second-lowest figure after the March 2022 quarter low of 5.28%. The contrast sharply with Nvidia is illustrated below.

Charts prepared using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

Along the same lines and looking at the pipeline, while Vertiv's book-to-bill increased to 1.5x in Q1 from 1.3x in December last year, or by 15.3%, the CEO cautioned that "it's still early in many respects for the industry" when talking about the demand for liquid cooling solutions during Q1's earnings call.

Earnings Call Presentation (seekingalpha.com)

Moreover, the 15.3% increase in the book-to-bill mostly concerns larger orders for deliveries beyond 2024 or those with longer lead times. Therefore, while the company has potential, it may be too early to financially benefit from innovation. Additionally, such opportunities tend to attract other players, making it important to assess market positioning.

Factoring in the Competition and Identifying a Target Price

For this purpose, I make a comparison with intelligent power management company Eaton, which is also starting to see the effect of AI on its data center business, namely for orders and during negotiations with customers. Additionally, it recently acquired Exertherm as a move to enhance its Brightlayer thermal monitoring solutions for electrical equipment, as data centers generate more heat as they host more energy-hungry GPUs.

Furthermore, as more megawatts of power are being deployed per rack to cater to higher computational load in data centers, both providers have seen demand for equipment to satisfy higher power and cooling usage. Now, since both should benefit from this trend, Eaton’s lower forward GAAP P/E 33.37x may appear attractive, but the company does not seem to possess Vertiv's liquid cooling advantage.

Thus, Vertiv deserves better, and looking for a target price, I take into account that its P/E in November 2022 was around 40x as per the chart below. Now, I consider that Digital Realty Trust (DLR) which I recently covered has benefited from an 82% increase in pricing per cabinet due to AI-related demand, which would considerably increase its profitability. Adopting some moderation and assuming that Vertiv can increase its pricing by 40% or around half the data center hosting provider, this would translate into a P/E of 56x (40 x 1.4), resulting in a target of $123.2 (88 x 1.4) based on the current share price of $88.

Data by YCharts

I again reiterate that it remains a long-term target, namely for 2025. The reason is, according to Gartner, enterprises are more likely to spend money to plan Gen AI projects this year than carry out fully blown deployments, with the full-scale implementations only gaining traction in 2025.

Next, I highlight the updates and metrics to look for during Q2's earnings call.

What to Look For in Q2's Earnings Call

First, it is important to obtain a management update on whether Vertiv's positioning in the data center industry, which is largely based on its technological differentiation for direct-to-chip cooling, stands good. In this case, competitor Eaton could pose a challenge if its data center end market continues to gain, especially for hybrid data centers where both conventional IT and accelerated computing coexist.

Second, for certain configurations, it is entirely possible that Nvidia's DGX system, which consists of many GPUs stacked together to deliver a supercomputer level of performance, could come equipped with its own liquid cooling mechanism, thereby not necessitating data center-level modifications. Still, not all data centers will be converted exclusively for AI, as they also need to host cloud computing.

In these circumstances, Vertiv could face demand uncertainty as it does not enjoy the same near-monopolistic status as Nvidia, making it important to thoroughly analyze management comments related to AI prospects.

Talking metrics, the full-year 2024 guidance was for organic growth and operating margins to expand by 12% and 17.7% respectively in Q1. In this respect, any guidance upgrade in Q2 will imply better sales and pricing, respectively. Focusing on the margins, they are expected to increase above 20% in the longer term, and any sign of this happening faster will show Vertiv "strengthening pricing muscles". Another metric for the longer-term growth potential can be obtained through the book-to-bill being sustained at 1.5x.

Pursuing further, since it will have to supply additional power and cooling equipment, it becomes important to look at the financial capability to ramp up liquid cooling production at two of its three plants. In this respect, since it had only $275 million of cash versus $2.92 billion of debt at the end of March, I believe an update is required on potential supply chain overheads in case 60% tariffs are imposed on products manufactured in and imported from China after the November elections.

Detailing further, the company has been diversifying its manufacturing away from China into India, which is also a growing market for Vertiv, but it still has a factory in the East Asian country. Also, it generates around 20% of its sales from the Asia Pacific region, which includes China, and could suffer from a revenue shortfall in case Chinese authorities resort to a tit-for-tat reaction. In the context of the AI cooling equipment ramp, I think an update is required as to the percentage of products or components shipped from China to have an idea of the potential impact.

Cautious Outlook as Volatility Could Continue, but Potential Remains

In conclusion, this thesis has made an investment case for Vertiv as an AI infrastructure play that differentiates itself with its precision cooling solutions, key to hosting accelerator chips in data centers in appropriate conditions. For this purpose, $123 remains a long-term target, and, given the recent volatility, the company needs to demonstrate progress during the forthcoming earnings call.

To this end, this remains a dynamic area where new power and cooling technologies are likely to appear, especially when facing much larger companies as shown below, which have the financial capability to grow inorganically. Another potential source of uncertainty is Nvidia innovating at a rapid pace with its new Blackwell GPUs, which may not require the same thermal design as its still-new H100s at the data center level.

Comparison with peers (seekingalpha.com)

Finally, do expect price volatility in case the guidance is lower than expected for an overpriced stock relative to the industrial sector, which explains my Hold position

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.