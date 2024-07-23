Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Ketron - Head of Investor Relations
Andrew Schlossberg - President and Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Ltd. (USA)
Allison Dukes - Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI
Brennan Hawken - UBS US Equity Research
William Katz - Citi Investment Research
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs & Co.
Daniel Fannon - Jefferies
Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Securities

Operator

Welcome to Invesco's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be on a listen-only mode through the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

Now I'd turn today's call over to Mr. Greg Ketron, Invesco's Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Greg Ketron

Thanks, operator, and to all of you joining us on Invesco's quarterly earnings call. In addition to today's press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address. The press release and presentation are available on our website at Invesco.com. This information can be found by going to the Investor Relations section of the website.

Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures as well as the appendix for the appropriate reconciliations to GAAP.

Finally, Invesco is not responsible for and does not edit nor guarantee the accuracy of our earnings teleconference transcripts provided by third-parties. The only authorized webcast are located on our website. Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO; and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, will present our results this morning, and then we'll open up the call

