Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 1:14 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.66K Followers

Herc Holdings Inc. [HRI] Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Silber - President & CEO
Aaron Birnbaum - SVP &COO
Mark Humphrey - SVP & CEO
Leslie Hunziker - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research
Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic
Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs
Sherif El-Sabbahy - Bank of America
Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Tami Zakaria - J.P. Morgan
Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli
Steven Fisher - UBS
Eli Lapp - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and I’ll be your operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Herc Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Leslie Hunziker, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Leslie Hunziker

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Herc Rentals second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. Earlier today, our press release and presentation Slides were furnished, and our 10-Q was filed with the SEC. All are posted on the Events page of our IR website. Today, we're reviewing our second quarter 2024 results, with comments on operations and our financials, including our view of the industry and our strategic outlook. The prepared remarks will be followed by an open Q&A.

Now, let's move on to our Safe Harbor and GAAP reconciliation on Slide 3. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the environment as we see it today, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. I’d like to caution you that our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. You should refer to the Risk Factors section of our annual report on

Recommended For You

About HRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRI

Trending Analysis

Trending News