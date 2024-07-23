Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.66K Followers

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 23, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Ryan - CEO & Chairman
John Moran - EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Interim CFO & Principal Financial Officer
Mark Sander - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler
Brendan Nosal - Hovde Group
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Terry McEvoy - Stephens
Chris McGratty - KBW
Jon Arfstrom - RBC

Operator

Welcome to the Old National Bancorp's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's Regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides can be found on the Investor Relations page at oldnational.com, and will be archived there for 12 months.

Management would like to remind everyone that certain statements on today's call may be forward-looking in nature and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those disclosed. The company refers you to its forward-looking statement legend in the earnings release and presentation slides. The company's risk factors are fully disclosed and discussed within its SEC filings.

In addition, certain slides contain non-GAAP measures, which management believes provides more appropriate comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are intended to assist investors' understanding of performance trends. Reconciliations for these numbers are contained with the appendix of the presentation.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Old National's Chairman and CEO, Jim Ryan, for opening remarks. Mr. Ryan?

Jim Ryan

Good morning. Earlier today, Old National reported our second quarter 2024 results. Our earnings per share exceeded expectations due to better-than-expected revenue growth and lower expenses which led to positive operating leverage. These strong second quarter results were driven by our investments in new markets and talent in our footprint, supported

Recommended For You

About ONB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONB

Trending Analysis

Trending News