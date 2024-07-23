Olekcii Mach

Platinum and palladium underperformed the gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) futures markets over the first six months of 2024. While silver rose 21.39% and gold posted a 12.93% gain, platinum (XPTUSD:CUR) was only 0.69% higher, and palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) fell 11.85% from the end of 2023 through the end of Q2.

Gold reached its highest price on record in May 2024, at over $2,400 per ounce. Silver rose to its highest level since late 2012, when it traded at $32.50 per ounce in May 2024. Meanwhile, platinum remained less than half the price at the 2008 peak, and palladium was under one-third the level at its March 2022 record high.

Platinum and palladium are inexpensive compared to gold and silver, their precious cousins. Precious metals are investment assets and industrial metals. However, the shine has been off the platinum-group metals, or PGMs, in 2024. Value investors could turn to platinum and palladium over the coming months if gold and silver prices continue to rise. As the platinum and palladium futures markets have far less volume and open interest than gold and silver, any investment demand could ignite substantial recovery rallies as illiquidity increases price variance.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY) is a leading South African platinum group metal producer. A recovery in the PGMs could push the stock that trades under $5.40 per share significantly higher.

South Africa produces the most platinum

In 2023, global platinum mine production was around 180 metric tons or 5.787 million ounces. South Africa was the leading platinum-producing country, with an output of 120 tons, or two-thirds of the annual mine supplies. Russia was a distant second, with 23 tons of output.

South Africa has the world’s leading platinum reserves, with an estimated 63,000 tons, which amounts to 88% of the world’s platinum reserves in the earth’s crust.

South Africa and Russia are virtually tied in palladium output

The world produced 210 metric tons or 6.752 million ounces of palladium in 2023.

Palladium Production in 2023 by Country (Statista)

The chart highlights that Russia led the world with 92 tons or 43.8% of 2023 supplies. South African production at 71 metric tons amounted to 33.8% of annual global mine supplies.

The difference between the two leading producing countries

Platinum and palladium production comes from primary mines in South Africa, while in Russia, it is primarily a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. The bottom line is that South Africa and Russia dominate the global platinum and palladium mine supplies.

While production comes from primary and secondary mining, Russia and South Africa have grown closer over the past years as both are members of the political and economic BRICS bloc of countries.

Over the past years, U.S. and European sanctions on Russia and China have led the BRICS countries to seek non-dollar and non-euro alternatives for cross-border trading. Meanwhile, platinum and palladium are critical strategic metals, with South Africa and Russia, two BRICS nations, controlling the lion’s share of annual output. Given the currency geopolitical landscape, trade barriers could create shortages of the rare metals.

IMPUY is a top South African PGM producer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is a leading South African platinum group metals producer. Its company profile states:

IMPUY Company Profile (Seeking Alpha)

In 2023, IMPUY sold 1.41 million ounces of platinum (43 tons) and 1.05 million (32.66 tons) ounces of palladium. These sales account for a significant percentage of South African and worldwide output, which was 180 tons of platinum and 210 tons of palladium.

Monthly Chart of IMPUY Shares (Barchart)

Since 2022, IMPUY shares have been as low as $1.10 in August 2018 and as high as $47.95 in May 2008. At $5.00 per share on July 23, IMPUY had a $4.43 billion market cap. The stock trades an average of 176,490 shares daily with an annual dividend of 6.0 cents, translating to a 1.2% yield.

IMPUY is trading near the lows, and platinum and palladium prices have underperformed gold and silver. Palladium is in a bearish trend, and platinum prices have been stuck around the $1,000 per ounce level for years.

The value case for PGMs

Platinum and palladium are rare metals with annual production of 180 and 210 tons, respectively. Gold and silver’s annual output in 2023 was 3,000 and 26,000 metric tons, respectively.

While gold and silver output was many times platinum and palladium production, gold prices rose to new all-time highs in 2023 and 2024 at over $2,400 per ounce. Silver prices increased to the highest level since late 2012 in May 2024 at $32.50 per ounce. Gold and silver remain near the 2024 highs in late July 2023.

Meanwhile, their precious cousins, platinum and palladium, have yet to follow higher gold and silver prices.

Monthly NYMEX Platinum Futures Chart (Barchart)

The monthly platinum chart highlights the static trading range over the past years. Platinum production costs are sky-high because reserves are located deep in the earth’s crust, so the profit margins are not attractive at current prices, and there is little incentive to extract more metal from the earth’s crust. Platinum prices remain at less than half the level at the 2008 record $2,308.80 all-time high.

Monthly NYMEX Palladium Futures Chart (Barchart)

Meanwhile, palladium prices below $1,000 per ounce are under one-third of the all-time 2022 $3,380.50 peak. Since Russian production is not as price-sensitive as South African output because it is a byproduct of nickel production, the current price is not attractive, weighing on IMPUY shares.

The bullish case for IMPUY is the value of platinum and palladium offered compared to gold and silver prices. As the two leading precious metals are in bullish trends, investors could turn to the less liquid platinum and palladium markets. Low liquidity tends to increase price volatility, as offers to sell can evaporate when a herd of buying descends on markets. IMPUY would benefit from higher platinum and palladium prices and increased investment demand for mining shares. At $5.00, IMPUY is an inexpensive stock that offers value.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.