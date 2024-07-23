skynesher

After a massive snapback rally following a reverse split, MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) has again hit turbulence due to regulators. The fintech has reported strong numbers in the last year despite headwinds in the enterprise business. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, trading at a bargain-basement price after the recent dip.

Source: Finviz

Another CFPB Headache

MoneyLion has fallen in the last week due to a new proposed interpretive rule released by the CFPB. The regulator tasked with protecting consumers from financial products is concerned about the troubling trends in paycheck advances.

The CFPB is very focused on the employer-partnered earned wage products where the finance partner appears to workers with the employer, yet the employee pays high costs for the amount of payroll advances amounting to only a few days. The earned wage products provide workers access, before their payday, to a portion of their earned but unpaid wages to help cover expenses.

According to 2022 data, the average consumer pays a small fee for an average advance of only $106 amounting to an annual percentage rate of 109.5%. The CFPB concern is that these products are usually marketed as no fee or low cost due to the option for a delayed payment, but the actual fees amount to a large percentage of the funds borrowed over time.

Source: Jason Mikula/@mikulaja on Twitter/X

MoneyLion offers an EWA product called Instacash. The fintech does an incredible job of explaining the product and appears to outline the fees in advance, and offers access to partner programs through Chime and other enterprise partners.

Source: MoneyLion website

The per transaction fees are relatively small and not any different from paying an ATM fee for cash at an ATM outside of a bank's network. The average fee paid is only $3.18 per transaction.

MoneyLion lists a substantial amount of growth in Q1'24 related to their Instacash program. Revenues apparently grew $21.4 million due to the fee income and tips from Instacash.

Source: MoneyLion 10-Q Q1'24

Since the fintech appears to adequately disclose the fees for the product, the big question is why the stock fell on the CFPB guidance. These fees would just be disclosed as finance charges going forward, with an applicable APR listed.

Consumers will still want these transactions and likely view these minimal fees as necessary to pay bills prior to getting their paycheck. Whether or not the CFPB changes these transaction fees to finance charges now, consumers aren't likely to alter habits.

Bargain Basement Price Again

The stock has seen the market cap dip to only $700 million after the stock has fallen from the rally above $100 to below $70 now. MoneyLion guided Q2 revenue of $125 to $130 million for the June quarter alone, and of course, the CFPB ruling won't have any impact on current revenues. The proposed new rule is in the comment period until Aug. 30.

MoneyLion only trades at 1.4x sales targets for 2024 of $522 million. The CFPB ruling doesn't appear to have any major financial impact on the fintech, though the company hasn't provided any interpretations of the interpretive ruling.

Dave (DAVE) was included in the document from the CFPB and the company claims their ExtraCash product is structured as a bank-oriented overdraft with optional fees. Ironically, an overdraft fee can cost more than the fees charged by EWA products.

The company will report Q2'24 earnings on Aug. 6, so investors will hear from management in 2 weeks. The CFPB filed a lawsuit against MoneyLion back in late 2022 for their fees on subscription products for military families. The stock fell due to this lawsuit helping to create the lows along with the reverse split, but the financial impact was minimal.

MoneyLion only trades at 6x 2025 EBITDA estimates of $115 million. The fintech could see a substantial slash to the EBITDA estimates and still be a cheap stock here.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that MoneyLion is extremely cheap here again. The proposed CFPB rules don't appear to impact their business, though investors will eagerly await the guidance from the company on the upcoming Q2 earnings report.